I still have a Hold rating for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU). DOYU's Q2 2024 financial results fell short of expectations, and the company's short-term outlook is unfavorable taking into consideration China's latest economic and industry data. But DouYu is cash rich and there is the potential for the company to initiate a new share buyback plan or distribute special dividends in the future.

My earlier update published on June 19, 2024 highlighted the key positive and negative factors pertaining to DOYU's financial prospects.

Q2 2024 Results Fell Short Of The Market's Expectations

DouYu issued its Q2 2024 results press release on Thursday, September 12, and DOYU's most recent quarterly financial performance was poor.

The company's revenue fell by -25.9% YoY from RMB 1,392.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 to RMB 1,032.0 million for the latest quarter.

The live-streaming business representing 76.6% of DOYU's Q2 2024 top line was the weak spot; the company also generates other revenue from its voice-based social networking service and advertising. DouYu's live-streaming business saw its revenue decrease by -37.2% YoY to RMB 790.1 million in the second quarter of this year. The live-streaming business' monthly active users and Average Revenue Per User or ARPU declined by -12.3% YoY and -25.5% YoY to 44.1 million users and RMB 243, respectively in Q2 2024.

At its Q2 2024 analyst call, DOYU noted that the "challenging macroeconomic conditions" in China led it to "offer lower-priced revenue products to encourage consistent spending among our existing paying users." This explains why the company's live-streaming revenue and overall top line dropped substantially in the most recent quarter.

DOYU suffered from a top line miss, as its actual Q2 and semi-annual revenue were less than a quarter and half of the full-year consensus projection, respectively. Specifically, DOYU's Q2 2024 and 1H 2024 revenue represented 23.7% and 47.6% of the analysts' prior consensus FY 2024 forecast of RMB 4,355.1 million, respectively as per S&P Capital IQ data.

Normalized operating loss for DouYu widened substantially from -RMB 7.5 million in Q2 2023 to -RMB 119.6 million in Q2 2024. The company indicated at its second quarter results briefing that "the relatively fixed costs in the live-streaming business, such as copyright costs and base compensation for streamers, did not decrease in line with" the -37.2% live-streaming revenue. In other words, unfavorable operating leverage effects have hurt DOYU's profitability in a big way.

According to data sourced from S&P Capital IQ, the sell side's prior consensus FY 2024 normalized operating loss estimate was -RMB 345.5 million. As a comparison, DOYU's actual Q2 2024 and 1H 2024 normalized operating loss were equivalent to 34.6% and 82.9% of the market's consensus FY 2024 estimate, respectively. As such, DouYu's normalized operating loss missed expectations. The company also reversed from a normalized non-GAAP adjusted net profit of +RMB 61.4 million in Q2 2023 to register a normalized net loss of -RMB 45.5 million in the recent quarter.

As highlighted above, the top line performance for DouYu, especially its live-streaming business, is heavily influenced by the health of China's economy. The growth in China's imports decelerated from +7.2% in July 2024 to +0.5% in August 2024, while the country's automotive sales had contracted for three consecutive months with a -5% decline last month. It is reasonable to think that China's economic environment remains challenging based on the latest economic data. Therefore, I think that DOYU will likely continue to report top line contraction and operating losses for the coming quarters.

There Could Be Upside Surprises Relating To Future Shareholder Capital Return

DOYU has cash and cash-like assets amounting to RMB 6,561 million or $903 million on its balance sheet as of end-Q2 2024 according to its recent quarterly results release. I estimate that the company's adjusted cash balance will be $594 million, taking into account the $300 million cash dividend paid in August and the $8.8 million of buybacks done between July 1 and July 18 this year.

In comparison, DouYu's current market capitalization is around $241 million based on its last done share price of $7.62 as of September 12, 2024. The huge amount of cash that DOYU has relative to its market capitalization implies that the company has a significant amount of excess capital available for further shareholder return.

The company has reasonably done well with respect to capital return. On July 3, 2024, DouYu revealed that it will distribute approximately $300 million worth of special dividends in the form of cash to its shareholders. In its latest Q2 2024 results release, DOYU disclosed that the company had spent $11.2 million and $8.8 million on buybacks for the January 1-June 30, 2024 and July 1-July 18, 2024 time periods, respectively. This means that the company's one-year $20 million buyback plan announced at the end of last year had been completed in a shorter-than-expected period of time.

At the company's Q2 analyst briefing, DOYU emphasized the company's "commitment to shareholder interest" and its "determination to provide reasonable returns to shareholders." DouYu's recent capital return initiatives and its latest management commentary suggest that there is a good chance of the company announcing a new share repurchase program or additional special dividends in the future.

Conclusion

My view of DouYu is mixed. On one hand, I am disappointed with the company's below-expectations Q2 2024 results. On the other hand, I am optimistic about DOYU's shareholder capital return prospects.

Also, DOYU is trading at a fair valuation based on a historical comparison. The stock is now valued by the market at 0.40 times consensus FY 2025 price-to-sales or P/S. This is pretty close to DouYu's historical three-year mean P/S multiple of 0.42 times based on valuation data obtained from S&P Capital IQ.