Note: All amounts are in Canadian Dollars. All security prices discussed refer to the TSX prices and not the OTC prices.

After staying on the sidelines in Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX:CU:CA) since June 2022, we did give it a buy rating in February of this year. Our rationale was that the company had done ok over time, nothing great. The poor returns were a function of valuation compression. That often feeds on itself as retail investors swayed by the price action alone, land up dumping shares near the bottom. We reiterated a buy in May and the results have been good. CU has done about 2X as much as the S&P 500 (SPY).

It is always fun to beat the tech-heavy SPY with a utility and this was particularly pleasant. We look at the recent results and valuations and tell you why we are now moving to greener pastures.

Q2-2024

CU reported a small beat on adjusted earnings which came in at 42 cents (consensus 42 cents). Atco Energy Systems and Atco EnPower were both higher while ATCO Australia was flat.

CU Q2-2024

Notable developments included the $2 billion investment in the Yellowhead Mainline project. This increases the capital plan over 2024-2026 to about $4.5 billion and moves the base rate increase to about 4% a year compounded over the same timeframe. The company also reached its final investment decision on the Atlas Carbon Storage project.

Outlook

The case for investing in the Alberta-focused utility was always about a valuation catch-up. The stock had been compressed to as low as a 12X multiple while having one of the better debt-to-EBITDA ratios you could find in the sphere. To some extent, this has happened. The stock is now close to a 15X multiple. This multiple is lower than what we see for both Fortis Inc. (FTS:CA), Emera Incorporated (EMA:CA) and Hydro One Limited (H:CA). All 3 trade over 17X currently. EMA also has some serious issues with its dividend coverage and still holds a very high premium. So if you are looking for some reason to hold on to CU, you have it. If you are looking for relative valuation being good, you still have it. CU also sports a very nice yield currently. Yes, EMA is a bit higher, but we don't think that dividend will last at the current level very long as the payout ratio is over 100%.

We are also fairly skeptical that we are going to get much lower on the longer term bond yields. While the 5-year Government of Canada (GOC-5) has moved substantially lower, it likely has overpriced the rate cuts and where nominal GDP in Canada will track. So this rally which we have seen across interest sensitive assets, might be running on fumes. Of course, CU is the dividend king.

CU Presentation

That might get it back to a premium valuation in its group, so we are not going to draw a hard line as to how high it can go. 16X or 17X multiples might be achievable here and that might mean a pretty substantial 1-year return with that yield and the small growth. But for our money, the "Buy" ratings have to be weighed carefully and should only come when the risk-reward is highly favorable. We are not in the business of regurgitating the same facts about "great companies" 12 times a year and stamping buy ratings on a monthly basis. We are hence moving this to a Hold. We are also downgrading the parent ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X:CA) to a Buy, from our earlier Strong Buy. As expected Atco Ltd. has indeed outperformed CU.

But the unusual situation there is that this one still remains undervalued and adjusted for its CU holdings. For those having missed the boat, should consider grabbing that on a pullback.

Preferred Shares

In our previous work we had recommended CU Inc. 4.60 PFD SER 1 (TSX:CIU.PR.A:CA) as a solid preferred offering for those interested in just the income. While they have not done as well as CU itself, the returns have indeed pushed the shares up to fair value.

Currently, the stripped yield is just 5.9%. That may make sense for Canadians comparing this against really low 5-year bond yields. CU itself sold very long-term bonds (30 years) at a fairly low yield at the beginning of September.

CU Inc. announced today that it will issue $410,000,000 of 4.664% Debentures maturing on September 11, 2054, at a price of $100.00 to yield 4.664%.

Source: CU Press Release

So considering the tax advantage of preferred shares and the very high quality, the yield is not bad in the current climate. We are holding on to our position here and might trade out if we see better opportunities. But they are certainly not worthy of chasing here.

We did recently take a position in another related security, CU Inc. CUML CLL PFD-4 (TSX:CIU.PR.C:CA). CIU.PR.C has underperformed CIU.PR.A markedly. This makes sense as CIU.PR.C is a 5-year reset rate security while CIU.PR.A is a fixed rate security. CIU.PR.C also has another problem. Its spread relative to GOC-5 is extremely low, at 1.36%. It was issued at a time of maximum euphoria on rates never going higher and credit spreads never being wider. It is no surprise that today it trades near $13.75 (par $25.00). It currently yields just 4.05% and the next reset is on June 1, 2026. As we expect GOC-5 rates to be over 3%, we expect that this will reset at about 4.4% on par. That works out to an 8% yield on the current price. We see this as a good security to play higher long-term rates from here as we have virtually no credit risk and a high delta to GOC-5. We bought some at $13.35 recently and might add if it moves below $13.00.

