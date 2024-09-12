gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Outlook

DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) beat revenue and earnings estimates in its most recent quarter, but takeover speculation has cooled.

I previously wrote about DXC in March with a Hold outlook due to ongoing revenue decline and volatile macro conditions.

Takeover interest for the company seems to have dissipated, again, and management has made no announcements about selling its insurance unit.

With top-line revenue continuing to decline amid weak turnaround efforts, my outlook on DXC is to sell and deploy capital elsewhere.

DXC's Market And Approach

DXC provides a range of IT software and related services to companies worldwide.

According to a 2023 market research report by Grand View Research, the global business software and services market was an estimated $475 billion in 2022 and was forecasted to exceed $1.15 trillion by 2030.

If achieved, this would represent a CAGR of 11.9% from 2023 to 2030.

This projected growth rate is expected to be driven by a significant rise in the use and amount of enterprise data and the need by businesses to automate their IT operations for greater organizational efficiencies.

The ongoing transition from legacy, on-premises installations to cloud, or more complex hybrid environments is also expected to increase demand.

The beginning of the "AI era" will also presage increasing demand for new capabilities, separating the faster adopters from the slower ones.

The chart below shows the expected trajectory of the US business software & services market through 2030.

Grand View Research

DXC pursues new clients via a multichannel approach including direct sales and marketing, industry partnerships and a focus on certain vertical industries.

Its offering categories include Cloud, Consulting & Engineering Services, Insurance Software & BPS, IT Outsourcing, Modern Workplace and Security.

Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter (columns) has continued to decline due to the firm's GIS segment's ongoing contraction coupled with a smaller drop in its GBS segment. Operating income by quarter (red line) rose primarily due to improved gross margin.

Seeking Alpha

Gross profit margin by quarter (blue line) has risen YoY as a result of improved cost management, specifically within the company's GIS segment. Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter (orange line) have remained stable year-over-year, with no major changes on a seasonal basis.

Seeking Alpha

Earnings per share (Diluted) have been quite volatile in recent quarters, which is unusual for an IT services and consulting company.

Seeking Alpha

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

For balance sheet results, DXC ended the quarter with $1.3 billion in cash and equivalents and $3.8 billion in total debt, of which $221 million was categorized as current debt or short-term borrowings likely due within 12 months.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was a robust $1.3 billion and capital expenditures were $175 million.

The company paid $109 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters, so free cash flow net of SBC was about $1.2 billion.

The net dollar decrease in stock outstanding for the last four quarters was valued at $634 million with no new stock issuance, so DXC has been reducing its stock outstanding by a reasonably significant amount.

In the past 12 months, DXC's stock price has risen by only 2% vs. that of the benchmark SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF's (XSW) gain of 15.6%, as the chart indicates below.

Seeking Alpha

I've prepared a table showing forward guidance and historical figures for major metrics:

Metric Amount EV/Sales - FWD 0.6 EV/EBITDA - FWD 4.2 Rev. Growth Estimate - FWD -4.3% FY 2025 EPS Estimate - FWD $2.87 Price/Sales 0.3 Revenue Growth -5.0% Net Income Margin 0.6% EBITDA Margin 10.3% Market Capitalization $3,760,000,000 Enterprise Value $7,540,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $1,470,000,000 EPS (Fully Diluted) $0.34 Free Cash Flow/Share $5.58 Seeking Alpha Quant Score Hold - 3.31 Click to enlarge

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Why I'm Negative On DXC Technology

Both of DXC's segments have been producing declining sequential revenue recently, with its infrastructure segment [GIS] continuing to perform worse than its GBS segment.

Management continues to focus its efforts on the GBS segment, as that is where it views the better opportunity in the longer term.

However, forward revenue guidance for the combined segment is exceeding negative 4%, so the pain for DXC isn't over with.

I've prepared a graphic illustrating the frequency of various terms in the most recent conference call between management and analysts:

Seeking Alpha

The graphic focuses on the use of negative terms, which serves to highlight any difficulties the company is having.

DXC is suffering from declining revenue and gross profit margin, driven by declines in its GIS segment, which is an ongoing situation.

Macro-driven demand volatility from clients has also been a significant factor that DXC and many other IT management firms like it have been facing.

While the company was recently the subject of takeover rumors, probably as a result of its high free cash flow generation results, nothing has been announced in that regard.

DXC has repeatedly been considered for a buyout, but to no avail. Leadership has been seeking to sell its insurance segment, but unsuccessfully so far.

As for valuation, my DCF calculation for DXC is shown in the graphic below:

GuruFocus

My assumptions include a 10% discount rate (10-year of 4% + ERP of 6%), fiscal 2025 EPS estimate of $2.87 and no business unit sales.

The DCF suggests the stock is fully valued at its present level of around $21.00 per share.

Given that management is seeking to sell non-core units or possibly the entire company, some investors may wish to hold on to the stock for the chance at a takeover premium.

However, the firm has been in turnaround mode to reduce costs and transition to an "infrastructure light" footprint, but revenue hasn't responded positively, at least in any meaningful way.

Until management can both shed non-core assets and return to topline revenue growth while generating a positive operating profit, my outlook on DXC is to sell and allocate capital elsewhere.