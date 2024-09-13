EmeraldRaindrops/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It’s been about 11 months since I suggested that shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) are less compelling than the 10-Year Treasury Note, and in that time, the shares have returned about 20.25% against a gain of about 26% for the S&P 500. I’ve been called “granny Doyle” on occasion because of things like this. Before you rush to the comments section to remind me what a chicken little I am, though, consider that when I posted this article the yield on the 10-Year Note was about 4.8%, and today it’s 3.7%, so buying Treasuries back then turned out to be a pretty great trade. That written, it’s a different world today, and so I need to decide whether or not it makes sense to apply new capital to this stock. Should I throw in the towel and join the party, or continue to eschew the shares? I’ll answer that question by looking at the financial results here, and by looking at the valuation again.

Welcome to the thesis statement portion of our programming. It’s here where I give you the gist of my thinking so you can get in, absorb my point, and get out again before you’re exposed to too much of my particular mojo. You’re welcome. While I’m impressed by the financial performance here, I think this is still a terrible investment, especially when compared to the risk-free alternative. The shares are trading near decade high valuations at a time when I think we’re either in or soon to be in recession. I also think it’s ridiculous that the risk premium is negative here. Investors are expecting continued capital gains to make up for the lower levels of income earned on the dividend here. That obviously adds further to the risk. I think a much safer capital gain can be made on the much more high-yielding Treasury Note.

Financial Snapshot

I think the company has done fairly well since I last reviewed the name. Although revenue during the first six months of 2024 were virtually identical to what they were in 2023, operating income and net income are up by about 6% and 3.6% respectively. The company has managed to control costs at a time when that’s proven challenging for a great many other businesses, so that’s impressive in my view. I think it’s also worth pointing out that it’s not like 2023 was an easy comparison year. For instance, sales that year were the second highest, bested only by 2022. There’s more good news on the balance sheet. Specifically, long-term debt has declined by about $115 million, which is part of the reason why the interest expense has fallen by 4.75% from a year ago. The payout ratio is now below 50%, suggesting there’s room for further dividend increases from current levels.

So, the income statement, the capital structure are both in solid shape in my view, and management has the room to continue the trend of treating shareholders very well in my view.

If the valuation is reasonable, I will buy based on these numbers.

Union Pacific Financials (Union Pacific investor relations)

Valuation

In the domain of investing, everything is relative. If you buy one stock, you are, by definition, not applying that capital to a host of other stocks or other investment opportunities. For instance, I eschewed Union Pacific last October, and bought the 10-Year Treasury Note. Although the shares have done well, so have my notes, and I’ve had the added benefit of much greater predictability with my Notes. I chose Notes over the stock because I thought they represented a great combination of lower risk and higher return potential than Union Pacific shares. Now that yields are about 110 basis points less, though, it might be worthwhile reviewing this name again. The relative spread between Treasuries and the stock has collapsed. All else being equal, the stock is, relatively at least, much more attractive. Put another way, the stock is cheaper in spite of the run-up in price. I want to see if it’s cheap enough to buy.

I apply a few metrics to decide if a stock is trading cheaply enough or not. Some of these are more complex than others. On the simple side, I look at the relationship between price and some measure of economic value like sales, or earnings, and the like. The lower the price per unit of economic value, the better. In particular, I want to see shares trading at a discount both to the overall market and to their own history. On this score, I think it's fair to say that the current valuation of Union Pacific is rather high, at least on a price to sales basis. In my view, the probability that we’re in or about to enter a recession is rather high. Given that, it makes very little sense to me that the market is paying near decade highs for $1 of sales of a company that is itself ultimately dependent on the business cycle.

Data by YCharts

In addition to looking at simple ratios, I want to try to understand what the market is currently "thinking" about a given company's future. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Stephen Penman, particularly his book "Accounting for Value." One of the most interesting ideas expressed in this book is that share price is itself an interesting source of information, and gives us clues about what the market view of the future of the business is. So, if the market’s assumptions are too optimistic, that’s bad.

We get at the assumptions by applying some high school algebra to work out the “g” (growth) variable in a standard finance formula. The greater the expectations, the more risky the investment. According to this approach, the market currently "thinks" that Union Pacific will grow at a rate of about 6% from current levels. In my view, that is excessive, and is yet another reason to avoid this stock at current levels.

Finally, I think it’s worthwhile to point out that the current risk premium here is negative, given that the 10-Year Treasury Note is currently about 3.689%, and the dividend yield on the stock is about 2.17%. So, an investor would earn more income, more predictably, with a Treasury Note than they would with this stock over the next decade. The stock may offer up a capital gain, just like Treasury Notes have done, but that is obviously far less predictable, which obviously adds to the riskiness here.

Given all of the above, I think prudence dictates that I remain on the sidelines here. The shares may take off from current prices, but that’s not as relevant to me as the risk that an investor takes on at current levels to achieve those returns. The shares are either fairly priced or richly priced, and, given the state of the world, I think it wise to continue to keep my powder dry.