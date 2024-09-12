Buy 7 September Dividend Kings, Watch 9 More

smrm1977

As supplement to this article, please note that The Motley Fool, which sourced this latest list, and SureDividend both update their lists periodically.

Note that two Kings failed to increase dividends in the past year and so departed from the list, Leggett and Platt (LEG) and 3M Co. (MMM).

While most of this September collection of 53 Kings is too pricey to justify their skinny dividends, six of the top 10, by yield, and one more, outside those 10, live up to the ideal of offering annual dividends (from a $1K investment) exceeding their single share prices. Furthermore, this month, there are nine more to watch.

In the current market adjustment, it's now possible for these seven inside the top 10, Altria Group Inc. (MO), Universal Corp. (UVV), Canadian Utilities Ltd. (OTCPK:CDUAF), Northwest Natural Holding Co. (NWN), United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI), Kenvue (KVUE) and Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL), are fair priced with their annual yield (from $1K invested) meeting or exceeding their single-share prices.

The nine more to watch are: Fortis Inc. (FTS), Black Hills Corp. (BKH), National Fuel Gas (NFG), Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Coca-Cola (KO), SJW Group (SJW), Middlesex Water Co. (MSEX), California Water Service Group (CWT).

FTS is $2.91 too pricey, BKH is $9.36 overpriced, and FRT needs to lose $50.27 in price to join the ideal seven.

As we're near half past the four-year mark of the 2020 Ides of March dip, the time to snap-up seven lingering top-yield Dividend King dogs may be at hand... unless another big bearish drop in price looms ahead. (At which time your strategy would be to add to your position in any of those you then hold.)

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predict 9.36% To 31.67% Top-Ten Kingly Net Gains To September

Five of the 10 top Kings by yield were among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They're tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based Sept. 10 forecast (as graded by Brokers) was 50% accurate.

Estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in each of these highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target-prices, as reported by YCharts, produced the following 2024-25 data points. (Note: target-prices from lone-analysts were not used.) Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to August 2025 were:

Stepan Co. (SCL) was projected to net $359.39, based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 20% less than the market as a whole.

Emerson Electric (EMR) was projected to net $339.34 based on target price estimates from 24 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate is subject to risk/volatility 30% greater than the market as a whole.

Target Corp. (TGT) was projected to net $227.21 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 31 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 25% over the market as a whole.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) netted $202.33 based on a median target price estimate from 23 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 28% greater than the market as a whole.

Northwest Natural Holding was projected to net $186.20 based on a median of target estimates from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 43% less than the market as a whole.

National Fuel Gas Co was projected to net $176.31 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

United Bankshares was projected to net $152.56 based on the median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 1% less than the market as a whole.

Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) was projected to net $150.14 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 11 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

SJW Group was projected to net $115.87 based on the median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 37% under the market as a whole.

Black Hills Corp was projected to net $106.82 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this 31% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 20.16% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. The average Beta ranking showed these estimates subject to risk/volatility 10% under the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) Paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs", even if they're "Kings."

Top 50 Dividend Kings By Broker Targets

This scale of broker-estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a measure of market popularity. Note: No broker coverage or single broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. These broker estimates can be seen as the emotional component (as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below). As noted above, these scores may also be regarded as contrarian.

Top 53 Dividend Kings By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Stocks By Yield Are The September Dogs Of The Dividend Kings

Top 10 King Dogs selected 9/1`0/24 by yield represented four of 11 Morningstar sectors.

The first of four consumer staples representatives took first place, Altria Group Inc. [1], another placed second, Universal Corp. [2], while the last two placed ninth and tenth, Kenvue [9], and Hormel Foods [10].

Third through fifth and seventh places belonged to four utilities: Canadian Utilities Ltd. [3], Northwest Natural Holding Co. [4], Black Hills Corp. [5], and Fortis Inc. [7].

Sixth place was claimed by a lone financial services sector member, United Bankshares Inc [6], and eighth place went to the lone real estate representative, Federal Realty Investment Trust [8], to complete these September top 10 Kings, by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Kings Showed 9.93% To 34.85% Upsides Into September 2024; (31) Eight -0.37% to -7.88% Downsiders Emerged

To quantify top-yield rankings, analyst median price-target estimates made a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price-target-estimates became another tool to dig-out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 11.39% Disadvantage For Five Highest Yield, Lowest Priced, of Top-Ten Dividend Kings By September 2025

Ten top Kings were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, the top 10 Kings selected 9/10/24 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated The 5 Lowest-Priced Of Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Kings (32) Delivering 8.15% Vs. (33) 8.60% Net Gains by All Ten by September 2025

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 Dividend Kings kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 5.22% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all 10. The eighth lowest-priced top-yield King stock, Altria, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 25.63%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield Dividend Kings as of Sept. 6 were: Kenvue, Canadian Utilities Ltd., Hormel Foods, United Bankshares, and Northwest Natural Holding Co, with prices ranging from $23.05 to $39.50

Five higher-priced top-yield Dividend Kings by the Sept. 10 accounting were: Fortis Inc., Universal Corp., Altria Group Inc., Black Hills Corp., and Federal Realty, whose prices ranged from $44.51 to $116.60.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, however, since analysts are historically only 15% to 85% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 15% accurate on the degree of change.

If somehow you missed the suggestion of the eight stocks ripe for picking at the start of the article, here is a repeat of the list at the end:

The following seven (as of 9/10/24) realized the ideal of offering annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share prices: Seven of the top ten, by yield, plus one out the top 10, live up to the ideal of offering annual dividends (from a $1K investment) exceeding their single share prices, and there are eight more to watch.

The nine to watch (and await) are: Fortis, Black Hills, National Fuel Gas, Stanley Black & Decker, Archer Daniels Midland, Coca-Cola, SJW Group, Middlesex Water Co, and California Water Service Group.

FTS is $2.91 too pricey, BKH is $9.36 overpriced, and FRT needs to lose $50.27 in price to join the ideal seven.

As we are near one half past the four-year mark of the 2020 Ides of March dip, the time to snap-up those seven lingering top-yield dividend King dogs is at hand... unless another big bearish drop in price looms ahead. (At which time your strategy would be to add to your position in any of those you then hold.)

Price Drops or Dividend Increases Could Get All 10 Top Dividend Kings Back to "Fair Price" Rates For Investors

Since seven of the top 10 Dividend King shares are now priced less than the annual dividends paid out from a $1K investment, the top chart shows the dollar and percentage differences. Note that three others are within $2.91 to $50.27 of being there. The middle chart compares the seven ideals with three at recent prices. Fair pricing (when all 10 top dogs conform to the ideal) is displayed in the bottom chart.

September Dividend Kings by Years Increasing Dividends

