Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference (Transcript)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference September 12, 2024 1:10 PM ET

Company Participants

David Zaslav - President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Ng - Goldman Sachs

Mike Ng

Thank you, everybody. Welcome to the Warner Bros. Discovery fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference. I have the privilege of introducing David Zaslav, who is the President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery. David has been CEO and President of Discovery since 2006 and has overseen the transformative acquisitions of Scripps Networks in 2018 and WarnerMedia in 2022.

My name is Mike Ng, and I cover Warner Bros. Discovery and Media here at Goldman. We have about 35 minutes for today's presentation. Thank you, everybody for joining us, and thank you, David, for being here. We really appreciate it.

David Zaslav

Thanks for having me.

Mike Ng

So it's been over 2 years since the WarnerMedia and Discovery merger and the company has come off a busy first half of the year. Max is undergoing an international rollout. You had some great hits with Dune and Godzilla in the studio. Warner Bros. also recently hosted the Paris Summer Olympics on its European Linear and DTC networks. How would you characterize the last couple of years since the merger? And what's your outlook for the year ahead and the years beyond that?

David Zaslav

Great. Thank you so much. So it's been about 2.5 years. And we recognized when we were fighting to put these 2 companies together that we had 2 challenges. One is bringing these companies together and building a contemporary asset for future growth; and two, that we were facing a generational disruption. So the last 2 years, we really had a strategic attack plan to restructure the company for the future and for long-term

