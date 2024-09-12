Sentiment Goes According To Seasonality

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
47.33K Followers
(4min)

Summary

  • The typical seasonal September slump for stocks has left the S&P 500 down 1.5% month-to-date.
  • Since peaking the week of August 22nd at 51.6%, bullish sentiment has now slid for 3 straight weeks and is down to 39.8%.
  • Bears came in at 31% today, which is the highest level in five weeks.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

The typical seasonal September slump for stocks has left the S&P 500 (SPX) down 1.5% month-to-date. Regardless of the rebound in the past few sessions, the weak start to the month has put a dampener on investor sentiment. In the final

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
47.33K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (https://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (https://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (https://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News