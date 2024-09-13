Franck-Boston

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is currently extremely cheap based on its P/AFFO ratio; however, it is this way for a reason, with recent, protracted fundamental contractions. Despite strength in FY25 likely, stability in growth is not probable, and while there could be near-term upside from investing at the current valuation, including a strong dividend yield of over 11%, I consider this a near-term gain for long-term stagnation for long-term investors. As a result of this analysis, my rating is a Hold.

Steward Health Care, Contraction, & Debt Troubles Could Ease With Interest Rate Cuts

Medical Properties Trust ('MPT') specializes in acquiring and developing net-leased hospital facilities. It is one of the largest hospital real estate owners globally; its portfolio spans nine countries and three continents. By net-leasing its properties, its tenants are responsible for all costs for the property, and this model allows hospital operators to make facility improvements, technology upgrades, and other operational investments.

Recently, Medical Properties' largest tenant, Steward Health Care, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 6, 2024. MPT has been significantly impacted, and it approved $75 million in debtor-in-possession financing to support Steward during its restructuring process. This was so Steward could continue to operate while MPT secures new hospital tenants. MPT has been actively managing the situation to reduce its exposure to the associated downside, and it has successfully re-tenanted some of Steward's facilities already, including selling $160 million of facilities to CommonSpirit Health. Furthermore, MPT is negotiating whether it will take over and operate Steward's hospitals in several states while seeking new owners; this is part of a settlement agreement that still requires court approval. This is obviously straining MPT, even though it is working to mitigate the downside, and is not a good element of its current operational position.

MPT relies heavily on debt to finance acquisitions and operations, and the recent high interest rate environment has made it much more expensive for MPT to refinance existing debt or secure new financing. MPT has the following debt as of Q1 when management gave the latest full supplemental presentation:

2024: $306 million (AUD loan at 2.85%) and $132 million (GBP loan at 5.25%)

2025: $883 million (GBP loan at 2.349%) and $539 million (notes at 3.325%)

2026: $500 million (notes at 5.25%) and $539 million (notes at 0.993%)

Medical Properties Trust

If the Federal Reserve adopts a higher-for-longer interest rate strategy, MPT might need to refinance this debt, potentially in the double digits, which would further strain its growth rates and protract its recent financial decline. To mitigate this risk, MPT has sold properties in Australia and the United States to cover its debt obligations through the end of 2024. It has also secured an $800M financing deal for its UK hospital real estate assets, part of which will be used to help it repay debt.

While there are certainly a lot of weak elements to the long-term operationally oriented thesis on MPT right now, if interest rates are cut by the Federal Reserve over the next 12 months, MPT will benefit, and this is fundamental to my Hold rating at the moment. MPT is incredibly attractively valued right now, despite its broader weakness, but a lower interest rate environment could provide the relief it needs to show positive growth rates moving forward, supporting good near-term capital gains.

Medical Properties Trust Is Cheap For A Reason

Starting with the strong element first, MPT has a very appealing valuation with a forward P/FFO ratio of 5.30, which is 64% lower than the sector median, and a forward P/AFFO ratio of 6.95, which is 59% lower than the sector median. The company's price is currently down 56.50% from its all-time high, and while its fundamental growth is unlikely to be stellar moving forward, the rate of its decline is definitely stabilizing. This is made evident in its better FY25 and FY26 estimates versus FY24.

MPT FFO Estimates (Seeking Alpha) MPT Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

However, this outlook is not enough to make the current valuation what it needs to be for outstanding long-term returns. The consensus analyst estimates for MPT's FFO and revenue above quite clearly outline that this could be a medium-term value trap. However, we are presented with a strong TTM dividend yield of 11.04%, a forward dividend yield of 6.67%, and an FY2 dividend yield of 11.20%. This is certainly a valid reason to consider investing in MPT now, as I do not expect its valuation to decline any further significantly, and it could even rise over the next 12 months based on steady near-term growth. This will be supported by interest rate cuts. However, as MPT is not likely to have strong long-term capital appreciation, the dividend yield alone, although high, is not enough to warrant a Buy rating.

Based on improvements in its P/FFO ratio that are likely over the next 12 months, if it hits its December 2025 FFO consensus estimate of $0.94 and trades at a higher P/FFO ratio of 7, the stock will be worth $6.58, up ~35% from the current price of $4.81. However, beyond this, I believe we could see further downside volatility or, more likely, stagnation in its capital gains. As I am a long-term-oriented analyst, I, therefore, consider MPT stock to be a Hold rather than a Buy, despite near-term upside that I find likely and a very high dividend yield, as outlined above.

Further Risk Analysis

As of Q2, MPT has executed $2.5 billion in liquidity transactions. I mentioned the positive impacts of this in my operational analysis above, but it is worth noting that these sales have also reduced MPT's asset base and potential future income. This lowers the capital gains profile further, and this lowered rental income and potential appreciation should be included in an investment decision. There are definitely more stable REITs with flourishing capital gains opportunities.

This opens up room for competitors to begin to capitalize on MPT's weakness. The hospital property sector will become more diversified as MPT sells more of its assets to manage its debt, and I believe the lower interest rate environment we are expecting in 2025 needs to be managed carefully by MPT. If it fails to use the extra financing capacity for long-term expansion and growth strategies, we may very well start to see a stagnant REIT that attracts investors only through its dividend yield. Over time, new growth companies with better debt profiles could take market share and consolidate positions in hospital properties, meaning MPT contracts in price long-term and potentially begins to taper its dividend.

Conclusion

MPT looks attractive from a pure valuation front, with a very strong dividend yield, but I believe we could have a long-term value trap on our hands here despite the potential for near-term upside. As a long-term investor, I do not consider this one of the best cash flow investments, as its capital gains are not likely to be very good over the next decade, based on my analysis. As a result of protracted contractions in fundamentals, which are likely to persist in future years, MPT is a Hold, especially amid struggles with one of its core tenants, Steward Health Care, and the sale of assets to manage its liabilities. I see this investment currently as a short-term gain for long-term stagnation.