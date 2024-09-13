SM Energy: Robust E&P Companies Better Than Outright WTI In Today's Environment

Sep. 13, 2024 6:12 AM ETSM Energy Company (SM) StockUSO
Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.69K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Oil prices have plunged due to recession fears, weak China demand, and OPEC's aggressive stance, making strong E&P companies a better investment than oil ETFs.
  • SM Energy's acquisition of Uinta Basin assets extends its drilling inventory, positioning it as a long-term oil play with low breakeven prices.
  • SM's robust balance sheet and strategic debt management make it an attractive investment, with a current P/E ratio of 5x offering significant upside.
  • OPEC is likely to maintain oil prices within a $65-$90 range, making SM Energy a favorable proxy for oil price stabilization.

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima

Thesis

Oil has been on everybody's mind in the past few weeks, with a number of developments that have driven prices to the lows of the year:

Spot WTI plunged as low as $66/bbl before staging a

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.69K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________https://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News