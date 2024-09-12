Producer Price Index: Wholesale Inflation Increases In August

Doug Short profile picture
Doug Short
6.14K Followers
(4min)

Summary

  • The producer price index for final demand increased 0.2% month-over-month (s.a.), more than the expected 0.1% growth.
  • On a non-seasonally adjusted annual basis, headline PPI decelerated from 2.1% in July to 1.7% in August, coming in below the expected 1.8% growth.
  • Core PPI (excluding food and energy) for final demand increased 0.3% last month, more than the expected 0.2% growth.

PPI - acronym from wooden blocks with letters

Roman Didkivskyi

By Jennifer Nash

Wholesale inflation grew more than expected last month. Here is the latest news release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The producer price index for final demand increased 0.2% month-over-month (s.a.), more than the expected 0.1% growth. On a

This article was written by

Doug Short profile picture
Doug Short
6.14K Followers
Advisor Perspectives is a leading interactive publisher for Registered Investment Advisors. Our AP Charts & Analysis portion of our website analyzes economic and market trends.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News