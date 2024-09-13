BNY Mellon Dynamic Total Return Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of a mutual fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, or a summary prospectus, if available, that contains this and other information about a fund, contact your financial professional. For more information, call 1- 800-373-9387 or visit Welcome to BNY Mellon Investment Management. Read the prospectus carefully before investing. Investors should discuss with their financial professional the eligibility requirements for Class I shares, which are available only to certain eligible investors, and the historical results achieved by the fund's respective share classes. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Risks Bonds are subject to interest-rate, credit, liquidity, call and market risks, to varying degrees. Generally, all other factors being equal, bond prices are inversely related to interest-rate changes and rate increases can cause price declines. Equities are subject to market, market sector, market liquidity, issuer, and investment style risks, to varying degrees. Investing in foreign denominated and/or domiciled securities involves special risks, including changes in currency exchange rates, political, economic, and social instability, limited company information, differing auditing and legal standards, and less market liquidity. These risks generally are greater with emerging market countries. Currencies can decline in value relative to a local currency, or, in the case of hedged positions, the local currency will decline relative to the currency being hedged. These risks may increase fund volatility. Short sales involve selling a security the portfolio does not own in anticipation that the security's price will decline. Short sales may involve risk and leverage, and expose the portfolio to the risk that it will be required to buy the security sold short at a time when the security has appreciated in value, thus resulting in a loss. Commodities contain heightened risk, including market, political, regulatory, and natural conditions, and may not be suitable for all investors. Derivatives and commodity-linked derivatives involve risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in the underlying assets. Derivatives can be highly volatile, illiquid, and difficult to value and there is the risk that changes in the value of a derivative held by the portfolio will not correlate with the underlying instruments or the portfolio's other investments. Commodity-linked derivative instruments may involve additional costs and risks, including commodity index volatility or factors affecting a particular industry or commodity, such as drought, floods, weather, livestock disease, embargoes, tariffs and international economic, political and regulatory developments. The use of derivatives involves risk different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in the underlying assets. Derivatives can be highly volatile, illiquid, and difficult to value and there is risk that changes in the value of a derivative held by the portfolio will not correlate with the underlying instruments or the portfolio's other investments. The S&P 500® Index is widely regarded as the best single gauge of large-cap U.S. equities. The index includes 500 leading companies and captures approximately 80% coverage of available market capitalization. This is not a benchmark for the fund. The S&P 500® Index is widely regarded as the best single gauge of large-cap U.S. equities. The index includes 500 leading companies and captures approximately 80% coverage of available market capitalization. The Morgan Stanley Capital International Europe, Australasia, Far East (MSCI EAFE®) Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure equity performance in developed markets, excluding the United States and Canada. The index consists of select designated MSCI national developed market indices. The MSCI All Country World (ACWI) is a free-float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is designed to track the performance of both developed and emerging market countries. The Bloomberg Commodity Index is made up of 23 exchange-traded futures on physical commodities, representing 21 commodities which are weighted to account for economic significance and market liquidity. 