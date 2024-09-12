Why Ahmed Abdelazim Likes Small + Mid-Cap Stocks

Ivan-balvan/iStock via Getty Images

Ahmed Abdelazim joins us to discuss why he focuses his analysis on small and mid-cap stocks and what metrics he uses (1:15). Heavy debt and why Peloton is a stock to avoid (4:05). Bullish on Confluent (7:00). Clover Health - a solid company with extremely good margins (10:30). When to sell a stock, when to buy more (15:25). Semiconductor space good for small and mid-cap stocks (16:20). Bullish on space sector and companies like AST SpaceMobile (18:20).

Transcript

Rena Sherbill: Ahmed Abdelazim, welcome to the Investing Experts Podcast. Great to have you on Seeking Alpha. It's great to talk to you on the podcast. Welcome to the show. Thanks for joining us.

Ahmed Abdelazim: Thank you for inviting me. It's a great honor to be here with you, with the Seeking Alpha team, with the Seeking Alpha members. It's just an honor to be with you.

RS: It's great to have you on board. And I know you're a newly minted Seeking Alpha analyst. Talk to us a little bit about how you got started with Seeking Alpha. What made you want to start writing articles and start sharing your analysis?

AA: Okay. So it all started back in 2022. I got this internship at a U.S. media publication - financial media publication, and we were just trying to grow and then we started writing articles for Seeking Alpha. So I was writing Seeking Alpha articles for my previous employer. And then I just, I left my previous employer at the end of 2023, I think. And yeah, I figured I could start writing for Seeking Alpha.

I already know like the guidelines, and it's something that I enjoyed. I enjoy analyzing different stocks, especially small caps and midcaps. You can find that this is kind of my specialty here. And yeah, I’ve started in February and I always try to write about stocks that have a lot of room to grow in the future.

RS: Why do you like writing about those stocks, in particular? Is it because that you can see the growth ahead of them? Why do you focus on the mid and small caps, in particular?

AA: So when you think about it, like the large caps, they're already the big players in all industries. And there's just not enough room to grow unless something very big just happens out of nowhere.

And with the small caps and midcaps, I think, they can have very good returns over a long period of time, like think about five, seven, 10 years. They can have - they can make great returns if their whole business plan just goes as planned.

RS: Are there metrics that you focus on to see which stocks you like? Is it the story first? How do you decide first which stocks that you're going to look into more?

AA: First thing I try to look for is a small or mid cap company in a promising industry. Like an industry that's still in its early stages, or not in its early stages, but it's yet to mature.

Things like, for instance, like Confluent (CFLT). I recently wrote an article about it. It's in the data streaming industry and it's not a very big industry right now, but what Confluent is doing, they can grow a lot in the future.

RS: So it's the story first and then how deep do you dive into it? Like what other metrics are you looking at when you're analyzing a stock?

AA: So first thing, I look for a promising sector or an industry where there is demand for this industry or there will be big demand for this industry in the future. And then I try to like pick the companies that have somewhat better fundamentals than their counterparts.

Like I'm looking for companies that are limiting their cash burn, for instance, or companies with solid liquidity, companies with minimal to zero debt.

I think these companies, they have a better shot at making it in the future compared to the companies that have a lot of debt on their balance sheet. For instance, like these companies, they will have to either refinance or dilute the stock because they have to pay back these debts. And this can somewhat impact their ability to offer their service or their product.

RS: Is there a small or a midcap stock that you see analysts talking about and you feel like most people have it wrong? Or is there a stock that you looked into that you decided there's too much debt or they don't have enough cash or there's some issue that makes you not want to look deeper into it?

Can you give listeners an example of either one of those?

AA: Okay. Actually, one example of a company with a lot of that is Peloton (PTON). Now Peloton, they have their Q4 earnings and the stock ran a lot after the earnings, but they still have this mountain of debt, yet they pushed it back, but they have to pay more interest. They had a zero interest debt. And now they have an effective interest rate on the 1 billion term loan of 12.4%.

And I see them actually paying about $137 million in interest only until 2028. And when you look at it, that's a very big amount of money. And right now, they generated $26 million in free cashflow in Q4, but that was also after they increased the stock-based compensation a lot.

And these things, I just don't see how the company can survive this. The only way I see it is constant dilution until they can generate enough free cash flow to pay back the debt. And for me, that makes Peloton a stock to avoid, in my opinion.

RS: What do you think the bulls on Peloton are overestimating?

AA: Yeah. So I see first thing is the guidance, the guidance of $250 million in adjusted EBITDA. But $250 million in adjusted EBITDA, they don't -- that doesn't take into account the $138 million in interest payments they're going to have to pay next year.

