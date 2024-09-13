Alistair Berg

flatexDEGIRO (OTCPK:FNNTF) has reported positive earnings related to H1 2024 and is now pursuing a strategy of returning excess capital to shareholders, plus its valuation remains quite attractive compared to peers.

As I’ve covered in previous articles, I see flatexDEGIRO as an interesting growth play in the European financial sector, as the company offers relatively good growth prospects and its valuation is undemanding compared to peers. Not surprisingly, its shares are up by more than 48% over the past year, beating the European financial services sector by a good margin during the same time frame, as shown in the next graph.

Share price performance (Bloomberg)

Given that I’ve not covered FlatexDEGIRO for some months, in this article I update its most recent financial performance and investment case to see if, following its share price rally over the past year, it still offers value for long-term investors.

H1 2024 Earnings Analysis

flatexDEGIRO has reported a couple of weeks ago its earnings related to the first half of 2024, which showed a very positive operating momentum, as the cyclical downturn in trading activity is now over and higher interest rates have been also a boost for its top-line growth.

Indeed, its revenues amounted to €242 million in H1 2024, an increase of 28% YoY, reaching a new record for the first six months of the year. This growth was justified by higher interest income, which amounted to €92 million in H1 2024 (+19.5% YoY) and higher commission income supported by increasing trading activity and customer growth.

Revenue mix (flatexDEGIRO)

During the first half of 2024, the company was able to gain about 200,000 new customers, which is a very good outcome considering that flatexDEGIRO has cut significantly its marketing expenses. In Q2 2024, its customer base increased by 13% YoY, but customer acquisition costs declined by 32% YoY, showing that its decision to cut marketing costs was the right one.

Supported by a growing customer base and positive net inflows in the first half of the year, which amounted to €3.2 billion (+14% YoY), its assets under custody reached a new record at the end of last June, at €61 billion, representing an annual increase of 28% and up by 5% compared to the previous quarter.

While trading activity has not yet reached the levels reported during the pandemic, it has recovered from the cyclical slow down and total settled transactions were up by 16% YoY in Q2, to more than 15 million transactions in the quarter. Moreover, beyond higher volumes, another positive factor for commission income has been the company’s decision to increase trading fees during 2023, leading to an increase of 9% YoY on the average transaction fee, to €4.33 per trade in Q2 2024.

This shows that flatexDEGIRO’s strong growth reported during 2020-21 was not only justified by cyclical reasons related to the pandemic boom on trading activity, as the company has been able to report strong customer growth in recent quarters and commission income has not been much affected by higher trading fees, showing that its customers choose flatexDEGIRO not just based on pricing.

Nevertheless, flatexDEGIRO has a competitive pricing in the broker industry, which is a key feature of its value proposition, but its customers also choose to trade with flatexDEGIRO due to its user-friendly platform, holding a banking license, beyond other reasons.

While flatexDEGIRO has a banking license in Germany, investors should be aware that the company does not offer traditional banking products, such as time deposits or loans. Thus, its customer acquisition is only related to investment products, which is expected to remain its ‘core business’ for the foreseeable future.

Regarding its costs, due to the inflationary environment, its operating expenses increased by 1% YoY in Q2, as lower marketing costs were offset by higher staff and administrative expenses. Its EBITDA was up by 82% YoY to €53 million in the last quarter, due to very positive operating leverage as revenue growth was much stronger than cost growth.

This also explains why its net income more than doubled to €31 million in Q2 2024, even though it has been relatively unchanged over the past couple of quarters. This is justified by flatexDEGIRO’s decision to raise trading commissions in Q2 2023, which makes annual comparisons somewhat easy in the first half of 2024, while in the second half its growth rates should ‘normalize’ to much lower levels.

Indeed, the company now expects to reach the top of its annual guidance regarding both revenue and earnings growth, which means annual revenues should increase by about 15% YoY in 2024 and its earnings are expected to increase by around 50% compared to 2023. This means that revenue and earnings growth during the second half of 2024 will be much lower than compared to the first half, reflecting a more tough comparison base.

Profitability (flatexDEGIRO)

This is justified by a higher revenue and earnings base in the last couple of quarters of 2023, but also due to lower rates ahead which should negatively impact its interest income, as the European Central Bank (ECB) has started recently to cut rates and is expected to maintain this trend in the near future. flatexDEGIRO holds most of customer’s funds with the German central bank, thus lower rates from the central bank impact directly its interest income, even though the decline should be gradual over the next few quarters.

Reflecting its positive operating performance, flatexDEGIRO’s capital position has improved in recent quarters and the company has an excess capital position. Indeed, equity capital increased by 8.1% during H1 2024 to €728 million, which represents a CET1 ratio of about 29% (vs. 27% at the end of 2023), thus flatexDEGIRO is very well capitalized and can easily return capital to shareholders.

Given this background, the company has decided to pay, for the first time in its history, a dividend to shareholders. This was paid last June, set at €0.04 per share, which is a small dividend, but it’s a good sign that flatexDEGIRO intends to return capital to shareholders in the future, instead of retaining earnings in its balance sheet. At its current share price, this leads to a dividend yield of only 0.33%, thus its income appeal is still quite low.

On top of this dividend, flatexDEGIRO has also applied recently to the German regulator an authorization to buy back about 10% of its shares, to be performed in the near term, which is another supportive factor for its share price and shows that its management is clearly committed to return excess capital to shareholders.

Going forward, flatexDEGIRO is not expected to change much its growth strategy, being focused on organic growth and expanding its customer base. Despite that, the company has recently announced a new CEO, which will start at the beginning of the next month, which has a long experience in the financial industry and was previously working at Morgan Stanley (MS). This means a strategic update is likely over the next few months, probably announcing some new efforts to improve its product offering and new growth targets for the next few years.

Regarding its valuation, flatexDEGIRO is currently trading at 11x forward earnings, which is at a discount to its historical average of 13.6x over the past five years. This is also a cheaper valuation than compared to some of its peers, including Interactive Brokers (IBKR) or Avanza (OTCPK:AVVZF), which are trading at around 14x forwards earnings.

Regarding risks, despite this relatively undemanding valuation, investors should be aware that flatexDEGIRO has a cyclical business, and it’s quite difficult to estimate its revenue and earnings path ahead, plus the majority of its revenues comes from trading, giving it a less recurring profile than compared to some of its peers. Moreover, capital markets are heavily dependent on investor sentiment, which changes quite rapidly, impacting directly its customers' trading activity and potentially leading to significant revenue and earnings declines in a relatively short period of time.

Conclusion

flatexDEGIRO continues to report a positive operating momentum showing that its business is quite solid and the cyclical downturn in 2022-23 was more related to general capital markets weakness, boding well for growth ahead. On top of that, the company is also returning capital to shareholders and has an undemanding valuation, thus flatexDEGIRO remains a compelling growth play in the European financial sector.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.