Canadian Pacific: Cautious Amid Sectoral And Valuation Headwinds

John Pollock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) is emphasized today as I examine the stock's latest surge and the optics driving the underlying entity's performance.

Although railway companies are often known for their substantial market shares and robust financial performance, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited's returns illustrate that cyclicality risk is embedded in its risk-return profile. Therefore, point-in-time analysis adds value to investors seeking best-in-class risk-adjusted returns.

Data by YCharts

This article touches on Canadian Pacific Kansas City's recent enterprise restructuring, valuation, and operating metrics. However, before I linger, let's traverse into the analysis.

Overview

Canadian Pacific Kansas City's business model assists trade in North America through its railway business, which, at the end of fiscal 2023, produced $24.1 billion in operating revenue. Moreover, by the end of fiscal 2023, the company accommodated around 19,927 employees and achieved 45,748,000 train miles.

The following diagram dispenses Canadian Pacific's headline operating metrics and sectoral exposure, showing that it benefits from a substantial operating capacity and a blend of end markets.

End Markets (Canadian Pacific)

In my view, Canadian Pacific has a lot of runway for additional growth. Nevertheless, as mentioned earlier and displayed by its end market exposure, the company can be subject to cyclicality.

Recent Operating Results and Commentary

Salient Features

Canadian Pacific released its second-quarter results in July, revealing a 14% year-over-year increase in quarterly revenue (to $3.6 billion). Moreover, although Canadian Pacific's fuel efficiency dipped by 2%, the company achieved higher train speed and locomotive productivity, with the prior increasing by 6% year-over-year and the latter by 10%.

Variable Value Y/Y Change Combined Revenue $3.6 billion +8% Operating Ratio 64.8% -550 basis points Core Adjusted Operating Ratio 61.8% -280 basis points Diluted EPS $0.97 -32% Core-adjusted Combined Diluted EPS $1.05 +27% Train Speed 19.3 mph +6% Locomotive Productivity 172 +10% Fuel Efficiency 1.027 -2% Click to enlarge

Source: Canadian Pacific (Combined Line-items Account For The KCS Acquisition)

Furthermore, Canadian Pacific's combined and standalone operating margins decreased year-over-year. The firm's combined operating ratio includes Kansas City Southern's results, a company Canadian Pacific recently acquired for $31 billion. To my knowledge, core-adjusted results overlook acquisition costs, elevating profit margins to normalize earnings.

Despite experiencing lower operating ratios, Canadian Pacific's combined diluted earnings-per-share increased by 27% to $1.05, reflecting resilient residual value.

Commodity Cycle Woes

Commodities haven't experienced the best of times, as a decline in broad-based inflation has dented the commodity cycle. Moreover, the U.S. reported a 4% year-over-year decline in energy prices for August, while food prices settled 110 basis points below core inflation, suggesting headwinds might occur within tanker and dry bulk freight.

The U.S.'s key economic indicators show (what I consider) inconsistent unemployment rates, subdued manufacturing PMIs, business confidence, and retail sales (link here). The U.S. isn't the only economy that dictates commodity prices; however, it can play a significant part. Moreover, global economic indicators (link here) align with those of the U.S. economy, suggesting that numerous economies have entered a cooldown phase, whereby lower commodity prices will likely persist.

Commodity Indices (S&P Global)

Despite growing its year-over-year revenue in Q2, Canadian Pacific has identified indicators suggesting that a softer demand-side outlook is likely. The company said its acquisition-related synergies abated coal and forestry demand during the second quarter, while Canadian Pacific's grain demand remained robust. Nevertheless, the U.S. and Canada's latest non-core inflation figures suggest that an inflection point has emerged.

Revenue Update (Canadian Pacific)

I embedded a link to U.S. inflation data earlier in the article. Here's a diagram conveying Canada's core versus non-core inflation disparity.

Data by YCharts

A journey into Canadian Pacific's expenses shows that its FX-adjusted compensation & benefits, material costs, equipment rents, purchased services & and others decreased in Q2. Given the disinflationary environment, I anticipate those costs to follow a similar trajectory in late 2024 and early 2025. However, labor unrest in Canada might force headwinds onto the company's wage bill, which I would keep a close eye on.

