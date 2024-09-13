Willdan Group: Leading The Sustainability Charge With Record Gains

Alistair Berg

Willdan Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN), is a company positioned to benefit from some robust tailwinds that include AI, electric load growth, and decarbonization. It continues facing solid demand for its services from its clients in the government, commercial, and utilities spaces, which is translating into record performance. With such strong opportunity, and a decent valuation, I recommend a strong buy rating for the stock.

Willdan Group: Driving Sustainable Gains

Willdan Group is a professional, technical, and consulting service provider focused on driving sustainable energy transitions for its clients. These clients range from state and local governments, utility companies, to commercial players. Through its expert-led solutions, the company has successfully helped its clients avoid emissions of 7.8 million metric tons of greenhouse gases, over the years. For context, that's equivalent to removing the impact of 1.7 million passenger vehicles for one full year.

With 53 offices across North America, nearly 1700 employees, and a market cap of over $500 million dollars, Willdan Group is a well-established player in this space, along with a highly reputable brand. The company draws in an annual revenue of over $550 million.

Demand for Willdan's services remains robust in all its segments, given the significant cost and energy savings it delivers to its clients, all while boasting an environmentally sustainable value chain. This sustainable positioning, along with its diverse revenue streams, makes the company very compelling over the long term.

In addition to this broader factor of appeal, each of Willdan Group's three client types further add to its strengths. For instance, the company's government-facing client segment, representing 43% of total revenue, continues to be a spectacular growth driver, with a YoY sales increase of 27%.

Similarly, Willdan's utilities client type, which primarily represents multi-year revenue contracts, positions it largely in the energy-intensive data center space. On this front, the company is well-positioned to enjoy broad tailwinds, especially as AI applications continue to enter the mainstream and push electric load growth higher.

Finally, on the commercial end, Willdan continues to demonstrate its technical and professional capability while strengthening its brand and market position. For example, according to its recent earnings call, the company recently won a contract with Meta Platforms for a study regarding a voluntary clean energy procurement program they are engaged in. Willdan is not new to working closely with major tech players, as it has been involved with AT&T, an early entrant in the data center industry, from very early on. Overall, pursuing studies and other contracts from tech giants adds to Willdan's credibility, which ultimately would enhance demand for its offerings.

Broadly speaking, Willdan's returns are noticeably aligned with the costs of electricity through its energy segment. As a result, the company continues to enjoy stellar growth that is largely driven by double-digit electricity rate hikes in the company's two largest markets: California and New York. What I particularly like about this aspect of the company is that the dynamic adds an inflation hedge to the stock, specifically in relation to rising electricity costs.

Overall, Willdan Group appeals to me because it is uniquely positioned to capture opportunity, while being a force for sustainability and transition. To me, it is clear that the company will continue to sail on ahead, driven ahead by AI, electricity load growth trends, and the general shift towards optimized energy consumption by government agencies and tech companies.

Financial Overview

FY24Q2 proved to be a record quarter for Willdan Group, in many ways, beating its own expectations, as well as of analyst consensus. On the topline, the company saw a climb of 18.41%, delivering total revenue of $141 million for the quarter. This strong climb in revenue comes primarily from growing municipal engineering contracts, as well as project management revenue recognition coming in from a substantial backlog. Owing to much better volumes and a lower growth rate in cost of sales vs contract revenue, the company also saw a slight 49 basis point improvement on its gross margin.

Turning towards operating income, we see an even more impressive picture, with a 161% YoY jump to $6.4 million. The margins here also showcase strong improvement, with a nearly 250 basis point increase from 2.08% to 4.57%.

Moving to the bottom line, we see the same growth with EPS surging from $0.03 to a full $0.33, in just 12 months. This was largely driven by improved tax rates in the current fiscal year, as well as a lower effective interest rate due to a higher cash balance and a lowered leverage. In terms of adjusted EBITDA, we see a 56% jump from $8.2 million to $12.8 million. When looked at in terms of sales, this is a margin improvement from 13.3% of net revenue to 17.7%. That's 440 basis points in improvement.

What I find especially compelling about the company from a financial standpoint is its efforts in translating these gains towards strengthening its balance sheet. In just six months from the year-end in 2023 to June 2024, the company's net debt figure plunged from $75 million to below $50 million.

Overall, the Willdan's financials paint an excellent picture of its strategic execution, and its ability to capitalize on broader tailwinds and opportunities it has positioned itself with.

Valuation

WLDN stock has climbed by 75% YTD. Upon closer examination of its price chart, it is clear that the market gives it a notable boost as its earnings are released, and the gains consistently held steady in the periods that follow.

TradingView

Normally, stocks see a significant price surge after positive earnings, and there is a correction that eventually follows once the hype cools down. This is not the case with WLDN as, I believe, there is substantial upside to the stock that has room for even more growth beyond its post earnings excitement.

According to the Quant grade factors, it would seem that WLDN is almost priced for growth. It holds a valuation score of a C-, despite Growth, Momentum, and Revisions all being in the A categories. Despite this pricing, however, I feel that there is still a value opportunity here for those that act quick.

Author

As you can see in the data visualized above, WLDN's valuation multiples exceed the sector's median only in five out of the fifteen metrics displayed. From these five, only three show a significant discrepancy of over 10%. Moreover, four of these five are PE ratios, which are understandably high, as the company has only been profitable for the last two years. Similarly, while its EV/EBITDA (TTM) figure of 13.90 points to a potential overvaluation, it is significantly below the stock's own five-year median figure of 76.69.

To get a more focused look, instead of comparing WLDN price multiples with the industrial sector, I have selected 11 additional companies from the research and consultancy industry, with an enterprise value close to that of Willdan Group. The findings are shown below:

Author Author

In this more focused look against peers from the research and consultancy industry, we see a potential undervaluation on the Price/Sales, EV/Sales, and Price/Cash Flow ratios. In particular, the company's enterprise value of $598 million is significantly lower than the rest of its peers, given its sales volume. That is a strong indication of an undervaluation to me. The only exception to the trend seems to be the EV/EBITDA.

Based on these indicators, I feel that the stock may be undervalued, based on its strong growth trends. Considering its strong positioning, tailwinds in electric load growth, AI and the data center scene, the buy case is pretty clear.

Risk

As mentioned above, Willdan Group has been steadily working to strengthen its balance sheet, as is evident by its improving net debt figure. Despite this, however, it must be pointed out that the company's balance sheet is highly leveraged, with a total debt of $90 million. This puts its total debt to equity ratio at 0.44. The result of such a heavy debt burden is a substantial interest payment. Trailing twelve months, Willdan's interest expense amounts to about $8.8 million, which is quite sizeable, considering this reflects a third of the company's operating income. This is very costly in my opinion, especially in terms of its impact on the company's bottom line. I also believe that, if this is not managed, it could hamper the company's ability to translate its impressive topline growth into returns for its shareholders.

Takeaway

The Quant Rating system puts WLDN in the 'strong buy zone' and so do Wall Street analysts (given its ratings in the last 90 days). I believe this is a fair position and I too would recommend a strong buy for the stock. It's experiencing phenomenal growth on the performance side, and is well-positioned to benefit from some very robust tailwinds. With AI adding load to existing data center infrastructure, an increased electric load, and a general trend towards reducing emissions, I believe WLDN is likely to soar to significant new highs.