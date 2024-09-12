As Gold Hits High, Miners Remain An Opportunity

Summary

  • Gold stocks didn’t outperform gold bullion in August.
  • We expect the gold price to remain supported around current levels with potential to go even higher when western investors decide it is time to search for the benefits gold has historically offered.
  • Over the last couple of months, the World Gold Council reported estimated positive fund flows into the North American gold bullion ETF products during July and August and into the European products since May.

Spot Gold Hits Record Highs in August, but Gold Stocks Lag - Are Equities Ready for a Turnaround?

Monthly gold market and economic insights from Imaru Casanova, Portfolio Manager, featuring her unique views on mining and gold’s portfolio benefits.

