Thesis

Oil has been on everybody's mind in the past few weeks, with a number of developments that have driven prices to the lows of the year:

Spot WTI plunged as low as $66/bbl before staging a modest recovery. Fears of a potential recession coupled with weak China demand and an aggressive OPEC have been responsible for the current state of affairs.

At this macro juncture, with many uncertainties outstanding, we are of the opinion that the best way to play an oil recovery is via strong Exploration & Production companies rather than outright via ETFs such as the United States Oil Fund LP (USO). A retail investor speculating on oil via USO can find themselves in a multi-month downturn, all while being subject to the vagaries of OPEC and China. In our opinion, a company with a strong free cash flow profile and attractive inventory positioning is a better way to express this view.

In today's article we are going to have a closer look at SM Energy (NYSE:SM), the latest developments related to the company, and our view on the name as a proxy for oil price stabilization.

Macro context - OPEC caught in a bad spot

OPEC has been very supportive of oil prices since 2023 when they implemented voluntary cuts to support production, especially from the Saudi side. The largest OPEC producers, namely Saudi Arabia and Russia, have their own internal reasons to desire a high oil price. On the Russian side, the equation is very simple, with their war in Ukraine being virtually entirely funded by their natural resource sales. For Saudi, the picture is a bit more complex, with the jurisdiction engaged in numerous projects that aim to make their economy less reliant on oil revenue. These projects cost a lot of money, and investors can just look at The Line project to gauge the enormity of sums invested.

Both Russia and Saudi need elevated oil prices in order to keep the revenue inflows coming in, and they have been proactive in sacrificing production to achieve these goals. Their cuts were set to expire in September 2024, but the violent market reaction and subsequent fall in oil prices have produced an unsurprising result:

The result is not surprising given the estimate of a price in the 90s for oil for a balanced budget in Saudi:

The IMF's latest forecast, in April, put that breakeven figure at $96.20 for 2024; a roughly 19% increase on the year before, and about 32% higher than the current price of a barrel of Brent crude, which is trading at around $73 as of Wednesday afternoon.

We are of the opinion that OPEC will do all it can to maintain the range of the past three years in WTI, namely a $65 to $90 range. To that end, expect active management from OPEC in terms of rolling off cuts, given the fact that prices are now at the bottom of the range. While we do not expect them to stimulate prices via further cuts, we do expect them to maintain the current range.

Free cash flow is better than speculation

There are several ways to invest in oil. One way is via ETFs such as USO, which takes positions in oil futures. Another way is via E&P producers that make money out of extracting oil and selling it. We do not like oil majors at this juncture because there are too many elements going into their income statements, and thus not a 'clean' oil play. In our mind, the best place to express a view on stabilizing oil prices is via robust E&P producers. 'Robust' in our mind means conservative leverage, high free cash flow generation and good inventory base.

SM Energy is a robust E&P producer with an exciting forward

SM is a name we have covered before under our 'Special Situations' umbrella, namely right after Covid when many E&Ps almost became extinct. The last time we covered this name was three years ago, and we assigned it a 'Buy' rating. At the time, the company was busy fixing its balance sheet and its debt profile, all while optimizing its production.

We are now taking another close look at the name in light of its recent asset acquisition, and deriving a view on its forward and valuation.

Buying assets in the Uinta basin

SM is a Permian producer that had issues with its inventory. Acquiring new acreage in the Permian was costly; thus SM pivoted to Utah and specifically to the Uinta basin:

SM Energy said Thursday it agreed to acquire oil and gas assets in Utah's Uinta Basin from XCL Resources, a private company backed by EnCap Investments and Rice Investment Group, for $2.55B in cash, confirming earlier speculation.

The acquisition was done at a 2.9x EBITDA multiple, a low figure when compared to Permian opportunities. This acquisition moves SM from a producer with a finite life for its assets to a long-term oil play. Not only does SM position itself as a long-term oil play, but the company also purchased the new acreage at very low oil breakeven prices:

The Denver, Colorado-based SM said the deal includes about 390 drilling locations with breakeven oil prices between $43 and $57/bbl. These additional locations extend its drilling inventory by 2 years to a total of 12 years, according to the company.

Please note the break-evens in light of the overall inventory (new and existing) industry averages:

This development should result in a longer-term improvement in the P/E ratio assigned to the name. While oil and gas majors are trading with a 10x P/E, SM is currently priced at only 5x P/E.

The purchase will be done with a mixture of debt and cash on hand. As of June 30, 2024, the company had roughly $0.5 billion in cash and $1.6 billion in senior long term debt. The company raised new debt in July:

SM Energy Company (SM) priced an upsized offering of $750M of its 6.750% senior notes due 2029 and $750M of its 7.000% senior notes due 2032.

The company raised $1.5 billion of new debt, all while re-paying its 2025 debentures:

The company had roughly $350 mm in 2025 notes which will be redeemed. With the new debt and pay-downs, the company will run $3.25 billion in net debt before any further borrowings under the revolver. This new level will bring its Net Debt / Adj EBITDAX to 1.8x before any additional draws under the revolver. The company, however, plans to spend 2025 paying that down to a 1x gearing ratio:

Wade Pursell: Yes. This is Wade. As we've said, with the acquisition, we're taking on an additional deleverage, we will be prioritizing free cash flow in the near term to debt reduction, before we kind of get back into the pace that we were on buying back shares. Source: Earnings Call Transcript

Per Seeking Alpha, the trailing 12-months unleveraged free cash flow for the company is $279 mm, thus allowing for a fairly quick reduction in leverage ratios.

Valuation - back to fear

While the company experienced a multiple expansion earlier in the year, the trend has now reversed:

Data by YCharts

Despite its improvement in inventory life, the recent moves in oil prices have moved valuations back to a 'fear' level of only 5x earnings. The pro forma forward computed by Seeking Alpha (that does not even include the accretive benefit from the new acquisition) is even more appealing:

On consensus 2025 earnings, the P/E is now down to 4x, although the consensus is not calculated using the new bottom of $65/bbl in oil. A firming up in oil prices or even a slight recovery should positively impact both P/E ratios and earnings estimates here. SM was trading at the current valuation levels back in the day when its balance sheet was broken after Covid, and the market had solvency questions priced-in.

Conclusion

The current downdraft in oil prices has been driven by the OPEC cartel oil cuts (set to expire) and weakness out of China. We believe that OPEC cannot afford for its own budgetary purposes WTI oil below $65/bbl, and thus will be forced to roll the current cuts indefinitely, in addition to verbal intervention to put a floor to oil prices.

We are of the opinion that we will see a slight firming up in prices in the next few months, but we would rather play this trend via energy equities rather than the USO ETF (oil futures). We like SM and what it has done to extend the life of its inventory. Furthermore, we feel the name has a strong balance sheet and a savvy management team, with its current 5x P/E ratio offering significant upside. We are long the name into year end.