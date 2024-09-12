Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Morgan Stanley's 12th Annual Laguna Conference (Transcript)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Morgan Stanley's 12th Annual Laguna Conference September 12, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Glen Hauenstein - President
Dan Janki - CFO.

Conference Call Participants

Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley

Ravi Shanker

Excellent. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Day 2 of the 12th Annual Laguna Conference. Again, another long track of airlines and transportation content here in this room. So get comfortable again. I'm very happy to kick off today's festivities with our top pick in U.S. Airlines, Delta Air Lines. Joining us today, Glen Hauenstein, President; CFO, Dan Janki; and Julie Stewart, Vice President of IR. Team, thanks so much for being here.

Glen Hauenstein

Thank you.

Dan Janki

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ravi Shanker

So maybe a good place to start would just be -- obviously, it's been a fairly up and down year for the entire industry and quarter as well. You put out an update just a few minutes ago. So maybe you want to walk us through what you're seeing in 3Q so far?

Dan Janki

Why don't you start with commercial backdrop?

Glen Hauenstein

Commercial backdrop is demand is solid. We've had very solid demand throughout the year. And we had a little bit of excess capacity that the industry was producing over the peak summer months of June and July that started resolving itself in August and heading into the fall, the off-peak season. So had a good first quarter, had an excellent second quarter, I think. And then as we headed into third quarter, we really have two things happening.

One is the inflection of unit revenues in two of our largest entities that's domestic, of course, which in the month of September moved to positive as well as transatlantic, which was a very welcome development for

