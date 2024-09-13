cosmonaut/iStock via Getty Images

FFB Bancorp (OTCQX:FFBB) is a regional bank located in California that provides high touch banking services to small and mid-sized businesses (SME). FFBB operates out of one branch in Fresno and provides financial services to California’s Central Valley and Southern and Northern California. FFBB also has a loan production office in Torrance, California servicing Southern California. FFBB’s geographic expansion strategy includes further development of relationship and business development teams in Southern and Northern California as they have successfully done in the Fresno/Central Valley. FFBB is also increasing the scope of services it provides today. Two of the fastest growing products/services are transaction processing and SBA and real estate loans.

FFBB also has also developed a technology group that has automated banking service functions and created new applications for targeted customer bases such as an integrated point of sale (POS) system for small businesses and restaurants. Management has aspirations to grow its assets in three regions it operates in (Central Valley, Northern California, and Southern California) by six times over the next seven to ten years.

FFBB is truly a growth company and is one of only five firms in the United States whose EPS has grown by 20% or more in each of the last five consecutive years. This growth is driven by transaction processing and increased loan revenue from SMEs (including SBA loans) and Southern California multi-family real estate. FFBB’s lending franchise generates an average loan yield of 6.7% and has organically grown loans by 23% per year over the past five years. The incremental loan yield is estimated by management to be 8%. This loan growth was well underwritten yielding only 1.6% of criticized plus watch list loans and 0.5% non-performing loans (NPAs) with a loan loss reserve to NPAs of 145%. FFBB’s deposit franchise generates low cost of funds of 1.0% from transaction processing float and non-interest bearing deposits from SME and real estate loan clients. The resulting NIM is 5.2% and is sustainable as incremental loan yield is higher than the current yield and the cost of funds is steady as processing revenue and non-interest bearing deposits are increasing. FFBB’s largest shareholder is its Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), which holds 6% of its common stock.

Fresno First Bank, the predecessor to FFB Bancorp, was founded in 2005 in Fresno, California to provide banking services to the Fresno, California region. In 2015, Steve Miller, FFBP’s current CEO and President, joined FFBB. Mr. Miller had experience in transaction processing (working at MBNA for 12 years) and in small business lending (working at and leading small business banks for 9 years in Asia). One result of Steve’s experience is that in 2017, FFBB entered the transaction processing business. From 2015 to 2023, FFBB’s book value increased by 19% per year and EPS grew by 35% per year materially increasing from the Pre-Steve era when book value growth was 5% annually. FFBB has been recognized in 2023 as the Best Bank in Central California by the Fresno Bee, a local paper.

FFBB has recently announced a 5% share buyback and has evolved into a bank that requires little additional capital to grow its loan book. Transaction processing and related services generate a lot of cash flow to provide capital for loan growth. As a result, FFBB has excess capital it has used for technology development and capital returns such as share buybacks. FFBB has an overcapitalized balance sheet with a common equity tier (“CET”) ratio of 19.0%, which has been rising over the past few years. The required regulatory equity CET ratio is 10.5% thus FFBB has excess capital after retaining capital to support historical loan and service growth and technology development.

The platform, as described in the “Platforms and Embedded Optionality section above, that FFBB has built has not only great geographic growth potential, with 6x targeted growth in its three main operating regions (Central Valley, Northern California, and Southern California), but also new service optionality. These new services include cross-border payments, developing its own payment ISO, and developing its own POS system for small businesses. FFBB recently hired a development team that has payments application experience to develop new tailored applications for their customers.

The efficiency ratio is a bank productivity measure, defined as non-interest expense divided by total revenues. A good benchmark for efficiency is a 50% efficiency ratio. The average efficiency ratio for commercial banks for Q1 2024 is 59%. FFBB’s efficiency ratio is 47% for Q2 2024. Given the large number of processing services provided this is an excellent ratio. Many times, a superior efficiency ratio can result from a superior culture. A consistently low efficiency ratio is not common and can signal exceptional management stewardship of the bank’s assets—primarily personnel and money.

FFBB has generated 20% to 30% returns on equity over the past five years. This is an increase from the 10 to 15% range in the previous five years. The ability to generate these returns is the result of increased efficiency, originating real estate and SBA loans and new value-added services such as its own transaction processing ISO.

