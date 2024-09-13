S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 - Caution Following PPI, Technical Hurdles Ahead

Dean Popplewell profile picture
Dean Popplewell
3.03K Followers
(4min)

Summary

  • Wall Street indexes paused after Wednesday's rally as Core PPI came in hot.
  • Moderna shares plunged 17.8% due to lower-than-expected sales projections.
  • Nasdaq 100 shows potential for upward movement, but technical hurdles persist.

Bull market in the US stock market

honglouwawa

By Zain Vawda

The major Wall Street Indexes have all taken a breather today following a significant rally on Wednesday. Markets digested the PPI print today, which followed its CPI counterpart in that the core print came in hotter than expected.

This article was written by

Dean Popplewell profile picture
Dean Popplewell
3.03K Followers
Dean Popplewell has nearly two decades of experience trading currencies and fixed income instruments. He has a deep understanding of market fundamentals and the impact of global events on capital markets. He is respected among professional traders for his skilled analysis and career history as global head of trading for firms such as Scotia Capital and BMO Nesbitt Burns. Since joining OANDA in 2006, Dean has played an instrumental role in driving awareness of the forex market as an emerging asset class for retail investors, as well as providing expert counsel to a number of internal teams on how to best serve clients and industry stakeholders.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News