Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) have been a strong performer over the past year, gaining nearly 40%, given strong deposit performance and conservative underwriting. I last covered BKU in June, rating shares a "buy," and since then, the stock is up 22% while the market has gained just 2%. With shares having moved past my $32+ price target and an interest rate outlook that has changed substantially from three months ago, now is a good time to revisit BankUnited. I remain bullish.

In the company's second quarter reported on July 18th, BankUnited earned $0.72, up from $0.64 in Q1, as net interest improvement is taking hold while credit quality remains resilient. It took BKU a bit longer to see traction, but we are likely set to see continued improvement in net interest margin (NIM) through 2025. Last quarter, it rose 15bps to 2.72% and was up 25bps from last year. Thanks to stronger margins, net interest income rose $11 million sequentially to $226 million.

When investing in regional banks, I view stable deposit trends as a necessary prerequisite, and BankUnited's performance here has been particularly strong. In Q2, total deposits rose by $736 million. Beyond the growth in deposits, the mix shift is extremely encouraging, and BKU has essentially used core growth to allow higher-cost funding sources to pay down. Indeed, wholesale funding, which is typically the most expensive, was down $1.2 billion.

Digger deeper, the bank increased non-brokered deposits by $1.3 billion. Brokered deposits tend to be more expensive as they are solely competed on via interest rates vs the other offerings banks have for customers. As BKU grows its relationship with customers, it has been able to turn away from this source. Most impressively, noninterest-bearing (NIB) deposits rose $826 million in Q2. They are back to 29% of deposits.

NIBs are particularly valuable in this interest rate environment. NIB balances had faced sustained pressure as clients moved balances into interest-bearing products. Most of these accounts are transactional (i.e. a payroll account), so there is a functional floor to them, and it appears we have finally hit it. Improvement in NIB balances helps to lower the funding cost BKU faces and improve margins.

Indeed, even in a flat fed funds environment, there was a 9bp improvement in deposit costs to 3.09%. With the Fed set to begin cutting rates next week and an improving composition of deposits, I would expect to see deposit costs continue to decline and move below 3% before the end of this year.

With deposits improving, and wholesale funding paid down, BKU can begin to focus more on balance sheet growth, a theme I expect to increase in 2025. Indeed, management has a stated desire to deploy capital to grow the business before buying back shares, which is why I do not expect repurchases this year, though modest buybacks should occur in 2024.

Last quarter, BKU's loans rose $400 million to $24.6 billion, with growth focused on business lending. Still, it has been growing loans more slowly than deposits, enhancing liquidity. It has an 88.7% loan to deposit ratio, down 90bps sequentially. BKU can comfortably run at around 87-90%, and so as we look out over the next year, I see scope for loans to grow in-line with deposits.

This growth assumes there is demand for lending. BankUnited has consistently been a conservative underwriter, and given the macroeconomic uncertainty, I would not expect it to "force" growth, instead maintaining prudent standards. BKU does not have material consumer credit exposure, a positive in the wake of Ally's (ALLY) concerning comments. Rather, the area of concern is commercial real estate (CRE).

Commercial real estate is 24% of loans. Speaking to the company's conservative underwriting, these loans have a 1.77x debt service coverage with a 56% LTV (loan-to-value). In other words, these buildings generate substantial cash flow beyond debt payments, and property values would have to fall significant to generate losses. Office is the most challenged sector, but even here coverage is 1.59x, and LTV is 66%.

While office metrics are not as strong as the total portfolio, they are still healthy on an absolute level. Additionally, 56% of CRE exposure is in Florida, a market that has seen solid growth and demand fundamentals. Outside of Florida, I would note that 27% of loans are in the NY tristate area. This includes $425 million of multifamily exposure and a similar amount of office, the areas of my greatest concern. NY multifamily has a 1.44x coverage ratio and 51% LTV.

Legislation has weighed on potential cash flow from NY multifamily properties, but with these buffers, BKU should face manageable losses. Additionally, it does appear that there has been some movement away from remote working, which may help to limit office pressures, though I definitely expect industry losses here. Manhattan stabilized office properties have 96% occupancy, with just 6% facing renewal this year. That further helps mitigate potential near-term losses.

Overall, I do expect to see some losses on CRE, but the way BKU has underwritten its portfolio, should limit them. Accordingly, we are seeing just moderate credit deterioration. Last quarter, it took $20 million in provisions, up $5 million from Q1, and a level I would expect to continue as reserves are a bit low, even as its 12bps net charge off rate is healthy. It has a 0.39% nonperforming asset ratio, excluding SBA loans. While up from last year, these are healthy levels consistent with pre-COVID norms.

In total, BKU has $134 million of nonperforming loans, excluding SBA guarantees. Against this, it has $226 million in allowances for a 0.92% allowance to loan ratio. I like to see banks carry close to 2.5x coverage of nonperforming assets, about $100 million more than BKU carries. Now, given it has a primarily secured loan portfolio, losses given default should be lower, which can support a lower coverage ratio.

Still, because of this low coverage ratio, I do expect BKU to moderately build reserves over the next year. Even at the full $100 million, that represents ~$1 per share of one-time risk. I would also note BKU carries significant excess capital with an 11.6% common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio. BKU can safely run its bank in the 10-10.5% range, so essentially management is offsetting somewhat lower reserves with elevated capital, leaving the bank in functionally the same financial position.

Back in June, I saw $3 in run-rate earnings power by year end and $2.90 for calendar 2024. This is more than enough to build capital further to support balance sheet growth and pay its 3.3% dividend yield. I do expect to see a more aggressive pace of Fed rate cuts, at least 175bps over the next year, which will reduce loan yields and yields on its $8.9 billion securities portfolio as 69% is floating rate. I do expect BKU to be able to offset this pressure with lower deposit costs, given Q2's performance.

Additionally, deposit mix shift has exceeded my expectations, and it creates scope for somewhat faster balance sheet growth at an attractive marginal funding cost relative to prior expectations. The one risk is that if the economy continues to weaken, we could see BKU add reserves more quickly than I anticipate, though Fed rate cuts should help to stabilize CRE valuations.

I see BKU on track to earn $2.90-$3.00 this year, with an exit rate closer to $3.20. That leaves shares just below 11x forward earnings. Ultimately, given its strong deposit performance, I can see shares move towards 12x, toward the top end of the 10-12x regional bank valuation range. That implies a fair value of $38.40. Even removing $1 for potential reserve needs, I see BKU moving to $37-37.50 over the next year. That is a 7-8% return, which combined with its dividend, results in a 10-11% total return. As such, I would remain a buyer of BKU.