Furthermore, Canadian Pacific's depreciation cost and fuel expenses increased in Q2. A higher asset base through the KCS acquisition might elevate depreciation for a sustained period. However, lower fossil fuel prices can deflate the company's fuel cost line item, enhancing fuel efficiency.

Operating Expenses (Canadian Pacific)

Automotive Demand Headwinds

I partitioned automotive demand into a separate subsection because, unlike most of Union Pacific's other segments, its automotive end market relates to durable goods.

The global automotive outlook shows that lower consumer spending has dented prices. Although interest rate pivots in Canada and the United States (expected) might rejuvenate spending, I remain cautious about the automotive environment.

Global Automotive Demand Heat Map (S&P Global)

According to the company's management (see Revenue Update diagram), Canadian Pacific's automotive demand remains intact. Much of it seems synergy-related and structural, with the latter mainly referring to its closed-loop service solution. Nonetheless, as systematic risk is evident, I remain coy about the automotive freight arena.

Kansas City Southern Acquisition: Cost Vs. Benefit

Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern agreed to a $31 billion acquisition in September 2021. However, Canadian Pacific's capital was placed into a voting trust until the transaction was approved by a final decision on 25 March 2023.

The companies have since integrated and rebranded. As illustrated below, Canadian Pacific paid $38 billion for a company with an estimated enterprise value of $31 billion (at the time), resulting in a premium of 34%. The acquisition, which is anticipated to deliver $3 billion in synergies during its first three years, was executed through a structured deal, including cash and a share swap.

Deal Breakdown (Author's Work - Data From Canadian Pacific)

Canadian Pacific expects Kansas Southern's integration to yield $1 billion in annualized synergies for the first three years. The firm thinks $600 million in annualized revenue synergies will accrue while achieving $400 million in cost-saving.

Expected Synergies - Annualized For Three Years (Author's Work - Data from Canadian Pacific)

Canadian Pacific can benefit from enhanced market share, new routes, sharing of human capital, and end-market diversification. However, it remains to be seen whether the $4 billion spread between the premium-to-synergies is justified. Although the company's insiders might benefit from the deal, I'm unsure about the impact on ordinary investors. As such, I have assumed a neutral stance on the matter.

Valuation

Absolute Valuation

I initially constructed a multi-stage dividend discount model to value the stock. However, I discovered inconsistent growth rates, which skewed my valuation model. Thus, I kept things simple by examining Canadian Pacific's relative valuation multiples.

Seeking Alpha's database provided me with a valuable tool to compare Canadian Pacific's salient price multiples with those of its peers. I chose Canadian National Railway (CNI) and Union Pacific (UNP) as counterparts.

Peer (Seeking Alpha)

The following table illustrates the stock's price multiples; a discussion follows.

Peers (Seeking Alpha)

Canadian Pacific's fundamental price multiples are higher than those of its selected peers, which worries me. Moreover, I don't like the company's forward price-to-earnings-growth and price-to-book ratios, as I'd like to see them below one from an absolute vantage point.

Adding to the above is that Canadian Pacific's relative strength index has increased to around 66 after the stock's recent surge, which is near an oversold territory (usually 70).

CP RSI (Seeking Alpha)

The stock's key metrics tell me an entry point might be astray.

Dividends

After looking at Canadian Pacific's valuation multiples, I hoped to see a promising dividend. However, the stock has a forward dividend yield of merely 0.65% and a four-year average dividend yield of 0.76%, which I deem subdued. In addition, a peer analysis shows that Union Pacific and Canadian National Railway likely present better income-based options, especially if their dividend growth rates are considered.

Peers (Seeking Alpha)

Concluding Thoughts

I am excited to see what Kansas City Southern's acquisition will add to Canadian Pacific's business model. I also find Canadian Pacific's recent operating results commendable.

Despite being optimistic about the abovementioned, I remain neutral about the stock's prospects due to factors like commodity cycle headwinds, a questionable acquisition premium, and unconvincing valuation multiples.

I believe a correction will occur in due course. I'll reassess an entry point if such an event occurs.