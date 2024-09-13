UnitedHealth Group: Cyberattack Is Manageable, Initiate With A 'Strong Buy'

Hunter Wolf Research profile picture
Hunter Wolf Research
1.64K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • UnitedHealth's aggressive M&A strategy, including the $13 billion acquisition of Change Healthcare, has strengthened its data analytics and improved margins, justifying a 'Strong Buy' rating.
  • Despite a major cyberattack, UnitedHealth's financial impact is manageable, with expected EPS reduction and increased CAPEX for cybersecurity enhancements.
  • UnitedHealth's divestiture of its Brazilian business reduces FX risk, aligning with its focus on U.S. market growth driven by rising healthcare spending.
  • I estimate UnitedHealth's 8% revenue growth, supported by market expansion and strategic acquisitions, leading to a one-year target price of $700 per share.

UnitedHealthcare Indiana Office. UnitedHealth Group Provides Employer, Individual and Family Health Insurance.

jetcityimage

UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) is the world’s largest health insurance company, offering a full range of health benefits and operating Optum health services business that serves the broad healthcare marketplace. UnitedHealth has been leveraging its strong balance sheet to pursue both

This article was written by

Hunter Wolf Research profile picture
Hunter Wolf Research
1.64K Followers
More than 15 years of professional investment experience in global equities across all sectors. My investment style is fundamental, bottom-up, long-term, and quality growth-oriented. I am seeking companies specializing in niche markets, with strong growth potential, a solid management team, a sound capital allocation policy, and, most importantly, reasonable valuation. I do not chase quarterly results, nor do I follow the herd mentality. I do not use short-term stock performance as the measure of a company's quality. I am targeting to achieve a 15% annual return in my portfolio. I typically construct my portfolio with 15-20 stocks, focusing on diversification of holdings, risk management, macro-driven sector weights, and disciplined trading and valuations as key factors.Disclosure: Lighting Rock and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UNH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UNH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News