Lakeland Industries, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LAKE) posted negative 2Q25 results. The company grew revenues thanks to acquisitions, but on an organic basis, its sales declined. This was in part blamed on a distributor transition and shipment timing, so the company maintained guidance. The decrease in organic sales was complemented by a gross margin contraction (the company also says it's transitory) and SG&A increasing 60% YoY (half of it being transitory).

The result was the first time LAKE posted operational losses despite the revenue growth. In addition, with the acquisition of LHD finished, the company posted positive net debt for the first time as well. The two risks combined to drive the stock price down almost 20% since the results were released.

Although I do believe that the revenue, gross margin, and part of SG&A problems are transitory, I still consider that the price at which Lakeland trades is excessive. It assumes too much growth that the company has not been able to deliver on an organic basis yet. The 2Q24 results do not improve this read either. For that reason, I still consider Lakeland a Hold at these prices.

Challenging 2Q24

Acquisition growth: With the addition of three companies in the past twelve months, including the largest, LHD Group, in July 2024, Lakeland was guaranteed to post growth, and it did 16% YoY.

Organic shrink: However, the company also recognized that organic revenues were down $300,000, or close to 1%. The reason, they commented, came from problems with the transition to a new distribution partner for chemicals (LineDrive, as covered in May). In addition, the acquisition companies should have posted better growth (particularly Jolly and Eagle) but they had some shipment delays. Indeed, the pro forma figures shown in the company's 10-Q show revenues down 5.1%.

Gross and SG&A margin hit lead to losses: The company also got hit by gross margins decreasing 300bps and SG&A increasing 60% YoY (from $10 million to $16 million). The result was that Lake posted operational losses for the second time this calendar year (also in 4Q24).

The gross margin impact came from inventory accounting. For example, when the company acquires a company, the inventory is adjusted to fair sale value, therefore guaranteeing that inventory will have a 0% gross margin. In other cases, the inventory is worth less than in the acquired company's accounts, and it has to be impaired. These are transitory effects that should not be permanent as the company works through inventories going forward.

On the SG&A side, of the $6 million increase, $2.6 million are related to the acquisitions, but this is not fully true. In the 10-Q MD&A LAKE says that only $0.7 million are transaction expenses and another $0.7 million are restructuring expenses. This means at least $4.5 million of those expenses are of a more permanent basis. Indeed, when asked about the ability to lower those expenses, management answered that they would look at what to decrease, but that they actually needed to spend more to set up a platform for growth. For example, adding salespeople, training, and traveling (the company now operates in more countries). The company also added a Chief Revenue Officer, a VP of Industrial Sales and a Chief Human Resources Officer.

Guidance maintained: The company still maintained guidance for the year, in the hope that the revenue delays are transitory, the same as the gross margins and part of the SG&A expenses. In addition, the company guides for adj EBITDA, where it can add back all of what it considers transitory.

Net debt: In its acquisition spree, LAKE has already consumed all the cash reserves it got after the pandemic boom of protective equipment and now has a small level of net debt. Management commented that they plan to continue with their M&A strategy. This means the company will either add debt or will dilute its shareholders. Readers should remember the filing of a $100 million shelf back in July.

Valuation

My valuation of Lakeland has not changed meaningfully. It is true that the company's 2Q24 was very bad in terms of margins, but we also need to see if it's true that some revenue, CoGS, and SG&A margins are reversed in future results.

Based on management's comments in previous earnings calls, the company's pro-form TTM revenues after its acquisitions are integrated is about $175 million per year. The company is guiding for sales of $160/170 million for this fiscal year, which already includes at least half a year of LHD's revenues ($27 million per year when acquired).

Based on a historical operating margin of 6.5% above (which includes the peak of COVID margins), we could be talking about operating income of about $11 million for the company. After taxes of 25% that represents $8.25 million in NOPAT. Compared with a current EV of $148 million (market cap of $143 million and $5 million in net debt), the company offers a yield of 5.8%.

On top of that current yield, we need to add growth. Lake has not been able to show that it can meaningfully grow organic sales in its markets. It may be possible, but I prefer to err on the conservative side here, given that I have no evidence. The company's margins could also be higher in the future, especially if it drives efficiencies among the acquired companies. But again, today the evidence points to a loss of margins, so forecasting a gain would be optimistic.

Therefore, I do not have reasons to believe that LAKE will increase its profits organically via higher sales or better margins yet. The situation may change, but for the time being, it is like this. With a yield of less than 6%, it does not seem attractive. The company is now levered, it is a chronically low-margin business, and it is still exposed to cyclical markets (only 32% of revenues come from the more consistent fire category today). A yield of 6% on such a company is not even close to fair.

For that reason, I maintain my Hold rating on LAKE.