FFBB has four levers for earnings growth:

geographic expansion into Northern and Southern California; new services such as its internal ISO, small business POS system and international payments driven by technology investment; increased efficiency; and distributing excess cash by buying back shares. The firm generates cash flows in excess of what is needed to grow the firm’s loan book.

FFBB has economies of scale in the regions in which it competes (Central Valley, Southern California, and Northern California) as well as economies of scope in providing multiple services to its clients. For example, FFBB provides integrated deposit, line of credit, international payments, SBA loans and POS systems services for small and midsized retailers and restaurants throughout the region.

California Regional Banking Services Market

FFBB competes in the regional banking markets of Fresno (Central Valley), Southern California, and Northern California. Management estimates that the achievable asset size for FFBB’s services over the mid to long term (7 to 10 years) for each of its markets to be about $3 billion in assets. The current size of FFBB is about $1.5 billion in assets. This implies a 25% annual growth rate over the next 7 to 10 years driven by new customers and selling new services to both existing and new customers.

Most banks have both a lending franchise and deposit franchise. The lending franchise generates value by originating creditworthy loans at interest rates that more than compensate for loan losses, impairment, and the cost of funds. Banks can have niches (such as SBA loans and mortgages) in which parts of the loans or the whole loans are sold to third parties, and the originator retains the servicing, making the operations capital light. The leading KPI in the lending franchise is the total asset return or yield (equal to yield plus fees plus principal less any losses). Losses can be estimated based upon the historical write-offs and losses incurred. Banks reserve for expected loan losses via loan loss reserves. Recent financial reporting changes have disclosed the metric of criticized loans to get an idea of which loans are having problems before becoming nonperforming and actual losses. Since banks are levered firms, small amounts of losses can result in large declines in equity.

The deposit franchise will have value when a bank can generate below-market-rate deposits from a sticky customer base whose reason for choosing the bank is not deposit yield. These can be value enhancing when combined with a great lending franchise. FFBB’s transaction processing float, ability to provide value-add service for demand deposit accounts, and cater to specific groups (like SMEs) all enhance its deposit franchise. The leading KPI for a deposit franchise is cost of funds. Combining asset yield and cost of funds results in an important KPI: net interest margins.

Specific niches within the banking industry have allowed for compounder-type returns over time despite the relatively mature, slow growing, stable, and fragmented market. Sticking with those niches and not diluting them over time with lower return opportunities is a key skill in finding financial services compounders.

Downside Protection

FFBB’s risks include both operational leverage and financial leverage. Operational leverage is based upon the fixed vs. variable costs of the operations. There are economies of scale related to some functions such as transaction and loan processing and cross-selling of banking services.

Financial leverage can be measured by the equity/assets and common equity tier 1 (“CET1”) ratios. FFBB has a higher equity/assets of 9.6% and CET1 of 18.7% versus other niche lenders like United Bancorp of Alabama, Merchants Bank of Indiana and Northeast Bancorp. See table in the Comparables and Benchmarking section below. The historical financial performance for FFBB is illustrated below.

Management and Incentives

FFBB’s management team has developed a loan origination engine run in an operationally efficient manner along with developing new services being rolled out in new and existing geographies.

The base management compensation for the top three officers ranges from $1.1 million per year for the President/CEO to $600,000 per year for the Chief Credit Officer. Over the past year, the total compensation for the top three management officers was about $2.5 million per year, about 7% of net income per year. The CEO currently holds 77,800 shares (2.5% of shares outstanding) and options worth $6.8 million, which is more than six times his 2023 salary and bonuses. The CEO’s compensation is structured to include a $450,000 base pay, $265,000 in stock compensation, and $260,000 in performance-based cash compensation. Although specific performance based criteria are not disclosed they can include the following KPIs: return on average common shareholders’ equity; return on average equity; total shareholder return; stock price appreciation; efficiency ratio (other expense as a percentage of other income excluding gains and losses plus net interest income); net operating expense (other income less other expense); earnings per diluted share of Common Stock; per share earnings before transaction-related expense; per share earnings after deducting transaction-related expense; return on average assets; ratio of nonperforming to performing assets; return on an investment in an affiliate; net interest income; net interest margin; ratio of common equity to total assets; regulatory compliance metrics; and customer service metrics.

Board members and ESOP owners have a significant investment in FFBB. The ESOP, board and management owns 722,371 shares, about 22.8% of shares outstanding ($64 million). Stock grants, provided to management, employees and the ESOP, were equal to 1.7% per year of the shares outstanding over the past three years.

