Amphastar: Perplexing Pipeline, Lumpy Revenues - I'm On Sidelines

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader
(14min)

Summary

  • Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has seen significant growth since its 2014 IPO, with its stock price increasing over 500% to $45 per share.
  • The acquisition of Baqsimi from Eli Lilly is a key revenue driver, but its long-term profitability remains uncertain due to milestone payments.
  • Amphastar's revenue growth from epinephrine and Primatene MIST may not be sustainable, and the company faces intense competition in these markets.
  • The pipeline's future is unclear, with several FDA rejections and no standout products, leading to a "Hold" rating on Amphastar stock.

Tangle of Multi Colored Wire

PM Images

Investment Overview

This is my first time providing coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH), based in Rancho Cucamonga, California. The company completed its initial public offering ("IPO") in 2014, raising ~$41m via the issuance of ~5.84m shares priced at $7 per share.

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
12.2K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMPH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMPH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMPH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News