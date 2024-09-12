TAN: Trump Nor Harris Will Save Solar - It Is Up To Jerome Powell

Sep. 12, 2024 2:06 PM ETInvesco Solar ETF (TAN)FSLR1 Comment
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.76K Followers
Summary

  • Solar stocks surged following the presidential debate, with First Solar leading gains, but the market may be overreacting as neither candidate has provided clear policies.
  • Interest rates are the primary driver for solar stocks; lower rates could alleviate the solar glut, but tariffs on Chinese imports may hinder growth.
  • The TAN ETF has underperformed due to its market-cap weighting system, which tends to buy high and sell low, which is perilous given many solar stocks are range-bound.
  • Despite potential interest rate cuts, I remain bearish on TAN due to ongoing weak solar demand in North America and Europe.
  • Unlikely reductions in solar import tariffs would harm First Solar but may benefit TAN and the broader solar industry.

Top view of destroyed by hurricane Ian photovoltaic solar panels mounted on industrial building roof for producing green ecological electricity. Consequences of natural disaster in Florida

Bilanol/iStock via Getty Images

Solar stocks surged Wednesday morning following the presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. The Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) rose by around 5%, with First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) leading at a ~11% gain. Other

Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