And there's also Peloton’s ability to generate free cash flow. So they did it in Q4, but I only think that was due to the stock-based compensation increasing a lot compared to the previous quarters. Like for instance, from Q1 to Q3 2024, Peloton’s like average stock-based compensation per quarter was about $69.5 million.

And that number in Q4 was $103.1 million. So that's a very big increase. And I think this is the only way they were able to generate positive free cash flow and operating cash flow.

RS: Interesting. So you think part of the story is just being overlooked?

AA: Yeah.

RS: And what's an example of a stock that you look at and you like, either in opposition to many people or just that you feel like is, you mentioned Confluent before? Is there another example or do you want to talk more about Confluent as an example of a smaller mid-cap that you really like or feel free to give a couple of names if you want?

AA: Okay. So there's Confluent. And again, the main reason why I’m bullish on Confluent is the share to the usage-based revenue model.

So historically, Confluent used to charge customers a subscription fee at the beginning, and then they get more fees based on usage. But with this new model, they sell their service and they will only get paid based on how much the customer uses their platform. And I believe actually that this strategy is much better.

I think this can help them grow their customers but at a higher rate, and they actually did that in Q2. When you look at the numbers, they grew their customers. That was the highest sequential increase in two years. They also grew their customers with an ARR of more than 100,000 to more than 1,300 compared to 1,200 a quarter ago.

And so I believe this model can help Confluent keep growing their customers. And this will be also beneficial for the company when it starts selling more of the new Apache Flink platform. So what Confluent does, they sell a platform that manages -- that streams data that's built on Apache Kafka.

So Kafka and Flink, they work better when they're used at the same time, when both platforms are used. Like think about it as Kafka streamlines the data, it gathers the data and then Flink analyzes the data and then give you the results. And both platforms, they complement each other.

And I think this will be good for Confluent since they're not driving your retention rate for the net retention rate for customers using more than one platform is more than 130% at Confluent compared to their reported 118%, that was the figure in Q2. So, I think the shift to the new model and the new Flink platform, they will drive growth for Confluent in the future.

RS: And are there any risks that you see there that kind of make you nervous about it or give you pause?

AA: Of course. So some risks, I think, would be if Microsoft (MSFT) or Amazon (AMZN) or Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) changing their strategies with their cloud offerings. So right now, those three companies, they view Confluent as a partner. But they also offer solutions for Apache Kafka and Apache Flink as a part of their cloud service.

So if these companies, they invest in their solutions for Kafka and Flink, that could hurt Confluent in the future, especially that they can offer better pricing since they're very large companies and they have the flexibility to do so and that would hurt Confluent.

But as of yet, these companies, they consider Confluent as a partner. So at the moment, I think there will be growth for Confluent in the near future.

RS: And any other stocks that you would mention as an example of something that you like and why you like it?

AA: Another one is Clover Health (CLOV). That's a really solid company at the moment. They have zero debt on their balance sheet. They have total liquidity of around $483 million. They just reported their first profitable quarter in Q2 and they just announced the first deal for the counterpart assistant offering with the Iowa Clinic.

And at the moment, Clover already has extremely good margins within MCR. They guided for an MCR between 77% and 79% for this fiscal year. Their margins can actually get better with the new counterpart assistant model.

So the deal with the Iowa Clinic was for a per member, per month fee plus incentives that are contingent on some -- for some health management stipulations. And this platform, it helps with early - it helps healthcare providers since it can diagnose chronic diseases early, and this helps reduce the healthcare costs for insurance providers.

Again, the deal with Iowa Clinic, initially, I thought this offering would be sold to other insurance providers, but this deal surprised me because now Clover Health can sell its product to old healthcare providers. And this can help it actually expand into more states in the future since it mainly operates in two states at the moment.

And for instance, the deal with the Iowa Clinic, Clover Health doesn't offer its plans in Iowa. And the Iowa Clinic has a population base of 1.1 million and has 450,000 visits per year. So I think this can actually help Clover expand its footprint throughout the U.S.

RS: And any risks that you would point to?

AA: So, the main risk to my bullish thesis, I think, would be regulations on Medicare providers on Medicare advantage plan providers. This is a very regulated industry. And I think if there's any new regulations that could increase the amount of money that MA providers have to spend on healthcare, that could be a headwind to margins.

But I think Clover’s new offering can help offset some of these risks in the future.

RS: Do you look at the broad market picture to inform your analysis at all? Is that something that you pay attention to?

AA: Usually, I prefer looking at individual stocks with high potential in the next five to 10 years. So that's usually my strategy. But sometimes market conditions can actually be helpful for companies like Carvana (CVNA), for instance, like Affirm (AFRM).

