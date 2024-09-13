JamesBrey

Manufactured housing or MH is proving to be one of the most promising ways to combat the affordable housing crisis. Site-built homes cost north of $300,000 which is rare since lot prices are sufficiently high that it is more efficient for builders to target higher-end buyers. With the price of homes, mortgages, and apartment rent becoming unobtainable for so many people, manufactured housing is experiencing increased demand.

It has consistently been one of the highest growth REIT sectors and fundamentals point to a decades long runway of continued growth. Given this outlook, the market has priced manufactured housing REITs at fairly high multiples ranging from 22x to 28x 2024 AFFO.

UMH Properties (UMH) has the strongest same-store NOI growth of the set and is also the lowest multiple so that has been our pick of the sector. In my opinion, it is still the best of the U.S. MH REITs.

If we extend the search to Canadian-traded REITs, Flagship (OTCPK:MHCUF) looks interesting.

Despite its Canadian listing, Flagship is very much a U.S. company. It is headquartered in Kentucky with 82 communities consisting of 15,100 home sites in Kentucky and the surrounding states.

Flagship is experiencing the same demand growth as its U.S. peers, translating that into ample same-store NOI growth.

Kurt Keeney (CEO) and Eddie Carlisle (CFO) manage the company conservatively, with an emphasis on AFFO/share growth. We have met with them on numerous occasions and believe they are well aligned with shareholders. On every conference call, they emphasize that they will not grow the company for the sake of growth and that AFFO/share accretion is a key criterion for any acquisition.

Of course, many management teams promise this sort of discipline, but Flagship has data to back it up.

NOI margin has expanded to 67%, indicating leanness of operations, and the NOI growth of properties has indeed translated to significant AFFO/share growth.

One would find similar growth at other manufactured housing REITs, but the opportunity with Flagship is that it is trading vastly cheaper.

Origin of massive discount

While the U.S. listed MH REITs trade at 22X to 27X AFFO, Flagship is trading at just 13.8X.

We believe there are 2 key causes of Flagship trading so cheaply:

Small size Canadian listing

A market cap of $375 million is small enough to keep most institutional investors out. It is quite common for small REITs to trade at a discount, and I think a 2 to 3 turn discount is fundamentally warranted.

In other words, if peers are trading at 22X, I think Flagship would be correctly discounted to 19X on the basis of its relatively small size. Below $1B it is difficult to achieve full economies of scale such that overhead costs of even efficient operations are a higher percentage of revenues.

G&A for Flagship is 11.6% of revenue, which is quite normal for a smaller company. As they grow to a market cap of $1B or $2B, I would anticipate this expense dropping to 7%-10% of revenue. UMH Properties at $1.4B market cap has G&A of 9% of revenue.

Sun Communities (SUI), despite being large, had G&A at 11.8% of revenue in 2023. This is not normal for a $17.5B company like SUI and is reflective of what I view as excessive executive compensation. SUI’s CEO, Gary Shiffman, has been paid between $12 million and $24 million each of the last 5 years.

Flagship runs reasonably lean, they just naturally have higher overhead due to being subscale.

So while the small size should, in my opinion, take MHCUF’s multiple down to 19X from the peer set of 22X+, a different force is taking it all the way down to 13.8X: the Canadian listing.

Canadian listing impacts market price but not fundamental value

Fundamentally, there is not a substantial difference in being listed on a Canadian exchange instead of the NYSE or NASDAQ.

Canadian companies use IFRS instead of U.S. GAAP for accounting. There are some differences, but the two accounting systems are largely comparable in terms of providing transparency to shareholders.

Canadian regulation is slightly different from that in the U.S., but again is roughly on par such that risk of fraud or other abuse is not necessarily any higher. Revenues are earned in U.S. dollars, and they report in U.S. dollars. Those who hold MHCUF get their dividends in U.S. dollars.

Thus, Flagship’s Canadian domicile is not really a fundamental factor. It should have no bearing on fair value, or the long-term returns shareholders will get.

It does, however, seem to have a massive impact on market price. We are observing in real time a series of Canadian listed companies with U.S. properties that trade at huge discounts to U.S. listed peers.

Canadian listed Slate Grocery REIT (OTC:SRRTF) trades at 9.8X AFFO compared to grocery-anchored shopping center sector at 18.1X

Canadian listed apartment owner BSR REIT (OTCPK:BSRTF) trades at 12.5X AFFO compares to sector average of 19.4X.

Both companies have U.S. properties exposed to the same growth fundamentals as their peers. The valuation gap seems to be largely related to the foreign listing.

I believe the same is happening to Flagship. There are some difficulties in owning a Canadian listed stock with U.S. properties.