Valuation

FFB Bancorp Senstitivity Table Price Upside Current Adjusted Earnings $10.56 7-year Expected EPS Growth Rate 25% 0.7% $89.00 0.0% Historical EPS Growth Rate 38% 10.0% $254.66 186.1% Current AAA Bond Rate 5.2% Growth Rate 15.0% $344.01 286.5% Implied Graham Mutiplier ** 49.50 20.0% $433.37 386.9% Implied Value $522.72 25.0% $522.72 487.3% Current Price $89.00 30.0% $612.07 587.7% * (2*Growth Rate + 8.5) Click to enlarge

The key to the valuation of FFBB is the expected growth rate. The current valuation implies an earnings/FCF increase of 0.7% in perpetuity using the Graham formula ((8.5 + 2g)). The historical 5-year earnings per share growth has been 38% per year and the current return on equity is 25%.

A bottoms-up analysis, based upon the market growth rates of FFBB’s markets’ (including transaction processing and banking services provided to SMBs in the Central Valley, Northern California and Southern California) and management’s goal of in increasing assets by 6x over the next 7-10 years ( which is equivalent to about 4x over the next 7 years), and about 3% buybacks per year results in a 25% projected EPS growth rate. Historically, FFBB’s EPS growth rate was 38% per year driven by new service offerings and new customer relationships over five years. Using a 25% expected growth rate, the resulting current multiple is 50x of earnings, while FFBB trades at an earnings multiple of about 9x. If we apply 15x earnings to FFBB’s current 2023 earnings of $10.56, then we arrive at a value of $160 per share, which is a reasonable short-term target. If we use a 25% seven-year growth rate, then we arrive at a value of $522 per share. This results in a five-year IRR of 42%.

Growth Framework

Another way to look at growth and the valuation of companies is to estimate the EPS five years into the future and see how much of today’s price incorporates this growth. We assume net income will increase by 25% in 2024, declining to 18% by 2028. We are also assuming about 40% of net income (5% of the current market capitalization) will be used for buybacks, consistent with estimated 2024 buyback levels. Using the same revenue described above results in a 2028 EPS of $41.63, or 2.2x the current price. If we assume a growth bank multiple of 15x, the resulting value is $624 per share, higher than the seven-year-forward valuation derived above of $522 per share.

Comparables and Benchmarking

Below is a table of valuation and operational KPIs for high growth specialty bank firms located in the United States. Most of FFBB’s competitors are private banks. I have ranked the banks by expected return as calculated as the sum of the earnings yield plus the long-term earnings growth rate. Compared to the specialty banks, FFBB has the highest 5-year average RoE and TBV plus dividends growth, fee income/total revenue, CET ratios and total addressable market size and lower criticized loan amounts and efficiency ratios. The high total addressable market shows FFBB has a large growth runway. The high CET allows FFBB to return much of its generated cash flow to investors via share buy-backs when the price is right. In addition, FFBB has high management ownership and low management compensation/net income.

The exchange a bank trades on can impact current or future price and trading. Stocks that trade on the OTCPK are not included in indices. FFBB trades on the OTCPK and is expected to list on the NASDAQ by the end of the year. Once listed on the NASDAQ, given FFBB’s market capitalization ($282 million) more mutual funds and ETFs will consider FFBB for inclusion in their holdings. If FFBB is listed on the NASDAQ, and included in indices, then the funds which track the indices that FFBB is added to will become forced buyers.

Risks

The primary risks are:

slower-than-expected market growth due to slower growth of the California economy;

slower-than-expected acceptance of new product/service offerings; and

higher than expected losses in the loan portfolio.

Potential Upside/Catalyst

The primary catalysts are:

faster-than-expected market acceptance of new products and services; and

mergers and acquisitions and partnerships that could accelerate EPS growth.

Timeline/Investment Horizon

The short-term target is $160 per share, which is almost 75% above today’s stock price. If the continued service growth due to geographic expansion plays out over the next five years (with a resulting 25% earnings per year growth rate), then a value of $575 (midpoint of the two methods described above) could be realized. This is a 45% IRR over the next five years. Given the quality of the loan portfolio, the predictability of the interest income and non-interest income and the high IRR, FFBB is a nice investment opportunity.

