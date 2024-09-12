Ford Motor Company (F) Morgan Stanley's 12th Annual Laguna Conference (Transcript)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Morgan Stanley's 12th Annual Laguna Conference Call September 12, 2024 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Navin Kumar - Chief Financial Officer, Ford Pro

Conference Call Participants

Adam Jonas - Morgan Stanley

Adam Jonas

Okay. I'm very delighted to have, representing Ford Motor Company, Navin Kumar, Chief Financial Officer of Ford Pro. We have the Ford Investor Relations team as well. We've got Lynn Tyson. We have Tony Ballesteros and [indiscernible] joining us here in the front row as well, so you can catch them in the hallway afterwards.

Navin, thanks for joining us. If you want to kick off with any kind of key messages for investors, including maybe some of the personnel changes today would be great.

Navin Kumar

Absolutely. Thank you, Adam, for having me. Good morning, everyone.

So, I'll take a moment to talk about the announcement from this morning along with a few key points on Pro, which will also come up through this fireside chat.

So, earlier this morning, we announced that Ted Cannis, the CEO of Ford Pro, has elected to retire after a tremendous 35-year career at Ford. Ted's leadership, customer focus, passion for building Pro and its leadership team has set a really great foundation for our next stage of innovation and growth. I know, Adam, you know Ted really well. Many of you in this audience probably interfaced with Ted. He launched the Mach-E. He led multiple regions, including Turkey and South America. And probably importantly for this audience, he led Investor Relations before Lynn. So, that's where you probably got to interface with him. It's actually where I met Ted. When I joined Ford, my office was placed right next to Ted, so I met him on day two. And I know that Ted is rooting and cheering for Pro's continued success, sustaining our vehicle market leadership, growing our software and services ecosystem, and most importantly, continuing to improve vehicle uptime and productivity

