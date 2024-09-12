Cyberattacks Continue To Increase - Are Investors In Cybersecurity Software Providers Benefitting?

Sep. 12, 2024 3:29 PM ETWCBR, WCLD
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.54K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • The 30% rise in global cyberattacks in 2024 highlights the growing need for cybersecurity solutions.
  • Despite rising demand, cybersecurity stocks have been highly volatile, affected by factors like interest rate sensitivity and exposure to early-stage companies.
  • Some cybersecurity companies, like Palo Alto Networks and CrowdStrike, have shown resilience by recovering from significant stock price drops in 2024.

Digital security and privacy background. Cyber and crypto security shield on futuristic screen technology background.

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

By Christopher Gannatti, CFA

Check Point Research Reports Highest Increase of Global Cyber Attacks Seen in Last Two Years - A 30% Increase in Q2 2024 Global Cyber Attacks1

Some of the notable events2:

  • On

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.54K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WCBR--
WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund ETF
WCLD--
WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News