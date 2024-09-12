BYD: Record Sales, Low Valuation

Sep. 12, 2024 10:44 PM ETBYD Company Limited (BYDDF) Stock
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
25.66K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • BYD Company reported record monthly sales in August, which showed 36% year-over-year growth.
  • BYDDF has success both in China and abroad. Exports continued to grow at impressive rates as well, due to the overseas success of models such as the BYD Atto 3.
  • BYD's gross profit margins are solid at 19%, second only to Li Auto, and higher than Tesla's margins.
  • Despite EU tariffs posing a risk, BYD's robust growth, profitability, and undervaluation make it a top investment in the EV sector.
BYD EV retail store

Robert Way

Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) reported record monthly sales in its new electric vehicle division for the month of August a few days ago. BYD leads the Chinese market in terms of deliveries and has focused aggressively on exporting

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
25.66K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BYD, LI, NIO, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BYDDF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BYDDF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BYDDF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News