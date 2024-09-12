filmestria

Since the last time I wrote about the British energy company Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) in May, its price is down by 10%, which is in direct contrast with the Buy rating on it. The rating was based on a sequential improvement in its earnings, attractive market multiples as well as dividends, which more than made up for macroeconomic risks that could drag it back.

SHEL moves in tandem with oil prices

This raises the question of what’s happened since that has led to a price drop instead? A look at the SHEL price chart clearly shows that much of the decline has happened in the past couple of weeks, coinciding with a decline in oil prices (CL1:COM).

Since the end of August alone, Brent Crude prices have fallen by over 10%, which is also reflected in the oil price tracker ETF, the United States Oil Fund, LP ETF (USO). The chart below maps out the prices of Shell, its counterpart BP p.l.c. (BP), along with USOs, indexed to their levels on January 1, 2024. Through 2024 so far, the oil companies' stocks have moved in tandem with energy prices.

This, of course, leads to the next question. Why have oil prices declined? As it happens, this is down to the very macro risk that I had discussed in the last article, namely, a weakening demand. In its latest monthly report, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries [OPEC] says, “Prices remained under pressure due to global macroeconomic uncertainties,” with a 7.8% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its reference crude basket in August, which was higher than that for the overall energy basket (see table below).

Biofuel-related impairments disappoint

It's some consolation that Shell's second quarter (Q2 2024) results weren't entirely bad, though there's a warning in them. Even with a 1.3% YoY correction in revenues, its attributable income saw a 12% YoY increase due to a 4.2% YoY fall in total expenditure.

However, it saw a reversal in sequential income gains with the attributable income more than halving from Q1 2024 (see table below), even as revenues showed a small increase quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The sharp income reduction was due to a big impairment charge of USD $2.7 billion. But even if the number is added back, Shell would have still seen an earnings weakness, as evident in the 19% QoQ softening in adjusted earnings.

Even more disappointing is the reason for the big impairment charge. Much of it comes from a pause on its biodiesel plant in Rotterdam, at a time when the company targets reducing oil products usage by 15-20% by 2030 from its 2021 levels (see Page 3 of the link). While oil products, LNG, and piped gas are foreseen as the mainstay for Shell even then, biofuels in particular, were expected to see some increase in contribution to sales (see chart below).

While the company sees the pause as temporary, it's a thread worth keeping a note of, as it can signify the company's progress in selling cleaner fuels.

Stock metrics look good

Balancing the otherwise underwhelming story, SHEL's stock metrics look rather good. The company continues its buyback program, expecting to repurchase USD 3.5 billion worth of shares during the current quarter, which amounts to 1.7% of its current market capitalization.

Further, with sustained dividend payouts, the number is up by 11% YoY even as it remains flat QoQ. Shell’s forward dividend yield has also risen to 4.14% from 3.74% in May, owing to the price dip.

The stock’s market multiples also look improved. The trailing twelve months [TTM] non-GAAP price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is now at 7.8x, compared with 8.8x in May. The corresponding forward P/E is at 8x, which is lower than the 9x then. Significantly, the ratios are also much smaller than the stock's five-year averages of 14.9x and 13.2x, respectively. The non-GAAP figures also look better than the energy sector median (see table below).

Forecasts aren't encouraging

Despite these compelling positives, however, the fundamental outlook for Shell remains on shaky grounds. Here are three reasons why.

#1. Demand and price outlook: OPEC just cut its demand outlook for this year and for 2025, so unsurprisingly, oil prices aren't expected to see any rise any time soon. The US Energy Information Agency [EIA] expects the average annual price of Brent Crude per barrel to increase by just USD 1 in 2024 and 2025 from the year before, to USD 83 and USD 84 respectively. Going by SHEL's strong positive correlation with oil prices, it's difficult to see a sustained rise for it either. That said, though, considering that Brent is at ~USD 70/barrel right now, there could be a short-term pickup. In fact, the EIA anticipates prices to rise to USD 80/barrel later this month.

#2. Competition from clean energy: OPEC points to macroeconomic uncertainties, particularly from China, as a reason for the reduced demand outlook. But it also mentions the rise of electric vehicles as weighing on oil demand. This, combined with the latest developments on alternative fuels for Shell, is not a good look.

#3. Earnings don't support: With limited support expected from energy prices, Shell's earnings outlook isn't positive either. The average of analysts' estimates on Seeking Alpha sees a decline of 2.1% in earnings per share [EPS] in 2024 and 0.4% in 2025. It's unlikely that the dividends will be impacted because of this extent of EPS declines, they don't support dividend growth either.

What next?

The discussion indicates that SHEL can still, however, be attractive to two categories of investors. One, those with a short-term perspective can gain if the EIA's forecast for oil price gains plays out, especially with its muted market multiples. Two, for dividend investors, who are looking for predictable returns at a time when the stock's dividend yield looks good.

However, for medium-term investors looking for both capital gains and dividend growth, this is probably not the best time to buy Shell plc stock, with limited fundamental support for it. At the very least, it would be a good idea to wait for Q3 2024 that is due at the end of next month to make an assessment. If it's able to surprise, it may well still be a good buy. But we'll have to wait and watch.

The same goes for long-term investors too, with the company's ability to pivot towards a cleaner fuel mix key to its relevance over time. Based on the medium and long-term assessments, I'm downgrading Shell to Hold.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.