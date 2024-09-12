Buy 7 September Dividend Kings, Watch 9 More

Summary

  • "What is a Dividend King? A stock with 50 or more consecutive years of dividend increases.” - suredividend.com.
  • The 53 Dividend Kings, screened as of Sept. 10, represented eight of 11 Morningstar Sectors. Broker-targeted top 10 net gains ranged around 11.59%-35.94%, topped by Emerson and Stephan.
  • By yield, Altria tops all. Top 10 September dogs: HRL, KVUE, FRT, FTS, UBSI, BKH, NWN, CDUAF, UVV, and MO averaged 4.70% in yield.
  • The Kings showed top 10 broker-estimated target price upsides from: NWN, NFG, BDX, PPG, TGT, EMR, NUE, SCL, GRC and TNC, averaging 26.85%.
  • $5k invested Sept. 10 in the five top yield, lowest-priced Kings showed 5.22% less net gain than from $5k invested in all top 10. Big (higher-priced) equities led these Dividend Kings over one length in September.
pet crown. three dogs celebrating the three wise men from the birth of christ. Isolated on plain background

smrm1977

Foreword

As supplement to this article, please note that The Motley Fool, which sourced this latest list, and SureDividend both update their lists periodically.

Note that two Kings failed to increase dividends in the past year and so departed from

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
30.68K Followers

Fredrik Arnold is a retired quality service analyst sharing investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

