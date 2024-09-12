Cashing In On Suncor: A High-Yield Oil Play Too Good To Ignore

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader
(13min)

Summary

  • Despite current oil price pressure, Suncor's integrated business model and cost efficiencies position it well for long-term success and substantial returns.
  • Suncor is aggressively returning capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, supported by robust free cash flow and debt reduction.
  • The company trades at an attractive valuation, offering a deep-value opportunity with significant upside potential as oil prices stabilize.
  • Operational efficiencies, including advanced technologies and optimized production, enhance profitability, making Suncor a strong buy in the energy sector.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

North American Oil

mysticenergy

All financial numbers in this article are in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise. Oil and gas prices are always in US$.

Introduction

On Sept. 12, I wrote an article titled "Collapsing Oil Prices? Here Are My 3 Favorite High-Yield

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
34.69K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CNQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SU
--
SU:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News