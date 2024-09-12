RH (RH) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 12, 2024 9:42 PM ETRH (RH) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.14K Followers

RH (NYSE:RH) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript September 12, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Allison Malkin - IR, ICR
Gary Friedman - Chairman and CEO
Stefan Duban - Chief Gallery and Customer Officer
Jack Preston - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Curt Nagle - Bank of America
Steven Zaccone - Citi
Steven Forbes - Guggenheim Securities
Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley
Max Rakhlenko - TD Cowen
Andrew Carter - Stifel
Jonathan Matuszewski - Jefferies
Brad Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Michael Lasser - UBS
Seth Basham - Wedbush Securities

Operator

Good day everyone and welcome to today's RH Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. Please note, today's call will be recorded, and I will be standing by should you need any assistance. It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Allison Malkin of ICR. Please go ahead.

Allison Malkin

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our second quarter fiscal 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Gary Friedman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Jack Preston, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we start, I would like to remind you of our legal disclaimer that we will make certain statements today that are forward-looking within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements about the outlook of our business and other matters referenced in our press release issued today. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our SEC filing as well as our press release issued today for a more detailed description of the risk factors that may affect our results. Please also note that these forward-looking statements reflect our opinion

Recommended For You

About RH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RH

Trending Analysis

Trending News