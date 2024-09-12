da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

By Christopher Gannatti, CFA

Check Point Research Reports Highest Increase of Global Cyber Attacks Seen in Last Two Years - A 30% Increase in Q2 2024 Global Cyber Attacks1

Some of the notable events2:

On August 23, 2024, Halliburton ( HAL ) was impacted by a cyberattack and had to take certain systems offline.

In February 2024, United Healthcare’s (OTCPK:UAHC) Change Healthcare unit was breached. The fix is expected to cost United Healthcare $2 billion in 2024 alone.

In June 2024, CDK Global was breached. This company provides systems for auto dealerships, which struggled subsequently to complete sales.

Microchip Technology (MCHP) indicated in August 2024 that a cyber breach had impacted its manufacturing facilities and ability to complete orders.

Data breaches and ransomware attacks seem to occur with an alarmingly regular cadence.

Do Cyber Breaches Portend Strong Returns for Cybersecurity Providers?

On initial view, they don’t. The rate of breaches seems to always be going up, but cybersecurity providers have experienced a lot of share price volatility.

In our opinion, the existence of the attacks emphasizes the market need for protection as well as the market need to continue to evolve and improve that protection. The companies that can ultimately provide this will be in a position to serve a very important market demand.

Cybersecurity Software vs. Broader Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

One way to highlight the strength of cybersecurity businesses is to compare them to a broader set of software stocks.

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR), which is designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity Index, is focused on companies that represent the future, in Team8’s opinion, of where the cybersecurity megatrend is going. Team8 has delineated eight specific cybersecurity themes and every constituent must provide a strong solution serving at least one of these.

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD), which is designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index, is focused on companies that provide software solutions to enterprises. BVP notes that each company is getting more than 50% of revenue from delivering cloud software solutions to enterprise customers, as well as delivering greater than 15% revenue growth. The specific use case of the software does not need to be focused on any particular type of solution, so it is a very broad-based representation of what businesses can use SaaS for.

Figure 1: Standardized Returns

Source: WisdomTree, specifically data from the Fund Comparison Tool in the PATH suite of tools, as of 6/30/24. NAV denotes total return performance at net asset value. MP denotes market price performance. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted.

Cyber Stands Out

There has been a 48.2% difference in returns between WCBR and WCLD from essentially January 2021 to August 2024. Both WCBR and WCLD:

Have a high degree of interest rate sensitivity, which contributed to a very difficult period in 2022 while the Federal Reserve was raising its policy rate to combat inflation.

Have high exposure to earlier stage high-growth companies that do not yet have positive earnings.

Have high exposure to mid- and small-cap stocks because the weighting scheme is meant to emphasize pure play exposures and not market cap.

Focus on SaaS businesses as the dominant business model that the constituent companies employ.

Figure 2: Cumulative Return Comparison: WCBR vs. WCLD

Source: WisdomTree, specifically data from the Fund Comparison Tool in the PATH suite of tools, as of 8/23/24. NAV denotes total return performance at net asset value. MP denotes market price performance. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted.

Figure 3 breaks down the overall history, which we showed in figure 2, into some different sub-periods. For us, the one-year period, as of August 22, 2024, was particularly notable:

Both WCBR and WCLD experienced a rally toward the end of 2023. The catalyst for this rally was the market’s expectation that the Fed had contained inflation and would have to start lowering its policy rate, quickly, in the early part of 2024.

Both WCBR and WCLD were punished during much of the first half of 2024 as the expectation of those interest rate cuts did not come to fruition.

Still, to see that WCBR's return was roughly 30% higher on a one-year basis, as of August 22, 2024, when measured against WCLD - that is a huge difference and one we would not have initially expected.

Figure 3: Massively Different Returns between WCBR And WCLD Are Persistent in Different Sub-Periods of the Total History

Source: WisdomTree, specifically data from the Fund Comparison Tool in the PATH suite of tools, for the period 1/27/21 to 8/22/24). NAV denotes total return performance at net asset value. MP denotes market price performance. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted.

Conclusion: Do Cybersecurity Providers Exhibit Resilience?

When we speak to investors, there is clear demand for cybersecurity, but many expect the companies to almost exhibit defensive share price type of behaviors because the need for the services is not really changing week by week or month by month. Yet, the volatility of share prices has been with us and doesn’t show signs of going away.

However, we are able to look at two examples of companies that exhibited massive drawdowns in 2024. First, Palo Alto Networks3:

In February 2024, Palo Alto Networks reported earnings. There was a quote that got a lot of attention on the earnings call: “We’re beginning to notice customers are facing spending fatigue in cybersecurity.” It was said by Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of the firm. It was, to be fair, part of a nuanced discussion of the firm’s customers and what they are facing, but it ended up being a great headline-grabber.

Palo Alto (PANW) was also, on the same call, discussing shifting their business model from being about individual products to being more about a broader platform of cybersecurity services. On the day of the announcement, which included lower revenue growth expectations in the near term, there was a huge drop in the share price - roughly 30% based on closing prices.

In figure 4, we show that in about six months, Palo Alto Networks had nearly re-attained its pre-drop levels. We believe this indicates a degree of resilience, but we also recognize that it did not come without serious volatility.

Figure 4: The Palo Alto Networks Share Price in 2024

Another company, CrowdStrike (CRWD), also experienced a massive drawdown in 2024, and many of us experienced the “blue screen of death” on our Windows-based computers in July 2024 as a result. This was an unfortunate mistake - mistakes do happen - and it highlighted how systems have intricate interdependencies.

Figure 5: The CrowdStrike Share Price in 2024

Source: www.macrotrends.net. As of 8/23/24, Palo Alto Networks was a 6.16% weight in WCBR and a 1.59% weight in WCLD. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Holdings are subject to change.

Our takeaway is that we have a megatrend, cybersecurity, that people and companies must remain attentive to. We don’t know exactly which companies or technologies will be the winners, but that is one benefit of working with experts like Team8 and having their knowledge influence the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity Index every six months. So far, cybersecurity has seemed to separate itself, performance-wise, from more general software solutions, and we think that the market demand for these kinds of services could continue over the coming years.

Christopher Gannatti, CFA, Global Head of Research

Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. In January of 2014, he was promoted to Associate Director of Research where he was responsible to lead different groups of analysts and strategists within the broader Research team at WisdomTree. In February of 2018, Christopher was promoted to Head of Research, Europe, where he was based out of WisdomTree's London office and was responsible for the full WisdomTree research effort within the European market, as well as supporting the UCITs platform globally. In November 2021, Christopher was promoted to Global Head of Research, now responsible for numerous communications on investment strategy globally, particularly in the thematic equity space. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. He received his MBA in Quantitative Finance, Accounting, and Economics from NYU's Stern School of Business in 2010, and he received his bachelor's degree from Colgate University in Economics in 2006. Christopher is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst Designation.

