Andrew Harnik/Getty Images News

Upstart's Increasingly Robust Outlook

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) investors are likely cheering its recent market outperformance. The AI lending platform delivered a better-than-anticipated earnings scorecard in August 2024, leading to a surge in early August as the market reassessed the company's growth prospects. The Fed is also primed to lower interest rates from September 2024, helping to improve buying sentiments on UPST.

In my previous UPST article, I upgraded the stock, assessing that its risk/reward ratio has improved markedly. Upstart's more confident outlook has been validated, affording more confidence to its investors. Therefore, I believe the market has likely reflected potentially lower execution risks as Upstart emerges from its cyclical lows.

In Upstart's Q2 earnings release, management provided constructive insights into its forward outlook, suggesting the worst is likely over. As a result, Wall Street estimates on UPST have also been lifted, corroborating management's optimism. The US economy could avoid a hard landing scenario, bolstering the company's opportunities as funding supply and loan demand potentially return with higher conviction.

Accordingly, Upstart recorded a 31% YoY increase in the volume of loan transactions. The improvement in its AI model has also lifted Upstart's loan conversion rates, bolstering its performance. Therefore, it should underpin a more robust improvement in Upstart's underlying loan dynamics, capitalizing on the peak in interest rates.

Upstart Needs To Drive A More Sustainable Funding Supply

One of the main bugbears in Upstart's thesis is attributed to the uncertainties in its funding supply. Therefore, the market could be more assured of Upstart's ability to develop more constructive long-term partnerships. These partnerships are expected to help Upstart lower its reliance on its balance sheet to drive loan growth while diversifying its exposure. As a result, I'm confident that it should help reduce the execution risks linked to intense market volatility previously, behooving the use of its balance sheet to manage its funding risks. In addition, Upstart has also sought to reduce its dependence on ABS, focusing more on committed capital and co-investment opportunities.

Consequently, it should significantly bolster Upstart's funding supply and stability, providing increased clarity into its revenue outlook. Furthermore, more favorable market conditions have also improved the funding landscape for institutional investors. While the company seeks more committed capital prospects, the constructive developments in the ABS market should lend credence to its more diversified funding supply.

Upstart estimates (TIKR)

As a result, I assess it should help underpin Upstart's return to positive adjusted EBITDA growth as its transaction volume emerges from its doldrums. Accordingly, analysts expect a positive growth inflection in Upstart's adjusted EBITDA, underpinning the stock's recent surge.

The company's profitability growth drivers have received a well-timed boost as the Fed potentially achieves a soft landing. With improved operating efficiencies and AI model improvements, management is confident of achieving positive adjusted EBITDA in Q4.

I assess that the significant headwinds buffeting Upstart previously will be less of a concern moving ahead as the company potentially regains operating leverage. Therefore, a progressive shift in its long-term funding model and a resilient consumer should help underpin its profitability inflection through 2025, justifying UPST's recent optimism.

Is UPST Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

UPST Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Notwithstanding my optimism, investors must still question whether the optimism in UPST has been baked into its "D+" valuation grade. However, the marked improvement in its buying momentum over the past six months (from "D" to "B+") has bolstered its bullish case.

Upstart's recovery prospects look pretty solid, although investors must not write off the potential impact of an increasingly constrained consumer. The uncertainty in the cadence of the Fed's rate cuts suggests UPST could also face market volatility that impacts financial stocks.

Upstart's ability to execute has improved markedly. However, I'm still cautious, as its business model has proved more cyclical than anticipated. Furthermore, the volatility in its funding supply could still bother investors who are worried about the clarity and sustainability of its long-term partnerships. I assess that the market likely requires more confidence in reducing its dependence on the more volatile ABS market before re-rating UPST further.

Rating: Maintain Hold.

I Want To Hear From You

Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!