Low liquidity of foreign ordinary (OTC traded MHCUF as compared to MHC.UN) Custodian limitations. Some custodians have difficulty trading foreign stocks or do not allow it for certain investors. Tax withholding can sometimes happen on Canadian stocks for U.S. investors. It depends on many factors such as classification of dividends, but can be difficult to know in advance. When taxes are withheld, investors should be able to claw them back by filling out the right boxes on their tax return. Difficulty of fundamental research for Canadian investors. They may struggle to know the strengths and weaknesses of American submarkets in the same way that I might be unfamiliar with Canadian submarkets.

None of the above impact the fundamental value, but they seem to be materially impacting the market price. I believe this presents opportunity for those of us who are able and willing to deal with these hassles/difficulties.

So we are buying MHCUF at a 13.8X multiple while the rest of the sector trades at 22X-27X. It seems like a great deal to me, given the long-term growth potential.

Flagship Growth outlook

Flagship has significant opportunity for growth both organically and through acquisitions.

Demand is there, and it has mostly been a matter of getting through manufacturing bottlenecks. The supply chain interruptions have mostly cleared now, allowing for a faster flow of additional units.

This bottleneck alleviation is specific to the manufacturing process. Significant restrictions remain on supply of additional communities and sites. Flagship’s CIO, Nathan Smith discussed the limited supply of MH on the 2Q24 conference call:

“There also continues to be a limited supply of new manufactured housing communities given the various layers of regulatory restrictions, competing land uses and lack of land zone, which creates high barriers to entry.”

Difficulty of getting new land zoned as MH has kept supply low despite the sector being one of the fastest growing real estate sectors for a decade. Red tape is essentially keeping demand and supply balance firmly in favor of incumbents. Since demand outlook remains strong and new supply remains limited, we believe occupancy of existing properties will continue to grow.

While occupancy has been improving steadily, it is still at 83.9% which leaves significant room for further improvement.

Over the next 5 years, I suspect occupancy will rise to around 90%-93%.

An additional 700 basis points of occupancy really pumps up AFFO/share as filling in vacant sites does not come with much incremental cost. AFFO/share would rise by substantially more than 7%.

Beyond occupancy improvement, Flagship is growing its rental rates at a pace averaging about 5% a year. In theory, there is a limit to how many rental rates can increase, but at $447 a month average, the valuation gap between renting sites from Flagship and the next best thing is still quite wide. I see minimal pushback on 5% annual rent bumps until well into the $500s.

External growth

In most real estate sectors, acquisitions are largely spread investing in which the REIT raises capital at a WACC of say 5.5% and then buys 6.5% cap rate properties, collecting the 100 basis point spread.

Manufactured housing is a different industry as it is highly fragmented. The top 50 owners only control 16% of the market share collectively.

The rest consist mostly of local mom-and-pop type owners. Some of these communities are very well managed, but many are neglected, leaving low-hanging fruit for professional management teams like the property managers at Flagship to pick.

Going in cap rates are similar to other sectors where Flagship gets a small spread, but with operational improvements that spread often gets significantly larger over time.

In May 2024, Flagship bought a portfolio of communities for $93 million.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

With a market capitalization of $377 million, it is a rather significant acquisition. Per usual, going in cap rates were in the normal range making it fractionally accretive to AFFO/share.

Over time, however, with operational improvements, amenity additions and lease-up of vacancies, that spread is likely to increase. Given the timing of purchase in mid-May, the improvement accretion did not show up in 2Q24 earnings. Based on Flagship’s usual timetable, accretion from this purchase should trickle in through 2027.

Between rental rate growth, occupancy growth and acquisition/improvement spreads, Flagship is positioned for a long runway of mid to high single digit AFFO/share growth annually.

It is worth noting that this forecast is largely in line with consensus analyst views on the MH sector. There is nothing unusual about Flagship’s growth. Instead, the peculiarity of this situation is that the company is trading at a 13.8X AFFO multiple.

Quite simply, that multiple is far too low for the growth trajectory. It would only make sense if this were a high-risk situation, but risk appears well within normal range for an equity.

Reasonable balance sheet and conservative business model

Flagship operates in a more slow and steady sort of way compared to MH peers. Most have adopted a rental model in which the REIT owns the homes and rents them to tenants. Rentals can generate more explosive growth but also come with more maintenance and risk.

Flagship leans more toward leasing out sites to homeowners. Owners stay longer and are generally more reliable tenants. People are unlikely to leave their roughly $100,000 home due to monthly site rent in the mid $400s.

Historically, Flagship operated at fairly high leverage, but that has come down considerably.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Debt to gross properties is now close to the MH sector norms and does not pose undue risk. Perhaps the low AFFO multiple is partially due to the market being unaware of the balance sheet improvements.

Overall thesis

Given favorable demand/supply dynamics and industry fragmentation, we see significant growth ahead for Flagship. The stock price does not reflect this growth, which, we believe, makes it opportunistic. Trading should be executed carefully and patiently, given the low-volume and large spreads between bid and ask.

