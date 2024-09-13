Services PPI Bounces Back In August From July, Rises Year-Over-Year; Core Goods PPI Jumps

Sep. 13, 2024 5:30 AM ETTBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS
Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.63K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • A drop in energy prices had a soothing effect on overall PPI, which also accelerated, but by less.
  • The Core Producer Price Index bounced back sharply in August from the negative reading in July that had been heralded as yet another sign that inflation was dead.
  • Year-over-year, core PPI rose by 2.4%, after the big deceleration in July that had been driven by the base effect in services that will abate for the remainder of the year.
  • Finished core goods PPI started to act up again in 2024, after being well-behaved in 2023.

Producer Price Index up trend

G0d4ather

The Core Producer Price Index bounced back sharply in August from the negative reading in July that had been heralded as yet another sign that inflation was dead. So inflation is not dead. The bounce-back was driven by the massive bounce-back

This article was written by

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.63K Followers
Wolf Richter is the analyst at, and the publisher of, WOLF STREET, where he discusses business, finance, and money. Core focus: Federal Reserve, credits, equities, residential and commercial real estate, the auto industry, trade, consumers, and energy. He started this operation in 2011. Prior to that, he worked for 20 years in C-level positions, including 10 years in the auto industry. MBA from the University of Texas at Austin.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TBT--
ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TMV--
Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares ETF
IEF--
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
SHY--
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News