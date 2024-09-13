Mastech Digital: Margins On The Mend, But Growth Needs A Boost

BlackJack3D

Thesis

I began coverage of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) after the company reported Q2 2023 earnings that missed both EPS and revenue expectations. Some green shoots were visible, with better order bookings and improved margins in Data and Analytics Services. However, client hesitation on new projects and revenue shrinkage in core segments didn't help. Mastech Digital was in good financial shape with no bank debt and high cash reserves, and the move into Engineering Staffing Services held growth promise. But with revenues shrinking and margins falling, the stock got a "Hold" from me, calling for caution.

Since my rating, the stock dipped, traded sideways for almost half a year, and then began a slow climb this summer with an overall -5% change vs. the S&P 500's 23% gain. Today, I revisited Mastech Digital to explore its current stock performance and outlook and argue that, despite Mastech Digital's solid financial position and potential for growth in its Data and Analytics Services segment, the company's overall performance remains underwhelming. While there are some positive developments, including a firmer grasp on margins and a stable balance sheet, the valuation and risk factors keep the stock in the "Hold" zone instead of "Buy."

About Mastech Digital, Inc.

Mastech Digital provides IT staffing and digital transformation services. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, it's a minority-owned business with a global reach, including offices in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and India. Mastech focuses on solving digital transformation challenges, offering services in IT staffing, data analytics, and digital learning.

The company runs two main segments: Digital Transformation Services and IT Staffing. In IT Staffing, Mastech supplies skilled professionals to meet demand in both digital and legacy technologies. The Digital Transformation Services side helps clients use platforms like Salesforce, SAP HANA, and ServiceNow to boost innovation and efficiency.

Since 2016, under the leadership of president and CEO Vivek Gupta, Mastech Digital has seen rapid growth, especially in the arena of digital services. In 2017, the company expanded further by acquiring InfoTrellis, a provider of data governance, data quality, and data integration solutions, which uses artificial intelligence (AI), Master Data Management (MDM), and Big Data technologies to ensure that its clients' data is accurate, accessible, and secure.

Mastech Digital's Performance

Since January 2016, MHH has climbed from $3.66 to $9.90: that's a 12.14% annual return, not counting dividends. Pretty good for a company in the digital staffing and IT services game, where competition is fierce, and demand can be unpredictable.

Fast Graphs

MHH's return is close to the S&P 500's (SPY) 12.19% over the same period. The catch? Mastech doesn't pay dividends, so investors in Mastech are riding on stock gains alone. Meanwhile, S&P 500 investors saw an extra boost from dividends, with total growth hitting 13.27% due to its 5.86% compound dividend growth rate.

Mastech Digital's Growth

Seeking Alpha

These days, Seeking Alpha's growth numbers paint a bleak picture for MHH, with the company trailing its sector on almost every important growth metric. Revenue growth is down 16.45% year-over-year, while the sector is growing at 4.07%. Forward revenue looks even worse, expected to drop another 5.80%. MHH just is not keeping pace with the competition.

Seeking Alpha

EBITDA is down a steep 33.94% from last year, while the sector's median EBITDA growth is at 6.58%, so this drop raises red flags about MHH's cost control. It gets worse with EBIT, which dropped 54.86%, pointing to big operational issues and shows MHH is having a hard time turning revenue into profit.

Seeking Alpha

Looking forward, EBIT is expected to fall another 10.89%, meaning any cost-cutting or strategy shifts just aren't working. EPS isn't looking good either. It's negative now and expected to drop another 7.49%, while the sector is growing at 9.84%.

Seeking Alpha

There are a couple of bright spots: working capital and CAPEX growth. Working capital is up 15.87%, outpacing the sector's 2.77%. With that in mind, let's take a deeper look into the company's recent fundamentals to better understand the full scope of these challenges.

Mastech Digital's Fundamental Highlights

For Mastech Digital, Q2 2024 results looked good overall, with a 6% revenue growth compared to the previous quarter as both business segments contributed to this growth. I think the Data and Analytics Services segment is particularly worth noting with a 10% boost compared to last quarter, with revenue climbing from $8.8 million to $8.9 million as new clients were successfully onboarded and increased their reach within existing client accounts.

Service Offerings

Mastech Digital's Data and Analytics is the space of services that allows businesses to derive more value from processing reams of data by going deeper into the data with solutions that can run in the cloud, advice to improve customer experience, and other analytics that can be done either on-site or remotely, depending on what the business needs. AI has become a big part of this to make it faster for a business to see trends.

