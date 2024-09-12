Nvidia: Why You Should Buy Before It Hits $145

Market Snippet profile picture
Market Snippet
22 Followers
(23min)

Summary

  • NVIDIA dominates the GPU market with holistic hardware and software solutions, maintaining a strong position in the Server and Client GPU sectors.
  • The company faces risks from supply chain issues, intensified competition, and potential regulatory challenges, but demand for AI-driven GPUs remains robust.
  • Looking ahead, investors should keep a close eye on regulatory changes in China, technological advancements by competitors, and TSMC's performance to improve their CoWoS packaging capabilities.

Nvidia Corporation building in Taipei, Taiwan.

BING-JHEN HONG

Investment Thesis

Despite a 20% drop in share price from its peak following its latest earnings report, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) remains primed for growth, driven by its Blackwell hardware and robust software ecosystem, which create significant time and monetary

This article was written by

Market Snippet profile picture
Market Snippet
22 Followers
At Market Snippet, we embody a commitment to long-only, value-driven investments across diverse sectors and geographies. Our investment philosophy revolves around a meticulous bottom-up approach, delving into the nuances of each company's value proposition. We thrive on identifying quality enterprises that appear mispriced due to short-term issues, seeking out those hidden gems with enduring competitive advantages—the elusive MOATS.Our journey is guided by a conviction in the power of qualitative research. We believe that patient, strategic analysis can unveil hidden moats not immediately apparent in financial metrics. It's about looking beyond the surface, understanding the core strengths that set a company apart, and predicting how these advantages will be recognized by the broader market over time.Market Snippet is run by a student passionate about investing. CFA Level 1 Pass, and also studying a MSc in Finance at LSE, aiming to turn this hobby into a full-time role. London Based.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News