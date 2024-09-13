Tomsmith585

A Regional Bank in Pacific Northwest Up 18% in Last Year

To diversify away from my recent large-cap financial and insurance stock coverage, in today's research article I'm trekking to the Pacific Northwest to literally "explore" a major regional bank in that area.

The parent of Umpqua Bank, Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) is a stock I first covered over a year ago in my August 2023 article, when I called it a strong buy due to its 7% dividend yield, earnings growth, and minimal exposure to commercial office property in relation to its overall loan book.

Since my bullish rating, its share price has gone up +18.5% as of this article writing. That poses the question: is it still a buy at the current price hovering around $23.50?

One look at the 5-year price chart tells me this stock still remains well below its 5-year peak reached in 2021 when it climbed past $48 in the post-pandemic rebound.

The question should be if I buy it today at $23.50, what factors could drive it up by another 20% in a year, let's say.

First, let's try to understand its business and the regional banking sector it is in, which is the hill I will climb in the next section.

Regional Penetration and Regaining of Market Confidence in Sector

According to its SA profile, we know this firm headquartered in Tacoma, Washington "operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services."

Further, from its Q2 presentation we know that this firm has a strong regional presence in the west and Pacific northwest region of the US.

Columbia Banking branch map (company q2 presentation)

From the official website of its primary banking brand, Umpqua Bank, we also know the following about Umpqua:

The largest bank headquartered in the Northwest and a leading western U.S. financial institution, with over $50 billion in assets and more than 300 locations in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah and Colorado. In addition to retail banking, Umpqua also offers comprehensive business banking and commercial finance services.

In this case, in picking 3 comparable stocks to compare this stock against, I will go with 3 banks that have strong regional presence in different parts of the US. The ones I picked are Regions Financial (RF) based in the southeast, Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB) in the Ohio/western Pennsylvania region, and Dallas-based Comerica (CMA) with strong presence in Texas.

To set the scene for this sector, an article in American Banker magazine just a few days ago said the following in its headline paragraph:

Public confidence in banks has begun to recover this year from the reputational damage stemming from a series of high-profile failures in 2023, according to a study conducted by RepTrak, a reputation consulting group.

In the interest of transparency, I symbolically picked up 1 share of Farmers Banc Corp during a price dip this year, and began increasingly exploring the regional banks sector as part of a diversified dividend-income portfolio, mostly due to the higher dividend yields I have come across.

However, not all regional banks are equal, so next let's take a look at some fundamental metrics of Columbia, starting with their dividends.

A 6% Dividend Yield with Unstable Past Growth

I consider a firm that can pay out dividends steadily to shareholders and grow them as one sign of an established company that has enough cash on hand to do so and a history of profitability.

While the dividend yield at Columbia has dropped from the 7% I mentioned in my article a year ago, it is still past 6% right now. Here is how it compares on yield vs the 3 peers:

As you can see in the ychart above, Columbia easily beats this peer group on dividend yield. However, it's worth noting the entire group is in the 4% - 7% yield range.

However, Columbia also has a very mixed dividend growth history in the last decade, as the graphic shows, not showing a longer-term evidence of stable dividend growth. In fact, SA data shows this stock as being -84.5% below its overall sector average for 1 year dividend growth (TTM).

COLB - div growth 10 yr (SA)

What I think could drive dividend sustainability and growth for this stock a year from now, will be positive EPS growth and strong liquidity, along with low credit losses on bad loans. With that said, next we will discuss recent earnings performance along with potential future EPS growth drivers.

Recent Earnings Declines but Future Growth Potential

Ahead of this firm's next earnings release on Oct. 17th, let's take a look at the most recent Q2 results as of the end of July.

The nature of this business is that its revenue drivers essentially are interest income on loans it makes, and various fees as well. According to the income statement, we see that 97% of its total revenues come from net interest income, with the remainder coming from non-interest revenue sources like fees.

While it grew gross interest income on a YoY basis, interest expenses also grew and it caused a YoY decline in net interest income, contributing to a YoY decline in total revenue. This tells us that this firm is highly exposed to interest-rate movements.

On the bottom-line, it also saw a YoY decline in its EPS.

A positive to mention is the firm's Q2 commentary highlighting improvement to its NIM:

Net interest margin was 3.56%, up 4 basis points from the prior quarter as the increase in earning asset yields outpaced the increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities given targeted actions taken to stabilize the cost of customer deposits.

Now, taking a look ahead, as far what analysts are saying, EPS estimates call for a slight EPS YoY growth to 2.54 for fiscal year ending Dec. 2024, and a further 4.6% growth estimate for Dec. 2025, with 10 upward revisions and 0 downward revisions.

What I think could support this positive future sentiment is current/recent growth in loans, since they contribute to future interest income for this bank, and we established that interest income is over 90% of top-line revenue.

A positive sign came from the Q2 presentation, indicating such loan growth did indeed occur:

Commercial line utilization and construction project activity were the primary contributors to loan growth in Q2 2024. Columbia sold loans with a book balance of $95 million during the quarter, including $80 million in residential mortgage loans held on the balance sheet at fair value. Excluding these actions, the loan portfolio increased by 2% on an annualized basis.

In addition, I am looking for this bank having competitive edge in this region, despite a competitive banking sector. From the Q2 data, we know the bank is able to successfully penetrate the small business market in that region:

Launched a targeted campaign from February to April 2024, which generated nearly 6,000 new small business accounts and $345 million in new deposits to the bank, 27% of which were non-interest bearing balances.

This growth in business accounts, I think, could contribute to future fees income from fees-driven products but also potential future loan growth if those business clients have a need for credit products.

