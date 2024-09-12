Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

As Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) Glowtime product launch week comes to an end, the usual round of questions that such product launches leave behind is the scale of demand for its iPhones and other products. Any hints of demand are bound to raise the prospects not only for Apple but also for any company in Apple's value chain that plays a part in building possible high-demand products.

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) is one of those companies that benefits from any elevated demand for Apple's iPhones. The Cambridge, U.K.-based semiconductor design company licenses its processor IP to Apple used for designing chips that are eventually used in Apple's products.

In addition to the possible revival in smartphone shipments along with strong demand in other end markets such as autos and the data center has enhanced the outlook of Arm, raising optimism in the stock as a result.

Exhibit A: Arm Holdings versus benchmark indices and peers (Seeking Alpha)

Arm's 84% YTD return is ahead of its growth and earnings expectations over the next two years, which makes the company's stock look fully valued.

Despite its tailwinds, given its valuations, I recommend staying neutral on Arm for now.

Arm benefits from higher iPhone shipments, especially iPhone 16

As I mentioned earlier, this year's iPhone event, where Apple launched the iPhone 16, has become one of the most important product launch events in many years because of the stagnant nature of iPhone shipments for the Cupertino company. With smartphone upgrade cycles getting elongated combined with demand that was pulled forward during pandemic lockdowns, Apple's iPhone shipments have been range-bound for a long time, as noted in Exhibit B below.

Exhibit B: iPhone shipments look set to see some marginal growth for the first time in years (Counterpoint Research)

There are signs that tri-annual seasonal upgrade cycles coinciding with Apple's GenAI-focused Apple Intelligence might do enough to elevate demand, especially for the soon-to-ship iPhone 16.

A highly respected iPhone supply-chain analyst mentioned this week that he expects ~88 million iPhone 16 shipments. This is mostly in line with Bloomberg's estimates of ~90 million, which will get Apple to a 10% increase in iPhone shipments for the year. This could also put Apple on track next year to cross its all-time high record of 234 million iPhone shipments, which it last posted in 2021.

These figures are important from the perspective of Arm because, per a recent report, the iPhone 16 smartphone features Apple's A18 chip built in-house using Arm's latest next-generation V9 chip technology.

Every time a customer, such as Apple, uses Arm's processor IP, it pays Arm a licensing fee to use the IP from Arm while also paying a royalty fee for every product sold that was made using Arm's IP. While Arm's IPO documents show that the blended royalty rates that Arm collects from its customers are ~1.7%, Morningstar estimates those royalty rates specifically from v9 licensing would be ~4.5%, and with the rising adoption of Arm's v9, blended royalty rates could reach 5% by the end of the decade.

Arm's management had also recently given strong hints of v9 adoption rising to a fourth of total royalty revenue coming from v9 adoption in Q1 FY25 versus a fifth in the Q4 FY24 quarter. Plus, management also revealed that smartphone revenue was up 50% y/y growing faster than the company's consolidated revenue, which grew 39% y/y to $939 million per the Q1 FY25 earnings report. Note that smartphones account for over 35% of Arm's royalty revenues, which makes this one of the single most important end user markets for Arm. Therefore, any signs of strong growth in Apple's iPhone demand should be welcomed by Arm and its investors.

In addition, the iPhone 16 is expected to sell for a minimum of $799, which should boost the iPhone ASP, which currently has marginally dipped to $859. Combine the ASP data with analyst estimates of iPhone shipments and Arm's v9 royalty rate of 4.5%, and I believe Arm could easily surpass their targets for "full-year royalty revenue growth in the low 20% range."

Exhibit C: Arm Holdings' revenue by revenue segments (Company filings and sources)

Moreover, Arm is also a huge beneficiary of the GenAI tailwinds, as more enterprises and hyperscalers are licensing Arm's IP to design their own customized processors, leading to LTAs (long-term agreements) broadening and deepening while ACVs (annual contract values) are growing robustly. ACV, a more stable revenue metric of its license revenue, grew 14% y/y to $1.2 billion. A growing number of hyperscalers are building their own custom-designed processors for the data center, such as Alphabet Inc.'s Axion (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Amazon.com, Inc.'s Graviton3 (AMZN). This should allow Arm's ACV to consistently grow in strong double digits.

Unfortunately, Arm's stock is priced out

Based on the projections I highlighted earlier, I expect Arm to grow its revenues by 27% CAGR through FY26. This is higher than the ~24% average CAGR that the markets expect.

On the margin front, Arm is currently tracking to deliver a margin expansion of 140 points in FY25 and should close the year at 45% adj. operating margins. Higher adoption of V9 should allow margins to further expand to 48% next year, implying a 33% CAGR in its adj. operating income.

Exhibit D: Arm's valuation indicates marginal downside (Author)

Assuming a discount rate of 8.8% and shares outstanding of 1052 million, this implies a forward earnings multiple of 61x, which indicates ~13-15% downside from the stock's current levels.

Other Factors To Know

What could add additional pressures is a cyclical slowdown in many pockets of the larger semiconductor market as inventory levels build. This can be seen across chip companies such as NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD). Of more direct impact would be a continued deceleration in the PC and smartphone industry that is expected to pick up this year and into next year. If these two industries do not grow as expected, it would impact Arm's growth outlook eventually.

For example, if demand for iPhones unexpectedly falls, it would impact Arm's outlook. Hence, it is crucial to keep a close tab on demand for iPhones and smartphones in general, as well as demand for PC shipments, as more and more PCs are getting made with Arm's technology.

Takeaways

While Arm Holdings has many avenues for growth potential, smartphones led by iPhone demand hold the key as the most near-term catalyst that can move the needle for Arm's outlook. Eventually, growth from other end-user markets, such as the data center and autos, will propel the outlook further.

Unfortunately, for now, Arm's outlook appears to have priced in all near-term catalysts, leading me to recommend a Hold rating on the company.