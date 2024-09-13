BNY Mellon Dynamic Total Return Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Market Review
The MSCI ACWI rose 2.23% during the quarter on the prospect of policy rate cuts in late 2024 and continued optimism around artificial intelligence. The S&P 500® rose 4.28%, with gains largely concentrated in the information technology and communication services sectors. Eurozone stocks were modestly lower on increased political risk and skepticism that the European Central Bank (ECB) can cut its policy rates further. The ECB lowered interest rates by 25 basis points in early June, though the scope for further cuts may be limited unless inflation moderates. The Federal Reserve (Fed) left interest rates unchanged as officials continued to express concerns about sticky prices, but with inflation measures slowly easing, markets are now pricing in two rates cuts in 2024 while the Fed's latest "dot plot" indicates just one rate cut this year. Sovereign bond prices were mostly lower but recovered later in the quarter on softer economic data and moderating inflation. Gains in industrial and precious metals helped the Bloomberg Commodity Index rise by 2.89%.
BNY Mellon Dynamic Total Return Fund (Class A at NAV) returned 2.05% during the second quarter of 2024.
Key Positive Contributors to Performance
Equity index long/short: The equity index long/short component provided the highest return contribution in the quarter, with nearly every position generating positive performance. The strategy's long position in US equities had the largest impact, which benefitted from positive market reaction to softening inflation metrics and strong corporate earnings, particularly from companies benefitting from the AI frenzy. The strategy's long position in Hong Kong equities also contributed to performance as Chinese stocks, in particular tech stocks, rebounded after Beijing signaled support for expansionary economic policies.
Directional macro: long exposure to global equities and cash helped during the quarter, as both exposures enjoyed solid returns.
Negative Contributors to Performance
Currency long/short: Both the developed market and emerging market currency long/short positions detracted from performance during the quarter. Within emerging markets, a long Mexican peso position detracted as the currency depreciated after Mexico's presidential election. Within developed markets, a short Australian dollar and long Japanese yen position detracted. The short Australian dollar position was driven by our negative macroeconomic outlook, while an undervaluation of the yen drove our long position in the currency. This positioning offset positive performance from a short position in the Swiss franc early in the quarter.
Commodity long/short: While the commodity long/short component contributed positively year-to-date, it detracted slightly from performance in the second quarter. Short positions in industrial metals and natural gas detracted as both experienced rallies. Within metals, a short position in copper detracted with the red metal seeing higher prices as mine supply risked tilting the market into a deficit; and after multi-year lows, natural gas rallied in May as managed money participants covered their short positions and eventually flipped long.
Market Outlook
Overall, our models predict near consensus US gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the next 12 months of 2.2%, inflation that will remain stubbornly higher than the Fed's 2% target, and above-trend earnings growth. However, the return premium for investing in stocks and bonds remains below average, stock bond correlations are challenged, and there is a heightened level of macro uncertainty in the economy with the "higher-for-longer" catchphrase continuing to be relevant. Accordingly, we are not taking a lot of directional risk in the strategy, as evidenced by the net exposure at month end. From the last quarter, the strategy decreased its long options exposure leading to a slight decrease in its global equity exposure, with positioning driven by extended valuations and a US equity risk premium some way below average. It increased its global sovereign bond exposure, largely driven by US Treasuries, after a marginal increase in the term premium and less negative carry.
In strategies - such as Dynamic Total Return - where we have the ability to go long/short and invest in alternative sources of return, we are deploying more of our risk budget in those relative value sources of return. Indeed, our equity long/short, bond long/short, and commodity long/short components have all contributed positively to returns year-to-date.
