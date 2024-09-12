vkbhat/E+ via Getty Images

I have not written on Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) in some time. My last effort discussed the bullish potential of a clothing and general merchandise retail leader trading at discounted valuations in July 2022 here. The article was written during a period of wild speculation that Kohl's would be taken over by the Franchise Group, following a management rebuffed $53 per share bid price. The acquirer was trying to get a hold of Kohl's extensive real estate holdings, then do some asset sales and lease-back deals to earn a profit on the transaction.

For reference, Kohl's just reported $7.5 billion in net depreciated property and equipment value ($9.4 billion in real estate at cost) for early August vs. today's $2.1 billion equity market capitalization and $1.9 billion in financial debt.

Yet, over the past 2+ years, the KSS share price has declined from $30 to $20, as the acquisition idea fell through and the retail business has struggled to grow.

Adding insult to injury, rumblings of a recession have picked up during 2024, and Kohl's has reported disappointing results. The whole bearish picture in combination has convinced short sellers to pounce. The added supply pressure of selling borrowed shares in the open market has acted to both suppress the stock price and pushed its valuation even lower.

Over the past 12 months, the short position as a percentage of fully diluted share counts has ballooned to 36%, well above the 10% level many on Wall Street consider to be heavily short for any security. A record short interest of 39.5 million shares is now matched against total existing share counts reduced by 2/3rds since 2010 through management's aggressive share buyback program.

YCharts - Kohl's, Short Interest vs. Diluted Shares Outstanding, Since 2010

Short sellers are speculating on a dividend cut soon (to lower position carrying costs) and a recession will hurt operations into 2025. But, what if a soft landing is achieved and Fed easing helps out retail sales during 2025?

I know several pieces of the investment puzzle have to fall just right. Yet, if Kohl's business results actually "beat" lowered expectations starting early next year, the huge short position will be stuck on the wrong side of the trade. Their short covering (buying to offset initial sell orders) could be quite epic and cause the stock quote to jump to $30 or even $40, backed by the brighter operating news and extensive real estate holdings.

Let's review the reasons to own Kohl's around $20, and why preparing for a monster short squeeze could produce outsized investment gains, on top of the attractive 10% dividend yield presently.

Excellent Valuation

For starters, Kohl's shares have become amazingly undervalued in a traditional financial ratio sense, on the extra supply provided by short sellers. Price to tangible book value of 0.58x is approaching the all-time low of 0.4x reached in the early store shutdown days of the 2020 pandemic.

In addition, price to trailing free cash flow of 3.1x is not much higher than its all-time low achieved in March 2020.

YCharts - Kohl's, Price to Tangible Book Value & Free Cash Flow, Since 2010

In terms of three years for new share buyers to get back their upfront purchase cost (as long as FCF rates remain the same, and you owned the whole business), no other large clothing or major general merchandise operation comes close to putting a similar theoretical amount of cash into owner pockets today. I have drawn a comparison to peers and competitors below, with the median average price multiple on FCF standing at 13x in early September 2024.

YCharts - Kohl's vs. Major Retail Peers, Price to Free Cash Flow, 1 Year

Then, when we take into account changing debt and cash levels, we can review the enterprise value setup. Again, the EV measurement to core cash EBITDA (2.77x) and trailing sales (0.23x) is approaching the all-time lows of early 2020.

YCharts - Kohl's, Enterprise Valuations, Since 2010

Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system agrees. Kohl's Valuation Grade is "A+" currently. If you are looking for inexpensive retail industry exposure, KSS may be the cheapest choice for your investment capital.

Seeking Alpha Table - Kohl's, Quant Valuation Grade, September 9th, 2024

Short Squeeze Potential

The reason KSS shares are moving into deep value territory is directly tied to the extreme level of shorting activity. Amazingly, 49.6% of float (stock not held by management and major shareholders) is held short right now. What this means is an enormous reservoir of potential future buying pressure is coiled behind the share quote.

If the company starts to beat expectations or announces asset sales or a restructuring that makes sense, new KSS buyers could jump into the undervaluation story at the same moment as shorts cover (buy) en masse. You could have days where aggressive buyers outnumber sell supply by 2:1, 3:1, even 5:1. This event is usually termed a "short squeeze," because shorts find themselves stuck in the wrong trade. If they want to exit, they have to bid up the stock price substantially to find supply for transactions.

