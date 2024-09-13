Jae Young Ju/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

My previous bullish thesis about Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) aged well as the stock delivered a 26% return to investors since April. The broader U.S. stock market's growth was notably more modest over the same period.

I think that the expected pivot in the Fed's monetary policy is a strong positive catalyst for MPW, which will make lending more affordable. This is crucial, especially considering the company's steps to restructure its balance sheet by rebalancing its portfolio of properties. Recent developments around Steward are quite positive as well, and it appears that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. The dividend yield is still very attractive at around 6.6%, and the valuation is also compelling. All in all, I think that MPW is still a "Strong Buy" for risk-tolerant investors.

Recent developments

Recent developments are quite positive for MPW's investors. Yesterday's August CPI report showed that inflation continued its downward movement, which highly likely approaches us to the Fed's pivot in monetary policy. The market expects three rate cuts by 25 basis points each, which is good news for MPW. As a REIT, MPW's capacity to develop significantly depends on the monetary policy, as tighter lending conditions mean more expensive financing. This will likely not only help the business but will also improve the market's sentiment around all REITs.

As I have described in my previous analyses about MPW, there is a fundamental problem related to the struggles of the company's largest tenant, Steward Health. MPW's exposure related to Steward is still massive. As of the latest reporting date, MPW had approximately $430 million in non-real estate investments in Steward. According to the latest 10-Q report, in the first half of 2024 MPW recorded a total of around $600 million in impairment charges due to Steward's financial struggles.

However, recent developments around Steward were also mostly positive for MPW investors. On September 3, it was announced that Steward decided to sell some of its hospitals. This is a highly likely positive for MPW investors, as Steward will be able to allocate proceeds from sales to improve its financial position.

What is more important is that on September 11 the settlement deal between MPW and Steward received initial approval from the bankruptcy court judge. The settlement agreement between Steward and MPW aims to resolve disputes over leasing claims by allowing MPW to take over Steward's hospitals under its master lease and cover all operational expenses. The agreement includes the sale of Steward's hospitals, with proceeds designated for payments to lenders and creditors, thereby addressing Steward's financial obligations.



MPW's latest declared quarterly dividend was $0.08 per share. This means that the stock's dividend has almost halved. Such a dividend trim might look bad, but I consider it to be just a piece of a big puzzle as MPW continues restructuring its balance sheet to resolve headwinds of recent quarters. The most important is that the company's balance sheet has improved on a sequential basis, with the net debt decreasing significantly, from $9.9 billion to $8.8 billion. Moreover, even after the dividend trim, MPW's yield is still solid around 6.6%.



Another factor that emphasizes MPW's improving balance sheet is that the company has already repaid all its debt scheduled to mature in 2024. This positions MPW well to prepare and accumulate financial resources for future debt maturities. According to the latest earnings call, MPW exceeded its initial $2 billion liquidity target for 2024, generating $2.5 billion in total liquidity.

Valuation update

MPW's cost of equity is calculated below using the CAPM approach. All variables to calculate cost of equity are easily available on the Internet. MPW's cost of equity is 11.17%. This rate will be used for the dividend discount model [DDM]



For my DDM, I use an FY 2025 consensus dividend estimate of $0.54. I incorporate a 2% constant dividend growth rate, in line with long-term inflation averages. MPW's fair share price is $5.89, which is 22% higher than the last close.



MPW has the highest possible A+ valuation grade from Seeking Alpha Quant. This is another robust indication of MPW's attractive valuation because its valuation ratios are significantly lower compared to the sector median. The gap between MPW's and the sector median's P/FFO ratios is massive but is partially explained by the controversy of recent quarters about the company's tenants. But the ratio I want to especially emphasize is price-to-book. A 0.47 P/B ratio is extremely low, even considering the context.

Such a low P/B ratio means that if the REIT is liquidated/sold to private equity tomorrow at the book value, investors might potentially receive a double upside to the current share price.



I believe that MPW is very attractively valued, which I see from both the DDM approach and the company's valuation ratios.

Risks update

As I said above, MPW is for risk-takers who are seeking for a high risk-high reward play. The company is significantly undervalued since last summer, at least, when I first started covering MPW. The stock price declined by almost 46% since my first call because several adverse developments happened: a dividend trim, massive doubtful receivables P&L charge, assets sell-off, etc. I look at all these developments from a big picture perspective and consider all of them as pieces of a larger puzzle aimed at revitalizing the business and paving the way for future growth. However, not any investor might be willing to tolerate such challenges and the resulting drawdown.



According to MPW's historical seasonality patterns, September is by far the weakest month for the stock. Since the stock rallied notably since April, short-term investors might be tempted to take profits and close positions. Therefore, there might be a temporary pullback in September. On the other hand, the last three months of a year are historically strong.



Despite I am bullish, recent insiders' activities say the opposite. Investors have not bought the stock over the last twelve months, and there were two sales in August. Though, they were not significant.

Bottom line

To conclude, MPW is still a "Strong Buy" for risk-takers. The dividend yield is solid even despite a recent dividend trim, and the valuation is compelling. Developments around Steward are positive, and the expected pivot in the Fed's monetary policy is a robust tailwind for all REITs, especially highly leveraged as MPW.