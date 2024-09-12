Alcoa Corporation (AA) Morgan Stanley's 12th Annual Laguna Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 12, 2024 2:28 PM ETAlcoa Corporation (AA) Stock
SA Transcripts
SA Transcripts
149.13K Followers

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) Morgan Stanley's 12th Annual Laguna Conference September 12, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Molly Beerman - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Carlos De Alba - Morgan Stanley

Carlos De Alba

Good morning everyone. Thank you for joining the conference. And Molly Beerman, Executive Vice President and CFO of Alcoa. Very happy to have you here with us and do this again.

And so look, maybe for those folks that might not be as familiar with the company and just given the recent successful acquisition that you did of Alumina Limited, can you provide me a brief overview of Alcoa and how it has changed with the acquisition and how that is going, given the -- some of the scenarios that you will realize from that.

Molly Beerman

Okay, thanks, Carlos, and good morning to everyone. So Alcoa is an integrated aluminum company. We have assets in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting and casting. Through direct or indirect ownership, we have 27 locations in nine countries. We're organized under two business segments, Alumina and Aluminum. In alumina, we have five of the top 20 mines and refineries outside of China. In Aluminum, we're a top five global producer outside of China.

Our smelting portfolio runs on 87% renewable energy, and we have one-third of the carbon emissions of the industry standard. Our smelters have a logistical advantage in that they're located close to our customers' major end markets. We are just completing or nearing, the completion of Bill Oplinger’s first year as CEO, and it's been an action-packed year. Under his leadership, we have achieved or secured our mining permits in Western Australia. We announced the curtailment of our Kwinana refinery in Australia. We issued our first green bond. We initiated and launched a $645 million improvement program. We have improved all of our

