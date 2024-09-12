Medical Properties Trust Soars On Positive Steward News

Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. surged 16% after a positive deal with bankrupt tenant Steward Health Care, showcasing the underlying value of MPW's assets.
  • The deal allows the company to re-tenant 23 hospitals, with 15 already re-tenanted, indicating strong demand for MPW's properties.
  • Medical Properties Trust's shares trade at around 50% of book value, suggesting substantial upside potential despite high debt levels and recent dividend cuts.
  • A potential short squeeze could further boost MPW's share price, providing additional returns for current investors.
Article Thesis

On Thursday, Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) saw its shares explode upwards by 16% as the market priced in a positive development when it comes to MPW's bankrupt tenant Steward