These companies, I think, yeah, they usually benefit from a better macro environment and they suffer more than the broader market at a worse macro environment.

So for these companies, I try to look at the economic outlook, the economic situation at the moment when trying to analyze these companies.

RS: So what are you thinking when you're looking at the economic outlook, especially with - there's a presidential election. Does that figure in Fed and interest rates, whether or not they'll raise them, whether or not they'll cut them, whether or not they'll leave them alone? What are you looking at? What are you thinking about? How are you -- how does that feed your analysis specifically?

AA: Okay. So usually, election years have been good for the stock market, but this year I think things could be different. The economy isn't the same as in previous election years. There's the problems with Fed trying to reach soft landing basically. And the only way to do that is cutting interest rates.

So the unemployment figures just came out. The job market is surprisingly going well at the moment. And I think, yeah, this could help. This could be a good indication that yeah, and rate cuts are coming this month.

RS: And does that make you excited for a stock that you wouldn't pay attention to necessarily, or it just makes you less worried about what you already like?

AA: I think right now it makes me less worried about companies like Affirm, for instance, because it makes more money when interest rates are lower. They bank on the difference in interest rates when they borrow and give out the loans. And I think Affirm, yeah, it's a one to us when the Fed starts cutting rates.

RS: And when do you know how to get out of a stock? What tells you to get out of a stock when it's time to sell?

AA: So when I'm trying to sell, I would look more for the technicals. I would look at the momentum of the stock right now, whether the stock is losing momentum. I would start selling a portion of my position just to make – to actually make realize a profit. And then I would look at pullbacks to buy more.

Like for instance, I think right now, this could be a good opportunity to buy shares of Clover Health or Confluent right now, both stocks have been falling in the recent -- in the past – over the past week. And I think, yeah, I think buying the both stocks at their current levels would be a very good investment right now.

RS: What sector has you most excited about right now? What sector do you look at and think, wow, there's a lot of small and midcaps here to like, or is there a sector that you particularly like these days?

AA: Sectors for small caps and midcaps, I think semiconductors, it's a very good sector for small and midcaps. Yeah, companies like Astera Labs (ALAB), companies like Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS), both companies I actually wrote articles about them previously.

And I think yeah, they will benefit when the semiconductor market rebounds next year. Like this year has been a down year for semiconductors, but all market forecasts and all expectations are looking for a rebound starting next year. And this could be good news for both companies.

And this could also be helped by the Fed cutting interest rates that could stimulate spending for companies that are looking to buy semiconductors, especially the hyperscalers. They can increase their purchases of semiconductors for their data centers.

RS: And are there other sectors that you would point to at this point, or other stocks in the semiconductors, or other things that investors might want to pay attention to when looking at those stocks?

AA: So when looking at those stocks, the semiconductor industry, I believe, is still in its early stages. And when looking for investment in this space, I would prefer looking for companies that make semiconductors that are useful for data centers because data center spending is expected to grow immensely over the next few years.

And companies like Navitas, for instance, they make power semiconductors, they save energy, they're more energy efficient, and I believe they will be -- they have the potential to be a cornerstone in all data centers in the future.

RS: Any other sectors worth mentioning or sharing?

AA: So I'm also looking at the space sector. Companies like AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) , they're actually launching their first five satellites on Thursday. So that's something to watch. The stock is up about, like 300% here today. And I think a successful launch, the stock will run higher.

RS: Anything else that you would share with investors in terms of things to pay attention to or things not to pay attention to for that matter?

AA: Okay. So with ASTS, they filed for shelf offering for $400 million. I think they did that, they're trying to ramp up their launches next year. They just filed for 400 million shelf offering.

And the stock - yeah, the stock dropped on the news, but I think it's very good. It's a very good time to issue new shares and raise capital at the stock's current price. This can be helpful in ramping up the rollout of the constellation next year.

RS: Anything to look forward to in terms of what the audience can look forward to in terms of stocks that you're going to be writing about in the future or things that you're thinking about or anything you want to talk about there in terms of what articles you have coming up?

AA: Right now I think I'm going to cover (NIO). Especially after their last earnings, they did a good job limiting their losses and they have the launch of the new sub-brand, the Onvo sub-brand later this month and the Firefly sub-brand next year.

So yeah, I'm going to cover it first, and I might be looking for opportunities in the tech or semiconductor sectors.

RS: Ahmed, I really appreciate this first conversation. Really happy to have you on the podcast. Really happy to have you writing on Seeking Alpha and hope to talk to you again soon.

AA: Thanks so much. It's been a privilege to be here, and I'm honored to be here with you and talking to the Seeking Alpha users.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.