One real-world example is how a global supplier of antioxidants used Mastech's data solutions to improve their sales process. Mastech helped them set up real-time pricing, dynamic reports, and dashboards to track key performance metrics. This allowed the company to make quicker sales decisions and analyze their profitability more easily.

Another example involves a sales and marketing company that used Mastech's services to speed up their sales reporting. What used to take a month now only takes a day, giving them more flexibility and agility in decision-making.

Market Growth Potential

With that said, the Data and Analytics Services sector is set for strong growth over the next few years. From 2024 to 2028, the global market is expected to expand by $286.5 billion, with a CAGR of 15.06% - thanks to the rise in complex data sets and the need for cloud analytics as businesses collect more data and seek insights similar to the ones I outlined.

The customer analytics segment (especially in retail) is expected to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 27.4%, on the back of rising demand for personalized marketing and customer experience management.

In a similar vein, other sectors such as enterprise resource planning or supply chain management will also be elevated.

IT Staffing Growth

Revenue from Mastech's IT Staffing Services segment grew 5% to $40.7 million on a sequential quarterly basis, driven by strong contract spending from larger clients, and the company added 31 consultants (a great sign to improve on those poor growth numbers) in Q2 2024 to bring the staffing headcount to 1,035, reflecting the added capacity that was needed.

CEO Gupta said:

The pace of increase in our billable consultant headcount by two of our largest financial services clients has been a much needed shot in the arm for the company.

Another positive signal for the company was that gross margins hit another record, increasing to 28.2%. Margins in the aforementioned Data and Analytics Services increased to 49.2%, approaching the 50% target, up from 45.6% in the previous year. Margins in IT Staffing Services also improved, growing to 23.6% from 22.2%. The improvements drove a strong net income turnaround, with GAAP net income increasing to $1.4 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, from a $2.2 million loss in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income grew to $2.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, up from $1.3 million the previous year.

Cost Control Measures

Furthermore, Mastech Digital has tightened SG&A expenses to keep them from growing as fast as revenue. This cost control is part of a long-term plan to boost margins by lowering SG&A as a percentage of revenue. On top of that, Mastech Digital's balance sheet looks solid. They've got $20.6 million in cash (up slightly from last quarter), still no bank debt, and $23.8 million in available credit.

Further Analysis

For those thirsting for a more detailed understanding of Mastech's cash position, you might want to take a look at SA Analyst Value Digger's "Mastech Digital Is Cheap With Fortress Balance Sheet And Positive Outlook." It's a terrific deep-dive that argues despite recent revenue declines, the company's solid cash position and strategic initiatives suggest positive prospects for profitability and cash flow this year.

Mastech Digital's Valuation

MHH is looking slightly overvalued with a blended P/E ratio of 19.97x, which is a little higher than its fair value ratio of 15.00x, but the 6.66% earnings growth rate points to steady momentum, especially as companies keep focusing on digital transformation and staffing for tech roles in this post-pandemic era. I think that the 5.01% earnings yield makes the stock appealing.

Fast Graphs

Bottom line: the stock's current valuation might look pricey, with its P/E above the normal 13.85x, but I think that premium could be justified as Mastech plays in a tech-heavy market that usually trades higher due to its growth potential. With a $115.66 million market cap and $101.32 million TEV, it's still a small player, but that leaves plenty of room to grow.

Mastech Digital's Risks & Headwinds

Mastech Digital still has some hurdles to clear. For starters, year-over-year revenue dropped from $52.2 million in Q2 2023 to $49.5 million in Q2 2024. While the decline is shrinking, it shows the company's struggle to maintain steady growth that we talked about earlier. The IT Staffing Services segment, a key part of their business, also saw revenue dip from $43.4 million to $40.7 million and this puts more pressure on that part of the company.

Moreover, the broader economic landscape is always a concern, with uncertainty around job growth and inflation that could affect client demand and spending, making it harder for Mastech to sustain any momentum for a growth turnaround. I wanted to point out that, for a smaller company, Mastech relies heavily on large, existing clients for revenue. That bump that required hiring more hands was a result of only two clients. So, any slowdown or changes in spending from these key clients could seriously impact Mastech's future performance.

Mastech Digital's Rating

I would maintain a 'Hold' rating here instead of upgrading to a 'Buy'. Despite some positive margin and growth story potential in the Data and Analytics Services segment, Mastech Digital is still declining in revenue, still reliant on a few large clients in the IT Staffing business, and any spending pullback could really hurt. The company has plenty of cash on hand, yes, but there is still a lot of underperformance here for the sector given the level of cash, and the stock is overvalued, at least to my eyes - too risky for a Buy right now.