1. Main thesis

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) was founded in 2019 and has performed poorly since the spinoff from DowDuPont. Although the company has massively increased revenues in 2021 and 2022, it has not increased shareholder payouts. The management has bought back a small portion of its stock and has another buyback authorisation of nearly $1 billion. However, share buybacks have not improved overall share performance which resulted in a gain of just 3.3% in five years, dividends not included. The outlook for shareholders is even worse as the chemical company has recently faced a major downturn followed by decreasing margins and profits. Since a near-term earnings recovery is not likely and the dividend payout ratio surpassed 100%, current payouts are not sustainable, and the stock is slightly overvalued. There are more attractive alternatives in the chemical sector.

2. Industry outlook

The chemical industry has witnessed steady growth for decades, interrupted by the COVID pandemic. While global industry revenue reached $1.9 tn. in 2007, it already increased to $3.47 tn. in 2017 and to $5.72 tn. in 2022, a total increase of nearly 65% in just 5 years. However, when looking at Dow's numbers for both years, it becomes obvious that the company could not really participate in the overall industry growth. In 2017 Dow's revenues stood at $55.5 bn. and they have just increased to $56.9 bn. (+2.5%) before sharply falling to below $45 bn. last year.

Dow Inc. was the second largest chemical company in 2022 in terms of revenue.

2023 ranking of the global leading chemical companies (www.statista.com/statistics/272704/top-10-chemical-companies-worldwide-based-on-revenue/)

Dow Inc. has lost market share and was not a winner in a thriving industry. In the first half of 2024, revenues have fallen to $21.7 bn. and the company just announced an updated guidance for Q3, now expecting a lower revenue of just $10.6 bn. due to margin pressure in Europe. All in all, full year revenues will fall again to around $43 bn. after decreasing by more than 21% in 2023. Although the global chemistry industry is expecting solid growth between 2% and 3% in 2024, Dow Inc. is struggling to catch up with competition. In its second quarter presentation, the company highlights that its most important sector, "Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure", which represents 40% of total revenue, is under pressure in all regions. The "Packaging and Specialty Plastics" segment (30% of revenue) is currently the only robust business for Dow. The business sales in the Eurozone weigh on the company's operations.

A demand recovery is in the cards and inventory levels are more balanced now than last year. This combination will help the chemical industry to grow, but it remains uncertain if Dow can excessively take advantage of this situation as it struggles with internal issues, high competition and margin pressure.

3. Valuation

If Dow solved some of the issues, it could be a turnaround play, but investors can only really profit from such a situation when valuations are low. That does not apply to Dow's stock.

As of 09/12/24 Dow has 705 million shares outstanding and trades at $49.6 per share. Total market capitalization stands at $35 bn. In the first two quarters, the company just earned $1.35 per share and now expects a hit on revenues, which will also affect its net profit. If the company earns $2.50, the current dividend is not fully covered by profits.

EPS P/E BPS P/B 5y EPS CAPE5 Revenue per share P/S $2.5 19.9 $26.7 1.86 $3.08 16.1 $61.0 0.8 Click to enlarge

The dividend payout is $2.80 and lifts the yield to 5.6%. However, the current payout is not sustainable in the long term, as earnings and operating cashflows ($2.6 bn. in 2024) are likely decreasing this year. Furthermore, Dow Inc. has spent $3.58 bn. in four years for share repurchases (10% of current market cap), but shareholders did not profit from these expenses with a return near zero in 5 years (excluding dividends).

Compared to LyondellBasell (LYB) Dow Inc. is not the better choice because the LYB's dividend is covered (payout ratio= 72%) and its P/E ratio is more attractive. Just the price to book value is slightly better for Dow. The biggest chemical company BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) is also struggling and is facing margin pressure and decreasing revenues, but it also offers a more attractive valuation (P/E of 11 and a covered yield of 8%) than Dow.

4. Risks

One main risk to the investment thesis is that Dow Inc. can quickly solve all current issues, catch up with competition quickly and improve its margins, which could lead to similar high net profits than in 2021 and 2022. This scenario is very unlikely since the current updated guidance has shown that the company has to face internal issues and demand problems in Europe. Furthermore, higher transportation costs for its Asian business make it more difficult to compete with chemical companies in China, Japan and India. These countries are the most important markets of the near future and Dow Inc. needs a coherent strategy to stay relevant in these markets.

Another risk to the thesis is the solid performance in North America. This large market can be a positive surprise in the second half of the year and can push its packaging sales, offsetting negative impacts in the infrastructure and automotive segment.

5. Conclusion

Dow Inc. is currently not performing well since the company is losing market share as it cannot participate in an overall growing industry. It is suffering from competition and margin contraction. The current dividend yield is not sustainable, making Dow's share unattractive. Compared to LyondellBasell and BASF, the stock is overvalued and not attractive for value investors.

