Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Morgan Stanley 12th Annual Laguna Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.14K Followers

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Morgan Stanley 12th Annual Laguna Conference September 12, 2024 3:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Jim Taiclet - Chairman, President & CEO
Jay Malave - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kristine Liwag - Morgan Stanley

Kristine Liwag

Hello. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Kristine Liwag, Morgan Stanley's Aerospace and Defense Analyst. Very excited to host our next panel, Lockheed Martin. I'm pleased to have Jim Taiclet, Chairman and President and CEO of Lockheed; and Jay Malave, CFO. Jim, Jay, welcome. Thank you for being here.

Jim Taiclet

Thank you, Kristine. It's great to be here.

Kristine Liwag

Great. Before we start the standard disclosures. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley representative. And Jay, I think you've got your own.

Jay Malave

Of course, as do we. Statements made today that are not historical fact are considered forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Law. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Please see Lockheed Martin's SEC filings, including our 2023 Form 10-K for a description of some of the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Okay.

Kristine Liwag

Wonderful. So lawyers are happy.

Jay Malave

Yes, they are.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Kristine Liwag

We can move on to the topic. So maybe the first one is the U.S. defense budget outlook. I mean, it looks like for fiscal year '25, we're going to start-off with another continuing resolution. The fiscal year '25 budget is still subject to spending caps. I mean, that said, there seems to be pressure for Congress to potentially plus up the budget, but it is an election year. So a lot of moving pieces here on the

Recommended For You

About LMT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LMT

Trending Analysis

Trending News