The ultimate short squeeze in modern times was the GameStop (GME) explosion of late 2020 and early 2021. At the time, GME was sitting on a short position around 100% of outstanding share count, far above the current KSS case of 36%. Honestly, I am not expecting a quick triple or better in KSS any time soon, but stronger operating results should support a rather outsized price gain of +50% to +100% like past instances of shorts reducing their position sizing.

Kohl's Trading History

In many respects, the record short positioning levels (at that time) experienced during the middle of 2014 and later in 2017 provide some context to what could play out in the KSS share quote soon. I have drawn the KSS percent of float short since 2010 below, with green arrows pointing at the closest parallel patterns to trading today.

YCharts - Kohl's, Price vs. Short Interest % of Float, Since 2010, Author Reference Points

2014-15

A slow drop in price to something of a basing pattern occurred on the steady rise in short selling during 2013-14. However, a turn higher in price during August 2014 came about after shorts stopped their activity of suppressing the quote. As short interest declined over the next nine months, price rose +50%.

StockCharts.com - Kohl's, Daily Price & Volume Changes, Jan 2014 to Jun 2015, Author Reference Point

2017-18

Again, in the middle of 2017 short interest climbed to a new record, with limited negative consequences for the share quote. When KSS short sellers began to cover in September, the extra buying power helped support a double in price (+110% advance) over the next 12 months.

StockCharts.com - Kohl's, Daily Price & Volume Changes, Mar 2017 to Dec 2018, Author Reference Point

Current Chart Pattern

Today's pattern is remarkably similar. The difference is an even more aggressive campaign of short selling since October 2023 (double the relative activity level of 2017 and triple 2014) has been able to generate wider price underperformance vs. the S&P 500. The question yet to be answered will short interest keep climbing as the economy weakens, or will operating performance improve enough to start the short covering process?

In terms of an optimistic signal for price, a number of momentum indicators like the Accumulation/Distribution Line and On Balance Volume have been increasingly constructive since late May.

StockCharts.com - Kohl's, 12 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes

Expensive Borrowing Costs

My last idea to contemplate when pondering the extraordinary short position in Kohl's is staying short is quite an expensive endeavor today. Why? Shorts borrowing shares typically have to pay two different costs for engaging in such trade. First, they have to pay dividends to the original share owners, from which they borrowed. This makes the current 10% dividend yield a killer proposition for shorts. Second, margin loan rates are unusually high. Depending on your broker and how your overall portfolio is constructed, you may have to pay interest rates as high 13% annually right now to keep your short position.

Below, I have charted the prevailing Kohl's dividend yield alongside the prime rate banks charge their best customers as a proxy for margin loan expense. If you have to pay both rates as a cost to hold KSS short (many do), the combined 18.6% expense per annum for creating the bearish short setup is quite prohibitive to hold indefinitely. Since 2010, only March-June 2020 proved a more expensive time to be short KSS.

YCharts - Kohl's, Dividend Yield & Prime Loan Rate (Approximating Extra Margin Loan Cost), Since 2010

Taken together, my view is any sudden price advance in KSS could cause shorts to quickly reevaluate the odds of profitably remaining in their positions. Then, a quick exit for the doors (through short covering) could pop the quote dramatically.

Final Thoughts

There are definitely risks when buying Kohl's. The first issue, which is primary in everyone's thinking currently, is recession risk. Retail sales do get hit when consumer spending slows, while profit margins in the sector are reduced through more intense competition.

If you believe a deep recession is next for America, I completely understand if you want to avoid KSS for now. I will just point out that $16.2 billion in revenue has translated into $284 million in after-tax earnings, $1.19 billion in cash flow and $700 million in free cash flow over the past 12 months. Wall Street analyst estimates are calling for rather stagnate operating results over the next several years.

Seeking Alpha Table - Kohl's, Analyst Estimates for FY 2025-27, Made September 9th, 2024

Another bummer - interest expense is running at a somewhat higher rate than years past on the 2022-24 climb in rates. Debt levels of $1.9 billion (and lease obligations of $5.5 billion over decades) appear manageable, especially when balanced against significant real estate holdings. However, $340 million in net interest expense (2% of sales) could be reduced to help support the common dividend payout of $221 million over the previous four quarters.

Despite my worries that a mild recession will appear later this year for the U.S. and Kohl's will find it difficult to grow much until lower interest rates funnel down to better consumer spending, reductions in the overzealous short position could generate a nice KSS share gain before other retailers bottom.

If this is the case, my supply/demand studies argue buying Kohl's under $20 a share could prove quite profitable for total investment returns (including the 10% annual dividend) 6-12 months down the road. I rate KSS shares a Buy and own a small position in my diversified portfolio.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.