Kutay Tanir

Brazil is the world's fifth-largest country and seventh-most populous, with over 215 million people. Its economy is eleventh by GDP at $1.92 trillion, behind Italy and ahead of Australia. Brazil is a significant producer and exporter of commodities that feed, power, and provide shelter and infrastructure to people worldwide.

Banco do Brasil S.A. (OTCPK:BDORY) shares have just over $29 billion market cap at $5.02 per share. BDORY shares reached a $10.86 high in late 2010 when commodity prices were on their way to the 2011 highs. While the shares have made lower highs and lower lows over the past fourteen years, they have been in a bullish trend after reaching a $0.50 low in March 2020 when the global pandemic gripped markets across all asset classes and sent commodity prices to significant bottoms. At just over $5 per share in September 2024, BDORY shares could offer substantial upside for value-oriented investors, and the shares pay a very attractive dividend that rewards owners as they wait for capital appreciation.

A bullish trend since the 2020 low

Banco do Brasil S.A. ADR shares (OTCPK:BDORY) have trended higher since the March 2020 pandemic-inspired low.

Three-Year Chart of BDORY Shares (Barchart)

The chart, not adjusted for dividends, highlights the pattern of higher lows and higher highs that took BDORY shares 1,145% higher from the March 2020 $0.50 low to the mid-February $6.22 high. At over $5 per share in September 2024, BDORY remains in a bullish trend as the shares continue to make higher lows and higher highs.

Brazil is a commodity-based economy

Brazil's climate makes it a leading producer of agricultural commodities, including coffee beans, soybeans, corn, oranges, and sugar.

Brazil exports raw materials to the world, including corn, iron ore, soybeans, coffee, crude oil, bituminous mineral oils, meats, cereals, and more.

China is the leading commodity consumer and Brazil's top trading partner.

Leading Trade Partners with Brazil (Statista)

As the chart highlights, Brazil's 2023 trade with China exceeded $157.50 billion, with the value of trade with second-place United States at nearly $75 billion.

As one of the leading Brazilian financial institutions, BDORY provides financing for many of Brazil's commodity producers and related businesses. Therefore, higher commodity prices favor increased earnings for the bank.

While the shares reached lows as the 2020 pandemic weighed on raw material prices, the all-time nominal high for BDORY was in late 2010, when the asset class was on its way to previous highs.

Long-Term BDORY Chart- Adjusted for Dividends (StockCharts.com)

The long-term chart, adjusted for dividends, shows a new high in early 2024, as many commodity prices have been trending higher over the past four years. The late 2010 high was the technical target for BDORY shares, as Brazil's economy is susceptible to commodity prices. Dividends have had a significant impact on BDORY investments.

Factor Grades say BDORY offers significant value

BDORY's Seeking Alpha Factor Grades are as follows:

BDORY Seeking Alpha Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha)

The bank receives an A+ on valuation and profitability. While the "C-" in growth is a passing grade, the share performance earns it a sub-par D in momentum and a failing F in revisions.

Digging a bit deeper, valuation is a compelling reason to own BDORY.

BDORY: Valuation Grade and Underlying Metrics (Seeking Alpha)

With a roughly 4:1 price-to-earnings ratio, the valuation is far below that of most leading U.S. and European banks and financial institutions.

A handsome dividend - Earnings miss

BDORY's $0.48 dividend translates to a 9.56% yield at $5.02 per share, far higher than the leading U.S. and European banks. While the bank is at a high risk of cutting its dividend, the yield remains at a sky-high level on a percentage basis. Brazil's political risk likely accounts for the yield and P/E ratio differentials.

BDORY Dividend Grades (Seeking Alpha)

While the yield gets an A+ from Seeking Alpha's Dividend Grades, the F in safety, D+ in growth, and D in consistency are likely functions of Brazilian political risk and default history.

BDORY's latest August 7 earnings report came in at $0.02 and $0.03 per share, below normalized actual and GAAP actual EPS forecasts. Revenue of $4.54 billion missed the consensus estimates by $1.70 billion.

BDORY will issue its next earnings report in mid-November. The market expects slightly higher EPS, around 30 cents per share, and revenues of $6.18 billion.

Political risk remains a factor, but bullish trends in commodity prices favor BDORY shares

Brazil's current leadership under President Lula Da Silva is ideologically aligned with the current U.S. Biden administration. The prior President, Jair Bolsonaro, was aligned with former U.S. President Trump.

In a high-profile political move, Brazilian leadership and courts have banned Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter. Over the coming months, political events in Brazil could impact BDORY shares, but the bullish trend in commodities since the 2020 lows and Brazil's position as a leading producer and exporter favor increased earnings for BDORY.

While corn and soybean prices remain under pressure, coffee and orange prices have soared, and other commodities are in long-term bullish trends.

Long-Term Chart of BDORY Shares (Barchart)

The long-term chart illustrates BDORY's bearish trend since the 2010 high but the bullish path of least resistance since the 2020 low. The first technical resistance level stands at the February 2019 $7.50 high. Above there, targets are at the September 2014 $8.52 and November 2010 $10.86 peaks.

BDORY's attractive valuation and over 9% dividend are compelling reasons to own Banco do Brasil ADRs. Moreover, the bank's commodity exposure in a long-term bull market for raw materials is a reason to add BDORY to portfolios for international diversification.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.