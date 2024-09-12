25 Or 50 Bps Rate Cut?

Sep. 12, 2024 12:45 PM ET
Cullen Roche profile picture
Cullen Roche
68.65K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • The Fed is right to start a rate cut cycle. They haven’t defeated inflation yet, but they’re damn close. The big question of the week is, will it be a 25 or 50 bps cut?
  • I think the Fed should have cut in July and I think they actually regret having not cut in July. So there’s a pretty reasonable argument that they should cut 50bps just to make up for the mistake.
  • At the same time, inflation is still high enough and sticky enough in certain areas that moving slowly makes sense. There’s no emergency on the horizon, and so, emergency 50 bps cuts aren’t necessary at this time.

Loan section. Restructuring and writing off debt. Decrease in profitability of the deposit Interest rate. Debt burden. Credit line. Investment portfolio. Share profits. Sale, price cut.

Andrii Yalanskyi

The big question of the week is 25 or 50? No, we’re not talking about the age of Leonardo DiCaprio’s next girlfriend (obviously 25). We don’t have time to think about about girlfriends (or boyfriends) because we’re too busy thinking about Federal Reserve

This article was written by

Cullen Roche profile picture
Cullen Roche
68.65K Followers
Mr. Roche is the founder of Discipline Funds, a provider of multi-asset low cost ETFs and financial advisory services. To learn more about Discipline Funds please see:https://disciplinefunds.com/

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News