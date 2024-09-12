cagkansayin

We're getting into the fall. That means it is time to look more closely at closed-end funds, as bargains appear to come up more frequently around this time of the year. The first fund I reviewed is the huge Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC). This $4 billion behemoth intends to provide its owners with income and total returns by investing in preferreds and other income-producing securities.

It is worth mentioning that the fund invests roughly half of its funds into securities rated investment grade, or that they judge investment grade if there's no rating available (common with preferreds). They don't necessarily sell if the rating drops throughout the holding period, but it still means they are restricted from plowing everything into junk if they have the inclination. The fund also heavily invests in contingent capital securities. I didn't know what these were but looking through the portfolio it struck me how many financials were in there. I looked it up, and I do know them by their shorthand as CoCos. These are perpetual bonds that can be converted into equity when a bank's financial health is at risk. I think this fits well with the stated strategy, as I'd say a CoCo is essentially a type of specialized preferred.

The fund offers a massive distribution (recently upped) of 9.77%. At first glance, it appears to achieve this distribution by leveraging up. The effective leverage is around 38%. It charges an expense ratio of around 1.32% before interest. That's not outrageous, but it isn't cheap either. Fees tend to be much higher in the closed-end fund space compared to expense ratios of ETFs. This can be partly (emphasis on partly) explained by the strategies, which tend to be a bit more complex. CEFs are always actively managed and often involve a levered portfolio.

Since the distribution was recently increased, with the intent to close the discount to net asset value, the fund has started to trade better. It now trades at a ~3% discount to net asset value. According to Morningstar data, it historically traded at a ~7% discount to net asset value. That's an improvement for holders, but as a would-be buyer, it's putting me off. I like to buy CEFs trading at big discounts.

The distribution raise has definitely been effective at increasing net asset value. But looking at the portfolio characteristics, it seems unlikely to me that it can be sustained without selling off securities over time. A process that slowly decreases value per share.

The fund uses 38% leverage. The average cost of this leverage is around 6.21% and a bit lower going forward. The portfolio has a yield to maturity of 6.92%. Its holdings have a weighted coupon of 7.29%. The securities have a weighted average price of 100.85 to par. The average price doesn't matter as much in this case because it owns mostly preferreds and CoCo's. It does illustrate that the fund is making only 0.8% - 1% more on its investments compared to what it is paying on its debt. If you leverage up a portfolio that yields 7.29% by 38%, and you make 1% on the additional funds, it is not clear to me how you get much above a return of around ~7.8%. Well, you could get there through capital gains and by achieving a lot of alpha. My gut feeling is that it will be very hard to accomplish this with a $4 billion fund that specializes in preferreds. Of course, the leverage does increase volatility and tail risk.

I do really like funds that have a less common strategy and invest in assets that aren't scrutinized as closely. However, there is something else that bothers me, which is the exposure to financials. The fund has ~52% exposure to banks, ~14% exposure to capital markets, and ~12% exposure to insurance companies. CoCo's and preferreds in general tend to have very attractive yields. That makes sense because 1) they're often perpetual, and 2) they are high up in the capital structure with only equity ahead of them.

If you have highly leveraged companies, like banks, for example, and you experience a crisis, the difference between equity and these securities is marginal. In the scenarios where equity gets wiped out, it could be quite likely CoCo's get wiped out as well. The downfall of Credit Suisse in 2023 was quite interesting and unusual in this respect because it illustrated the purpose and vulnerability of these instruments.

There is no doubt the high-yield and niche strategies are attractive features of this fund. As an investor, I'd want to be aware of the exposure to financials and the risks that CoCos face. It is easy to let exposure to a particular industry creep up to very high levels when investing through funds. The distribution rate seems on the high side and will require luck, or incredibly skillful management, to maintain in the future without selling down the principal.

My most important reason for passing here is the fact that the fund trades at only a 3% discount to net asset value. Even though I only just embarked on my latest round of digging through closed-end funds, I'm convinced I can find similar or equally attractive funds trading at much deeper discounts. I'm on the fence about whether to rate this a hold or a sell. I'll rate it a sell because that's my preference. I can easily imagine someone else with different proclivities rating it a hold.