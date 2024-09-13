Steepest Deterioration In Trade Conditions Since December 2023

Markit profile picture
Markit
3.14K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • The worldwide PMI surveys compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence indicated that global trade further deteriorated midway through the third quarter of 2024.
  • While some of the recent trade decline has been linked to disruptions to the supply chains, August data suggest that we are also seeing a deepening of the manufacturing downturn underscored by worsening demand conditions and destocking.
  • Manufacturing new export orders fell at the fastest pace in the year-to-date in August.
  • The EU and Canada remained the worst performers among the top 10 trading economies, with the rates of export decline being especially sharp for the EU.

Mature businessman trading with cryptocurrency

svetikd

The following is an excerpt from the monthly S&P Global Monthly Global Trade Monitor, produced with GTAS Forecasting.

The worldwide Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence indicated that global trade further deteriorated midway through the third quarter

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
3.14K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VT--
Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares
IOO--
iShares Global 100 ETF
TOK--
iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF
SDG--
iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF
ACWI--
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News