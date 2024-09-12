Bitcoin Forecast: Stormy Weather, Time To Sell

Crystal Allen profile picture
Crystal Allen
436 Followers
(17min)

Summary

  • Bitcoin's extreme volatility suggests it will fall faster and further than other equities in a recession, making now a good time to take profits.
  • Historical trends show Bitcoin drops significantly during market sell-offs but eventually rebounds, indicating holding through downturns could be wise if profits can't be taken.
  • Current market fundamentals, including potential Fed rate cuts and global economic instability, signal a looming recession, which could trigger a massive Bitcoin sell-off.
  • Despite its volatility, Bitcoin's underlying blockchain technology ensures its long-term presence, making it a viable investment for future buying opportunities.

Bitcoin Financial Disaster

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

Bitcoin USD (BTC-USD) is a legendary millionaire maker. However, this cyber currency's road to glory is pockmarked with steep stomach-churning downturns. Those hapless investors who sold their Bitcoin holdings at a loss can easily wind up with deep

This article was written by

Crystal Allen profile picture
Crystal Allen
436 Followers
Crystal Allen has worked as a researcher and blog writer for a Boston-based investor relations company for the life sciences sector. She has also worked as a communications manager for a Fortune 500 database management company located in Silicon Valley. Before that she was a journalist who researched and produced stories regarding the financial implications of the health science sector, the high tech sector, and other related topics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The content of this article is intended for experienced investors capable of conducting their own market research and making well-informed investment decisions. This information should not be construed as advice or a recommendation for any particular security, transaction, or investment strategy. If you need investment advice, please contact a licensed financial advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BTC-USD Crypto

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Supply
Market Cap
Volume 24h
Volume $ 24h
Compare to Peers

More on BTC-USD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTC-USD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News