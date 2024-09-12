United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) Morgan Stanley's 12th Annual Laguna Conference (Transcript)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Morgan Stanley's 12th Annual Laguna Conference September 12, 2024 3:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike Leskinen - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley

Great. Hopefully everybody had a great lunch. And for dessert, we have a threefer of continuous airlines content for you, starting with United Airlines. And happy to welcome back to Laguna, CFO, Mike Leskinen. Mike, thanks so much for being here.

Mike Leskinen

Ravi, thanks for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ravi Shanker

So, unlike some of your peers, you didn't put out an update this morning, which in itself is somewhat of a good thing. I think. So maybe start off with just talking about what you're seeing out there. Obviously lots of puts and takes on demand and supply across the industry, particular focus on RASM. So how's 3Q shaping up for you?

Mike Leskinen

Yes. I appreciate that. Look, you saw a lot of updates from our competitors this week. You saw a couple last week. We talked very confidently on our second quarter call about how we expected a positive inflection in RASM and domestic and Atlantic in August. We saw that. We talked very proactively and positively about what was going to happen in September, a continuation of that trend. We're seeing that. I think there was some skepticism on the call. I think that's reasonable. But we've seen a lot of money losing capacity come out of this market in a very rational way, and you're seeing a very logical follow-on with some improvement in yields as a result. And that is absolutely to plan and to what we expected for the third quarter.

In addition to that, you've seen, and you can see it every day tracking oil prices. Oil prices have moderated a