The other growth driver for this bank will be population growth in its key market of the northwest, as new residents end up needing banking services including credit cards and loans. From March 2024 data by real estate analytics portal CoStar,

According to the latest growth estimates from Oxford Economics, six metropolitan areas in the Pacific Northwest rank among the top 20 for population growth by percent in the United States.

So, I think the evidence shows that the positive future EPS estimates by analysts are realistic for this bank, and will be driven by top-line growth.

Now that we have an idea of future EPS growth, let's see where the market is valuing this stock right now, in the next section.

A Justified Undervaluation Opportunity

Right now, Columbia's forward P/E (price to earnings) ratio sits at 9.74, nearly 18% below its sector average.

Here is how it compares to the 3 peers I selected:

Farmers BanC Corp has a forward P/E of 11.12, Regions' is 11.32, and Comerica's is 11.82, so again it appears Columbia is undervalued to them.

Plugging that into my sheet below, where I apply the average forward P/E peer multiple to the expected future EPS for COLB, what we see is that COLB which is trading at $23.48 is currently undervalued by nearly $6/share. Its share price in line with the peer multiple would have put it closer to $29.

comps analysis (author work)

Additional valuation metrics, according to SA data, show that Columbia is also undervalued vs its overall sector when it comes to both trailing and forward price to book value (P/B), another valuation metric I track.

I think both undervaluations are justified, reflecting what, I think, is a market disappointed in YoY earnings declines in Q2 results. Evidence of this is in market momentum data, which shows that this stock had begun to exceed the performance of the S&P500 but then hit a reversal around the time of its Q2 earnings release in late July, and now is slightly underperforming the index.

At the same time, while recent quarterly earnings may have disappointed, I don't think being undervalued by just $5 is that extreme, so it shows there is still adequate support for this stock and enough investors recognizing what I said earlier which is future growth potential.

So far, we determined that the stock had a less than stellar quarter and took a hit for it, but has future growth potential, so the next question we will address in the following section is its risk profile.

Interest Rate Long-Term Risk Still Uncertain, but Credit Portfolio Risk is Low

To understand risk in the context of this sector is to know what key risks a regional bank like this is exposed to.

In this case, I will present three of them: exposure to bad loans and asset risk exposure such as commercial real estate/office properties, as well as exposure to the Fed's interest rate decisions.

First, here is an overview of the bank's credit quality, according to its Q2 data:

COLB - credit quality (COLB q2 data)

This data tells us that on a YoY basis, metrics such as allowance for credit losses, net charge offs, and non-performing loans are generally in line with or slightly higher on a YoY basis vs Q2 2023. For instance, in Q2, the net charge-off rate to average loans is only 0.32%.

Also from Q2 data, we see a very diversified loan portfolio across multiple categories and geographic areas.

COLB - loan portfolio (COLB)

Drilling down further in the same presentation, key data I am looking for is exposure to office property, and bad loans in this segment. The data from the company shows only 0.38% are in non-accrual status and only 0.03% past due 30 -89 days.

COLB - office property exposure (COLB)

This data paints a picture of a bank with a well diversified loan portfolio, and no major exposure to bad debt right now.

Since it makes most of its money from interest on loans/credit to clients, but also earns interest on fixed-income assets it holds such as US Treasuries, it is exposed to interest rate risk as well.

According to rate tracker CME Fedwatch, the probability of the Fed lowering its target rate at its upcoming Sept. 18th meeting has risen to 87% as of today, however the probability of subsequent rate lowerings after that is still mixed at this point and uncertain, since I think inflation data will affect those decisions.

According to this week's update from Barron's after this week's CPI data:

Inflation is back to levels not seen since February 2021, a significant milestone on the path back to the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, but the overall data likely support only a modest interest- rate cut next week.

So, the evidence indicates strong potential of short-term rate lowerings, but it is still early to tell what the rate picture will be in a year, so I would hate to speculate on that, but if this is the start of a longer-term lowering of rates then what it could mean for this bank in a year is lower interest expenses but also lower interest income eventually, as well as an boost to the value of underlying bonds it holds.

That could set the stage in September 2025 for a boost to the bonds on its balance sheet, but also somewhat lower interest income on the top-line and interest expense.

Loan growth and growth of customers is important therefore, and even expanding its non-lending businesses such as getting more into financial advisory, to diversify the revenue base more. Having a strong regional brand presence sets it up nicely for such an expansion, I think, to upsell new financial services to existing clients in particular.

The Decision? Reaffirming Buy Rating Again

To wrap up what we talked about today, here are some positive points to consider this bank:

It is on a growth trajectory in terms of new loans and small business accounts along with strong regional brand exposure in the northwest, it holds a diverse and low risk credit portfolio, and beats its peers on dividend yield. It remains slightly undervalued vs peers and future EPS estimates are positive.

Some points of concern would be that over 90% of its revenue comes from interest-earning assets and loans, so it does not have a robust asset management or wealth advisory business like some big banks that rake in a much larger percentage of revenue from non-interest income. This makes this smaller regional bank heavily exposed to interest rate movements and Fed decisions, but also potential recessions that could suddenly drive a wave of credit defaults from customers who can't pay their debts.

My holistic clinical impression is that this stock is a modest buy at the current price hovering around $23, which remains far below its 5-year high and the key factors weighing positively are longer-term growth potential that I showed through evidence, as well as a dividend yield above 6% that, I think, is sustainable and an attractive case for a dividend-income investor.

However, due to the interest rate risk, I would limit exposure to this stock to just a small percent of my overall portfolio, primarily using it as a steady dividend payer.