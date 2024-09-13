Tracking David Tepper's Appaloosa Management Portfolio - Q2 2024 Update

John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
24.77K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • David Tepper’s Q2 2024 13F portfolio value decreased from ~$6.75B to ~$6.18B, with holdings reduced from 37 to 35.
  • Top five positions: Alibaba, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, and Alphabet, comprising ~45% of the portfolio.
  • Significant stake increases in Adobe, iShares China Large Cap ETF, KraneShares China Internet, Lyft, JD, Uber, and UPS.
  • Notable stake reductions in Alibaba, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, Alphabet, Oracle, PDD, AMD, Qualcomm, FedEx, Baidu, Energy Transfer, UnitedHealth, Intel, and NVIDIA.

Magnifying glass on top of financial market info

SusanneB

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to David Tepper’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Appaloosa Management’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/14/2024. Please visit

This article was written by

John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
24.77K Followers
Focused on analyzing 13F reports & building tools to help DIY investors generate absolute returns through exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, META, GOOGL, ASML, INTC, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSFT--
Microsoft Corporation
NSC--
Norfolk Southern Corporation
ADBE--
Adobe Inc.
FXI--
iShares China Large-Cap ETF
KWEB--
KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News